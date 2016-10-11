Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Gonzalez activated from disabled list
Carpenter starting at second base Monday
Shaw (hand) left for precautionary reasons
Curtis Granderson (hip) out again Monday
Robertson placed on paternity leave list
Sanchez (blister) on track for weekend return
Blue Jays acquire Miguel Montero from Cubs
Bryce Harper homers twice to lead Nationals
Scherzer fans 12 in another dominant victory
Three Nationals to start for National League
Judge headlines American League All-Stars
Marcell Ozuna homers twice in blowout win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Y.E. Yang headlines the Greenbrier Monday Q
Howell III settles for P2; loses QLN playoff
Stanley wins second TOUR title in QLN playoff
Season-best T3 for Laird; ends QLN w/ 67
Fowler posts 5-under target with 9-birdie 65
Fleetwood triumphs in 2017 Open de France
Lingmerth maintains lead despite 3-over 73
Summerhays R3 even-par 70; 1 back @ QLN
Luck moves inside top 5 at QLN w/ R3 67
Levin posts 5-under at QLN; season-low 65
R3 @ QL National suspended; dangerous weather
Justin Thomas among notable MCs at QLN
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Y.E. Yang
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 1/15/1972
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Y.E. Yang fashioned a 3-under-par 33-35=68 during today's open qualifier into The Greenbrier Classic to earn medalist honors. Making the trip to The Old White TPC alongside Yang will be
Clayton Portz (-2), Ryan Zylstra (-2), and Daniel Obremski (-1)
with the latter surviving a 6-for-1 playoff.
Taking on The Resort at Glade Springs' Cobb Course, Yang traded four birdies with one bogey today. This is the second time Yang has open qualified into a field this year (AT&T Byron Nelson, MC). Prior to that he got into the Puerto Rico Open on merit and missed the cut. His only other start this season came at the Sony Open where he received a sponsor's invite which he parlayed into a T27. The 45-year-old hasn't posted a top 20 on the PGA TOUR since his T18 at the 2013 Honda Classic, so his upside is a bit limited for fantasy purposes. As for the others, Northern Kentucky's Clayton Portz will be making his PGA TOUR debut this week. Zylstra and Obremski will both be making their second career start on the PGA TOUR. They both Monday qualified into the 2013 Greenbrier Classic and went on to miss the cut.
Jul 3 - 4:36 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Tri-State Section
YE Yang made five birdies in a six-hole stretch during his second round at the Volvo China Open, shooting a 4-under-par 36-32=68 to hit 7-under 137 at the midpoint, currently good enough for T8 on the live leaderboard with day two nearing completion.
His ability to surprise continues. The man who took down Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship has slipped to 495th in the world rankings and his five latest starts show four missed cuts and a WD. That withdrawal came after a 79 in last week's Shenzhen International while he'd previously slammed his trunk early after shooting 79-78 at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco. Making a mockery of that poor form, Yang opened this week with a 69 and has backed it up with another sub-70 round. Today, he couldn't find a spark to begin with and broke a spell of eight straight pars from the 10th with bogey-5 at the 17th. A birdie at 18 proved the turning point and he followed that by scribbling further red at 1, 2, 4 and 5. Pars the rest of the way saw the Korean finish four behind clubhouse leader Dylan Frittelli and in the top 10 although on-course leader Pablo Larrazabal is seven clear of Yang with one to play.
Apr 28 - 5:38 AM
Y.E. Yang returns to Waialae Country Club after a two-year recess in preparation of this week's Sony Open in Hawaii.
Equipped with just Past Champions status, Yang has spent most of his time on the European Tour since 2015. He posted an 8-for-18 record internationally in 2016. His lone PGA TOUR appearance came in the form of a missed cut at the PGA Championship. A spot start at Waialae Country Club makes sense, given his flawless 4-for-4 record here, including a pair of T20s (2008 & 2013). That being said, Yang hasn't recorded a top 10 anywhere since his T7 at the UBS Hong Kong Open in October of 2015.
Jan 10 - 9:03 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
YE Yang will make his second appearance in the British Masters at The Grove in Hertfordshire this week.
Twelve months ago the 2009 PGA Championship winner made his debut in this event and finished T38 at Woburn GC. Since then he has finished T12 in this year's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in May to make it 6-for-8 in England, including four top 25 finishes, although that result earlier this year remains the best. And it could have been so much better – he led the tournament after 36 holes only to shoot two rounds of 75 at the weekend. Since Wentworth it hasn't gone so well: he's 4-for-12 with a best of T18 at the Made in Denmark.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 03:26:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Y.E. Yang headlines the Greenbrier Monday Q
Jul 3 - 4:36 PM
Yang finds form in China; moves into top 10
Apr 28 - 5:38 AM
Yang looks for a spark at familiar Waialae CC
Jan 10 - 9:03 PM
Yang returns to England after PGA near miss
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 03:26:00 PM
More Y.E. Yang Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
64
23
1
20
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Byron Nelson
n/a
0
0
0
6
18
12
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
27
0
0
1
17
46
8
0
0
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Rory McIlroy will be hoping to defend his Irish Open title at new venue Portstewart GC - and he'll also be desperate to find his links legs ahead of the Open Championship.
