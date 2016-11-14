Matt Every Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 12/4/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 190

Prior to his round two tee time, Matt Every has withdrawn from The Honda Classic. No injury was cited, but he was 14-over after day one. If there was anytime for the Florida Gator to break out of his slump, you'd expect it to happen in his home state. This wasn't the week, though, as he swallowed seven bogeys, two doubles, and a triple in round one while taking on PGA National's Champion Course. This goes in the books as his 16th straight missed cut and gamers can continue to avoid Every until he shows any sign of form.

Matt Every will test his skills at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. To call Every's run of form a 'slump' might be an understatement. He's missed the cut in 12 straight events and hasn't found a top 20 since the 2015 RBC Heritage. In all six starts this season he's finished round one at T74 or worse, putting himself in a hole right from the start. On the bright side, the Florida Gator posted his best finish of 2016 at this event (T24). That improved his career WMPO record to 4-for-5, including a pair of top 10s. This looks like a decent venue for Every to get back on track, but his current form is so far gone that gamers can play it safe and continue to avoid for the time being. Source: PGATOUR.com

Matt Every makes his way back to Sea Island Golf Club for a fourth appearance at this week's RSM Classic. The Florida Gator withdrew from this event last year (3-over-par thru 11, at the time). Before that, he'd finished T7 here during the 2014 edition and also posted a T57 in his 2012 debut. More recently, Every looks out of sorts. He's failed to make the cut in 15 of his last 20 starts, with two of the five "cuts made" coming in no-cut events (CIMB Classic and Hyundai Tournament of Champions). His game sets up nicely for this week's short tracks that feature bermudagrass greens, but his form is too far off the rails to rely on. Source: PGATOUR.com