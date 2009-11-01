Spencer Levin

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: What About Cobb
Jul 1
Daily Dose: Vogt of Confidence
Jul 1
The Week Ahead: Zack Attack
Jun 30
Dose: Turner Trouble
Jun 30
Waiver Wired: Tool Man Taylor
Jun 29
Daily Dose: Chicago Scrubs
Jun 29
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
Dicey in San Fran
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Judge getting a breather on Saturday
Yankees call up stud prospect Clint Frazier
Report: Price had altercation with Eckersley
Chris Sale fans 11 in victory over Blue Jays
Mets place Michael Conforto (hand) on DL
Justin Upton scratched from Tigers' lineup
Rangers to go with closer by committee
Kris Bryant (ankle) returns to Cubs lineup
Braves' Foltynewicz takes no-no into ninth
Gardner slugs grand slam, drives in six
Vogt homers twice, leads Brewers past A's
Brandon Belt clobbers 15th homer in victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: MFL10 Draft Review
Jun 30
Drives and Scoring Notebook
Jun 29
Carr Makes Bank
Jun 28
Dominant Red Zone Receivers
Jun 26
Your Need for Willie Snead
Jun 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Darren Waller hit with one-year suspension
Eagles throw in the towel on Green-Beckham
Steelers CB Burns arrested on minor charges
Panthers WLB Thomas Davis wants extension
FA LB Zach Orr set to visit Jets on Saturday
Report: No Khalil Mack extension this year
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
Agent: Ravens conflicted on re-signing Orr
Donald on holdout: 'We'll see what happens'
Jonathan Williams will not face suspension
Report: Mike Pouncey will be ready for Week 1
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rockets in talks with Cavs for Iman Shumpert
Report: Celtics likely to waive Tyler Zeller
Berman: Knicks unlikely to land George Hill
TTP: J.J. Redick agrees to 1-yr deal with PHI
Report: ORL interest on Ingles is overstated
Andre Iguodala cancels rest of meetings
Denzel Valentine playing time is a priority?
Galloway agrees to 3-year, $21M deal w/ DET
Report: Nene is back on the free agent market
Malik Monk says he's going to play some PG
Report: Bucks looking to trade Greg Monroe
Jrue Holiday gets 5-year, $126M+ deal w/ Pels
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Lightning sign Chris Kunitz to one-year deal
Report: Joe Thornton re-signs with San Jose
New York Rangers sign Kevin Shattenkirk
Hartnell back with Preds on one-year deal
Fowler inks eight-year extension with Ducks
Martin Jones re-signs with the Sharks
Sharks sign Marc-Edouard Vlasic for 8 years
Justin Williams inks two-year deal with Canes
Preds ink Bonino to 4-yr/$16.4 mil deal
Patrick Sharp goes back to Chicago
Steve Mason inks two-year deal with Jets
Brian Elliott signs with the Flyers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins Coke Zero 400 pole
Trevor Bayne quickest in Daytona practice 1
Brendan Gaughan notably fast in practice
McDowell second-fast in DIS Happy Hour
Earnhardt Jr. fastest in final DIS practice
Ray Black Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Scott Lagasse Jr.: Firecracker 250 advance
Joey Logano: Daytona Double Duty
'Big Money' hits big jackpot for 3rd time
Jeb Burton paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
Harrison Rhodes ready for Daytona
Garrett Smithley looks for Daytona repeat
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
R3 @ QL National suspended; dangerous weather
Justin Thomas among notable MCs at QLN
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 at QLN
Uihlein joins Otaegui in Open de France lead
Wyndham Clark earns first PGA TOUR paycheck
Ogilvy on the prowl after 5-under 65 in R2
Lingmerth R2 bogey-free 65; leads QLN by 2
Otaegui has 36-hole lead at Le Golf National
Lingmerth leaps into the lead at TPC Potomac
Wagner catches fire in R1 of the QL National
Kang strikes his way to the top @ QL National
Merritt one off the pace after bogey-free 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida drawing scrutiny under Title IX
Penn State quiet on extension for HC Franklin
Ducks WR Carrington arrested on DUI charge
Kent State TE coach McMichael opts to retire
UVA CB Chuck Davis wins $100,000 in lottery
Sam Darnold crushes Opening counselor comp
Five-star QB Corral set for trio of SEC trips
Ex-ND S Redfield transfers to D-II IUP
Artis' charges dismissed; can rejoin UNC team
Oklahoma St. punter launches Heisman campaign
Florida OL Fruhmorgen reportedly leaves team
Duke hires ex-Purdue interim HC Parker
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton signs attacker, loses another
Brighton target Werder Bremen midfielder
Chelsea in talks to sign Roma centerback
Bournemouth seals move for Nathan Ake
MUFC defender could remain at Old Trafford
Liverpool midfielder in advanced talks
Ogbonna inks new West Ham deal
Huddersfield solve GK dilemma with loan deal
Mooy re-joins Huddersfield on permanent deal
Bournemouth makes Defoe transfer
Llorente breaks arm while on vacation
West Ham aim to bring in new strikers
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Spencer Levin
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 6/15/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 155
Latest News
Recent News
The third round of the Quicken Loans National was suspended at 2:57 p.m. ET due to a dangerous weather situation with players being removed from the course.
UPDATE:
Play resumed at 4:28 p.m.
World No. 369 Spencer Levin has made a nice jump on Moving Day at TPC Potomac. He was 4-under thru 14 holes, 4-under total, when the horn sounded. After opening in twin 70s, he's currently up 17 spots on the day to solo 6th, outbalancing one bogey with five birdies, including two straight. When play resumes, the University of New Mexico product will be hitting his second at the par-4 15th from the fairway 200 yards away.
Jul 1 - 3:31 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
World No. 369 Spencer Levin is in Potomac, Maryland, for the Quicken Loans National and checks in 176th in the FedExCup standings.
The Californian has cashed three times in six QLNs, one inside the top 60, a T15 in 2011 (Aronimink GC in PA.). He's missed cuts in 2012, 2015 and last year at Congressional CC (by six) on rounds of 74-74. The University of New Mexico product is just 10-for-24 on the season with one top 25, a T23 at the Houston Open nine starts ago. He arrives off a T81/MDF last week at the Travelers and T37 three weeks ago at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. In between, he threw in an
odd start
, posting a T60 on the Web.com Tour in Kansas, his first WCT start since the Finals
in 2014
.
Jun 28 - 6:38 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 283 Spencer Levin plays his eighth RBC Heritage and arrives at 178th in the FedExCup standings.
The 32-year-old is 6-for-7 at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links and has a 70.73 scoring average in 26 rounds. He owns three top-15 finishes, each coming in his first three visits (2009-11), and three cashes between T37 and T45 since, including the latter last year on laps of 68-74-71-75. The California native and resident returned from the 6-week break for the holidays to miss eight consecutive cuts but has played the weekend in his last two, a T68 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open and a T23 two weeks ago at the Shell (70-71-74-68).
Apr 12 - 4:38 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 259 Spencer Levin is in Scottsdale, Arizona, for his sixth Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The 32-year-old has missed the last two cuts (post-renovation) with identical laps of 73-71 in each edition. Overall, he's 2-for-5 with one top 25. The University of New Mexico product is making his 218th career start (217 pro) and has just three podiums -- including solo 3rd here in 2012 -- but is still looking for his first win. He had a golden chance in 2012 to break through, leading by five thru 36 holes and by
six
at the three-quarter pole, but closed in 4-over 75. The Californian arrives off three straight missed cuts and is 4-for-9 on the season with a best of 50th at the no-cut CIMB Classic back in October.
Feb 1 - 7:08 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
R3 @ QL National suspended; dangerous weather
Jul 1 - 3:31 PM
Levin 176th in FedExCup ahead of QL Nat'l
Jun 28 - 6:38 PM
Levin 178th in FedExCup points ahead of RBC
Apr 12 - 4:38 PM
Levin slumping ahead of WM Phoenix Open
Feb 1 - 7:08 AM
More Spencer Levin Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Weekley
PGA
(854)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(644)
3
T. Clark
PGA
(582)
4
G. Woodland
PGA
(562)
5
J. Spieth
PGA
(553)
6
R. Moore
PGA
(533)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(529)
8
D. Berger
PGA
(514)
9
B. Curtis
PGA
(500)
10
C. Howell III
PGA
(466)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
22
0
0
0
0
756
185
3
169
20
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Travelers Championship
81
0
0
0
10
31
13
0
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
37
0
0
0
12
50
9
1
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
66
0
0
0
6
55
11
0
0
THE PLAYERS Championship
n/a
0
0
0
2
29
5
0
0
Wells Fargo Championship
31
0
0
0
11
52
9
0
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
10
21
5
0
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
25
4
2
0
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
1
3
25
6
1
0
Shell Houston Open
23
0
0
0
15
47
10
0
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
1
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
4
2
1
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
22
9
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
139
0
0
0
8
32
11
3
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
1
5
24
5
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
7
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
1
9
35
8
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
6
0
0
The RSM Classic
67
0
0
0
13
48
11
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
66
0
0
0
17
45
6
4
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
72
0
0
0
14
46
10
2
0
CIMB Classic
50
0
0
0
12
53
7
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
6
1
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Billy Hurley III returns home for a chance to defend his title at the Quicken Loans National. Will he be a popular pick this week?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
»
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
»
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
»
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
»
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
»
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
»
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
»
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
GOL Headlines
»
R3 @ QL National suspended; dangerous weather
»
Justin Thomas among notable MCs at QLN
»
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 at QLN
»
Uihlein joins Otaegui in Open de France lead
»
Wyndham Clark earns first PGA TOUR paycheck
»
Ogilvy on the prowl after 5-under 65 in R2
»
Lingmerth R2 bogey-free 65; leads QLN by 2
»
Otaegui has 36-hole lead at Le Golf National
»
Lingmerth leaps into the lead at TPC Potomac
»
Wagner catches fire in R1 of the QL National
»
Kang strikes his way to the top @ QL National
»
Merritt one off the pace after bogey-free 66
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved