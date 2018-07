Jason Gore Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (44) / 5/17/1974 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 245

Latest News Recent News

Jason Gore withdrew during round two of the John Deere Classic, citing a back injury. Gore opened the week with a 3-over 74 on Thursday but rebounded today. He traded four birdies with one bogey over the first 10 holes to get back to even-par. From there, he found tree trouble at the par-4 11th, needing three shots just to get back to the fairway and have 171 yards left. That is where he called it quits for the week. Gore is deep down the priority rankings so starts are becoming tough to find. This puts him at 0-for-7 this season with two of those being mid-tourney WDs. Source: PGA TOUR Communications (Twitter)

Jason Gore is slumping ahead of his appearance at this week's Quicken Loans National. Gore arrives with an 0-for-4 record on the season, signing just 1-of-8 rounds in red numbers. Down on the Web.com Tour he is 4-for-10 with just one finish inside the top 30. Not the best year brewing for the 44-year-old but this week he returns to a familiar course. During the 2012 Neediest Kids Championship (Web.com Tour) he fired an opening 7-under 63 which remained the lowest score any golfer would record over two years when TPC Potomac hosted the event. That low round presents a glimmer of hope but even still, Gore remains a long shot to contend, given his season-long form. Source: PGATOUR.com

Jason Gore lasted 27 holes at the Safeway Open before withdrawing due to a back injury, he was 15-over at the time of WD. UPDATE: Gore returned to action on Nov. 16th at The RSM Classic and will miss the cut after rounds of 4-over 75-71=146. Gore is playing this season out of the "Beyond 150 FedExCup Points List" category, so starts will be tough to come by. Perhaps pressing a bit too much, he just never got the putter dialed in. During his opening lap, he three-putted on three occasions and also swallowed a four-jack. Gore returned to Silverado Resort and Spa today and swallowed another three-putt (at the 16th). At the turn, he decided enough was enough and called it quits. Gamers can avoid him for the foreseeable future. Source: PGATOUR Media (Twitter)