Vijay Singh

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (54) / 2/22/1963
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 208

Past champion Vijay Singh strung together a 4-under-par 34-34=68 during round two of the RBC Canadian Open, keeping his name near the top of the leaderboard on 10-under 134.
Singh fired out of the gate on Thursday with a stellar ball-striking display. Today, he lost strokes off-the-tee and approaching-the-green, but salvaged his round with some short-game magic. Most notable was a 22-foot hole-out birdie at the par-4 fifth hole. He also sank a long-distance birdie from 32'5" at the par-4 first hole. Singh has been T70 or worse after two rounds in 11 of his last 12 PGA TOUR starts but he did find himself in solo fourth at the midpoint of THE PLAYERS this year, finishing T16 by week's end. The 2004 champ at Glen Abbey Golf Club is certainly enjoying his time at a familiar and comfortable venue. Jul 28 - 1:10 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017160 0 0 04531202130123
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Greenbrier Classicn/a000622620
Travelers Championshipn/a000426600
FedEx St. Jude Classic72000640710
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwiden/a000522810
THE PLAYERS Championship160001549422
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000226710
RBC Heritagen/a000624600
The Masters710014181120
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a000719910
Valspar Championshipn/a000522900
Genesis Openn/a000525600
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1510005311710
Sony Open in Hawaii5700116441100
The RSM Classicn/a000524700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000821610
CIMB Classic3300021401001
 

 