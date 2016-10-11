Y.E. Yang Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (45) / 1/15/1972 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 195

Y.E. Yang fashioned a 3-under-par 33-35=68 during today's open qualifier into The Greenbrier Classic to earn medalist honors. Making the trip to The Old White TPC alongside Yang will be Clayton Portz (-2), Ryan Zylstra (-2), and Daniel Obremski (-1) with the latter surviving a 6-for-1 playoff. Taking on The Resort at Glade Springs' Cobb Course, Yang traded four birdies with one bogey today. This is the second time Yang has open qualified into a field this year (AT&T Byron Nelson, MC). Prior to that he got into the Puerto Rico Open on merit and missed the cut. His only other start this season came at the Sony Open where he received a sponsor's invite which he parlayed into a T27. The 45-year-old hasn't posted a top 20 on the PGA TOUR since his T18 at the 2013 Honda Classic, so his upside is a bit limited for fantasy purposes. As for the others, Northern Kentucky's Clayton Portz will be making his PGA TOUR debut this week. Zylstra and Obremski will both be making their second career start on the PGA TOUR. They both Monday qualified into the 2013 Greenbrier Classic and went on to miss the cut. Source: PGA.com -- Tri-State Section

YE Yang made five birdies in a six-hole stretch during his second round at the Volvo China Open, shooting a 4-under-par 36-32=68 to hit 7-under 137 at the midpoint, currently good enough for T8 on the live leaderboard with day two nearing completion. His ability to surprise continues. The man who took down Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship has slipped to 495th in the world rankings and his five latest starts show four missed cuts and a WD. That withdrawal came after a 79 in last week's Shenzhen International while he'd previously slammed his trunk early after shooting 79-78 at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco. Making a mockery of that poor form, Yang opened this week with a 69 and has backed it up with another sub-70 round. Today, he couldn't find a spark to begin with and broke a spell of eight straight pars from the 10th with bogey-5 at the 17th. A birdie at 18 proved the turning point and he followed that by scribbling further red at 1, 2, 4 and 5. Pars the rest of the way saw the Korean finish four behind clubhouse leader Dylan Frittelli and in the top 10 although on-course leader Pablo Larrazabal is seven clear of Yang with one to play.

Y.E. Yang returns to Waialae Country Club after a two-year recess in preparation of this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. Equipped with just Past Champions status, Yang has spent most of his time on the European Tour since 2015. He posted an 8-for-18 record internationally in 2016. His lone PGA TOUR appearance came in the form of a missed cut at the PGA Championship. A spot start at Waialae Country Club makes sense, given his flawless 4-for-4 record here, including a pair of T20s (2008 & 2013). That being said, Yang hasn't recorded a top 10 anywhere since his T7 at the UBS Hong Kong Open in October of 2015. Source: PGATOUR.com