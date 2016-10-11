Player Page

Y.E. Yang

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (45) / 1/15/1972
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 195

Y.E. Yang fashioned a 3-under-par 33-35=68 during today's open qualifier into The Greenbrier Classic to earn medalist honors. Making the trip to The Old White TPC alongside Yang will be Clayton Portz (-2), Ryan Zylstra (-2), and Daniel Obremski (-1) with the latter surviving a 6-for-1 playoff.
Taking on The Resort at Glade Springs' Cobb Course, Yang traded four birdies with one bogey today. This is the second time Yang has open qualified into a field this year (AT&T Byron Nelson, MC). Prior to that he got into the Puerto Rico Open on merit and missed the cut. His only other start this season came at the Sony Open where he received a sponsor's invite which he parlayed into a T27. The 45-year-old hasn't posted a top 20 on the PGA TOUR since his T18 at the 2013 Honda Classic, so his upside is a bit limited for fantasy purposes. As for the others, Northern Kentucky's Clayton Portz will be making his PGA TOUR debut this week. Zylstra and Obremski will both be making their second career start on the PGA TOUR. They both Monday qualified into the 2013 Greenbrier Classic and went on to miss the cut. Jul 3 - 4:36 PM
Source: PGA.com -- Tri-State Section
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0642312000
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a0006181200
Sony Open in Hawaii270011746800
 

 