Vijay Singh Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (54) / 2/22/1963 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 208

Past champion Vijay Singh strung together a 4-under-par 34-34=68 during round two of the RBC Canadian Open, keeping his name near the top of the leaderboard on 10-under 134. Singh fired out of the gate on Thursday with a stellar ball-striking display. Today, he lost strokes off-the-tee and approaching-the-green, but salvaged his round with some short-game magic. Most notable was a 22-foot hole-out birdie at the par-4 fifth hole. He also sank a long-distance birdie from 32'5" at the par-4 first hole. Singh has been T70 or worse after two rounds in 11 of his last 12 PGA TOUR starts but he did find himself in solo fourth at the midpoint of THE PLAYERS this year, finishing T16 by week's end. The 2004 champ at Glen Abbey Golf Club is certainly enjoying his time at a familiar and comfortable venue.

Vijay Singh maintained a clean card in round one of the RBC Canadian Open, breezing to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-34=66 to sit one off the early pacesetters. The Hall of Famer took advantage of a soft and scoreable Glen Abbey Golf Club. He pelted 16 greens and gave himself nine birdie looks from inside 13 feet. He converted on six of them, while keeping his round glued together with a 12'8" par-saver at the 8th. Singh is just 4-for-16 on the season but rounds like today prove that he's not ready to go full-time on the senior circuit just yet.

Vijay Singh turned back the clocks in round two of THE PLAYERS, penciling a 4-under-par 33-35=68 to reach 6-under 138 after 36 holes, just three strokes off the pacesetters at the top. Singh arrived this week with seven straight missed cuts on the PGA TOUR but a little home cooking is doing the trick in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Steady striking was the name of the game today as he gained 2.168 strokes approaching-the-green, setting up seven birdie looks from inside 10 feet. Singh only converted on two of those, but he made up for it with two birdie bombs from outside 24 feet in addtion to a 27'8" hole-out birdie at the par-4 12th. At the time of his scorecard signing, Singh ranked 16th in the field for strokes gained putting this week, generally not one of his strengths. Making his 24th appearance at THE PLAYERS, he already owns four top 10s including a runner-up finish back in 2001.