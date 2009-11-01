Player Page

Spencer Levin

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/15/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 155

The third round of the Quicken Loans National was suspended at 2:57 p.m. ET due to a dangerous weather situation with players being removed from the course. UPDATE: Play resumed at 4:28 p.m.
World No. 369 Spencer Levin has made a nice jump on Moving Day at TPC Potomac. He was 4-under thru 14 holes, 4-under total, when the horn sounded. After opening in twin 70s, he's currently up 17 spots on the day to solo 6th, outbalancing one bogey with five birdies, including two straight. When play resumes, the University of New Mexico product will be hitting his second at the par-4 15th from the fairway 200 yards away. Jul 1 - 3:31 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017220 0 0 07561853169201
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Travelers Championship8100010311300
FedEx St. Jude Classic370001250910
AT&T Byron Nelson660006551100
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a000229500
Wells Fargo Championship310001152900
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a0001021500
Valero Texas Openn/a000525420
RBC Heritagen/a001325610
Shell Houston Open2300015471000
Valspar Championshipn/a000721710
The Honda Classicn/a000524421
Genesis Openn/a000522900
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1390008321130
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a001524510
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000523710
CareerBuilder Challengen/a001935810
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000426600
The RSM Classic6700013481100
OHL Classic at Mayakoba660001745640
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open7200014461020
CIMB Classic500001253700
Safeway Openn/a000722610
 

 