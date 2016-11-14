Player Page

Matt Every

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 12/4/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Prior to his round two tee time, Matt Every has withdrawn from The Honda Classic. No injury was cited, but he was 14-over after day one.
If there was anytime for the Florida Gator to break out of his slump, you'd expect it to happen in his home state. This wasn't the week, though, as he swallowed seven bogeys, two doubles, and a triple in round one while taking on PGA National's Champion Course. This goes in the books as his 16th straight missed cut and gamers can continue to avoid Every until he shows any sign of form. Feb 24 - 10:29 AM
More Matt Every Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 0 019067379156
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Openn/a000818910
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1420019281231
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a001619820
CareerBuilder Challengen/a00013251231
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000623700
The RSM Classicn/a000622530
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a001815831
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a0007181100
Safeway Openn/a000422703
 

 