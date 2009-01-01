Søren Kjeldsen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 5/17/1975 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 143

In the unofficial Battle-of-the-Last-Two-Irish-Open-Champions Soren Kjeldsen defied an horrendous tournament record to sensationally overturn Rory McIlroy 2-and-1 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin CC. If it was David versus Goliath on paper, it was never that way in reality as Kjeldsen (0-4-1 before today) refused to wilt, even when McIlroy threw his best shots at him. The Dane’s wedge strength was key: he made birdies from 129-yards at 1, 76-yards at 5 and 94-yards at 10; all for birdie, all for wins, all within 10’0". McIlroy ticked two front nine reds, but was 2-down with 8 to play. His reaction was world class: reducing the par-3 11th to a 199-yard 8-iron and 5’10" birdie putt, making birdie-4 at the next to pull all square and driving just shy of the short par-4 13th to go 1-up. Yet Kjeldsen responded in kind, lasering a 173-yard approach at 14 to 8’6" and taking it to draw level. At the next he made birdie-4 when McIlroy failed and went in for the kill on 17, draining a 3’1" par breaker on the par-3. McIlroy will seek to rescue the week against Gary Woodland in the second wave of matches, Kjeldsen takes on Emiliano Grillo.

Soren Kjeldsen heads to Austin CC in Texas this week, desperately in need of turning around his dire record in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The Dane is making his fourth appearance in the WGC’s head-to-head format championship and he is still seeking his first victory. In both 2009 and 2010 he was dumped out in the first round so the group stages do at least offer him a prolonged stay, but last year it was more a case of prolonging the agony as he limped to two defeats and one half (ironically claimed when playing the eventually third-ranked Rafa Cabrera Bello). Nor did his appearance in the 2011 Volvo World Match Play inspire any confidence in his performance in this form of the game (1-2). He has, however, notched three wins from three individual starts in the Royal Trophy, Seve Trophy and EurAsia Cup. Thus far this season he has committed to the PGA Tour, but with limited success. He missed a quartet of cuts before playing all four laps in the Honda Classic (T37), Mexico Championship (T32) and Valspar Championship (T27). Playing in the first round Group 2, he'll take on Rory McIlroy, Emiliano Grillo and Gary Woodland. Source: PGATour.com

Søren Kjeldsen takes his first look at Riviera Country Club as he readies for battle at this week's Genesis Open. Playing his first season as a PGA TOUR card carrier, the Dane is off to a slow start in the States. Kjeldsen collected a T40 at the no-cut, WGC-HSBC Champions, but since then he's rattled off three straight missed cuts. That equals his total from 2016 on the European Tour (16-for-19). It won't get any easier for Kjeldsen this week as he preps for a showdown against a strong field on a course that features a plethora of long par 4s. If he were in form, this could be a track he could fairway-and-greens to death, but instead he may find a tough task ahead of him this week in Pacific Palisades, California. Source: PGATOUR.com