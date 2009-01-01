Player Page

Søren Kjeldsen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 5/17/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 143

In the unofficial Battle-of-the-Last-Two-Irish-Open-Champions Soren Kjeldsen defied an horrendous tournament record to sensationally overturn Rory McIlroy 2-and-1 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin CC.
If it was David versus Goliath on paper, it was never that way in reality as Kjeldsen (0-4-1 before today) refused to wilt, even when McIlroy threw his best shots at him. The Dane’s wedge strength was key: he made birdies from 129-yards at 1, 76-yards at 5 and 94-yards at 10; all for birdie, all for wins, all within 10’0". McIlroy ticked two front nine reds, but was 2-down with 8 to play. His reaction was world class: reducing the par-3 11th to a 199-yard 8-iron and 5’10" birdie putt, making birdie-4 at the next to pull all square and driving just shy of the short par-4 13th to go 1-up. Yet Kjeldsen responded in kind, lasering a 173-yard approach at 14 to 8’6" and taking it to draw level. At the next he made birdie-4 when McIlroy failed and went in for the kill on 17, draining a 3’1" par breaker on the par-3. McIlroy will seek to rescue the week against Gary Woodland in the second wave of matches, Kjeldsen takes on Emiliano Grillo. Mar 22 - 2:30 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 02327506461
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valspar Championship270001152900
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship3200017391600
The Honda Classic3700017411220
Genesis Openn/a000526230
Farmers Insurance Openn/a0006191100
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001134711
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000821700
 

 