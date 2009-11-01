Spencer Levin Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 6/15/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 155

Latest News Recent News

The third round of the Quicken Loans National was suspended at 2:57 p.m. ET due to a dangerous weather situation with players being removed from the course. UPDATE: Play resumed at 4:28 p.m. World No. 369 Spencer Levin has made a nice jump on Moving Day at TPC Potomac. He was 4-under thru 14 holes, 4-under total, when the horn sounded. After opening in twin 70s, he's currently up 17 spots on the day to solo 6th, outbalancing one bogey with five birdies, including two straight. When play resumes, the University of New Mexico product will be hitting his second at the par-4 15th from the fairway 200 yards away. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

World No. 369 Spencer Levin is in Potomac, Maryland, for the Quicken Loans National and checks in 176th in the FedExCup standings. The Californian has cashed three times in six QLNs, one inside the top 60, a T15 in 2011 (Aronimink GC in PA.). He's missed cuts in 2012, 2015 and last year at Congressional CC (by six) on rounds of 74-74. The University of New Mexico product is just 10-for-24 on the season with one top 25, a T23 at the Houston Open nine starts ago. He arrives off a T81/MDF last week at the Travelers and T37 three weeks ago at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. In between, he threw in an odd start, posting a T60 on the Web.com Tour in Kansas, his first WCT start since the Finals in 2014. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 283 Spencer Levin plays his eighth RBC Heritage and arrives at 178th in the FedExCup standings. The 32-year-old is 6-for-7 at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links and has a 70.73 scoring average in 26 rounds. He owns three top-15 finishes, each coming in his first three visits (2009-11), and three cashes between T37 and T45 since, including the latter last year on laps of 68-74-71-75. The California native and resident returned from the 6-week break for the holidays to miss eight consecutive cuts but has played the weekend in his last two, a T68 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open and a T23 two weeks ago at the Shell (70-71-74-68). Source: PGATOUR.com