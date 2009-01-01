Søren Kjeldsen

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
Final Standard Mock
Mar 22
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Miguel Cabrera (back) held out until Friday
Sal Perez (elbow) back in lineup as DH
Carlos Gomez downplays shoulder issue
Carlos Martinez to start Opening Day for STL
Greg Bird named Yanks' starting first baseman
Bautista to return to game action Friday
Roark, bullpen pitch USA into '17 WBC final
Trevor May having Tommy John surgery Wed.
ATL showing 'continued interest' in Quintana
Scott Kazmir (hip) to return to Cactus games
MRI confirms UCL sprain for RP Will Smith
Seager (oblique) pain-free during minors game
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FA Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
Newton needs surgery on throwing shoulder
Marshawn Lynch's agent: He misses football
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Jets 'very intrigued' by QB Mitchell Trubisky
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
Dose: No Middleton Ground
Mar 22
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
Mar. 20 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 20
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nets 'hopeful' Lin (ankle) will play Thursday
Whiteside (hand) 'intends to play' Thursday
Chandler (groin) expects to play Wednesday
Danilo Gallinari (knee) ruled out Wednesday
Jeff Green (back) will not play Wednesday
Whiteside (hand) uncertain for Thursday night
Ivica Zubac scores 17 points on 8-of-14 FGs
Brandon Ingram scores 21 points in 40 minutes
Khris Middleton helps Bucks beat Blazers
Chris Paul drops 27 points in blowout win
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 26 points in win
DeMarcus Cousins drops 41 w/ monster line
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
Marchand leads Bruins PP beat
Mar 20
Dose: Crosby back on Top
Mar 20
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
Dose: The Clincher
Mar 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ristolainen will face a hearing Thursday
Carey Price dealing with a minor issue
H. Lundqvist set to play 2 of 3 games on trip
Jake Guentzel suffers concussion on Tuesday
Ryan Hartman scores twice in OTL to VAN
Daniel Sedin nets GWG, assist in OT win v CHI
Mark Barberio gets back-to-back points
Wild (finally) snap five-game losing streak
Anthony Mantha nets OT winner vs. Habs
Joseph Blandisi scores OT winner vs. NYR
Sidney Crosby scores incredible goal vs BUF
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (flu) won't play on Tue
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Elliott Sadler: Service King 300 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 advance
Michael Annett: Service King 300 advance
William Byron: Service King 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Service King 300 advance
Earnhardt Jr. set to make milestone start
Hamlin’s 3rd at ACS last year was an anomaly
Jeffrey Earnhardt: mid-30s on two-milers
Almirola will earn place-diff points at ACS
Michael McDowell could break into top-30
Gray Gaulding will finish in final 25% at ACS
Houff to debut in XFINITY Series at Bristol
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trubisky says he thought he beat out Williams
LTU WR Henderson met with SF, ARZ, NO
Report: Hurd won't return to UT; NFL next?
Steelers, Seahawks, Saints to host Melifonwu
Caplan: TE David Njoku visited the Bucs
Saints put Mahomes through a private workout
Trubisky draws an Aaron Rodgers comparison
Eckel: Eagles will not take a RB in round one
Takk McKinley to meet with CLE, DAL & others
Joe Mixon visiting the Chargers next
Deshaun Watson leads QBs in Casserly poll
Fabian Moreau strains pectoral on bench press
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Søren Kjeldsen
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 5/17/1975
Ht / Wt:
5'7" / 143
Latest News
Recent News
In the unofficial Battle-of-the-Last-Two-Irish-Open-Champions Soren Kjeldsen defied an horrendous tournament record to sensationally overturn Rory McIlroy 2-and-1 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin CC.
If it was David versus Goliath on paper, it was never that way in reality as Kjeldsen (0-4-1 before today) refused to wilt, even when McIlroy threw his best shots at him. The Dane’s wedge strength was key: he made birdies from 129-yards at 1, 76-yards at 5 and 94-yards at 10; all for birdie, all for wins, all within 10’0". McIlroy ticked two front nine reds, but was 2-down with 8 to play. His reaction was world class: reducing the par-3 11th to a 199-yard 8-iron and 5’10" birdie putt, making birdie-4 at the next to pull all square and driving just shy of the short par-4 13th to go 1-up. Yet Kjeldsen responded in kind, lasering a 173-yard approach at 14 to 8’6" and taking it to draw level. At the next he made birdie-4 when McIlroy failed and went in for the kill on 17, draining a 3’1" par breaker on the par-3. McIlroy will seek to rescue the week against Gary Woodland in the second wave of matches, Kjeldsen takes on Emiliano Grillo.
Mar 22 - 2:30 PM
Soren Kjeldsen heads to Austin CC in Texas this week, desperately in need of turning around his dire record in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
The Dane is making his fourth appearance in the WGC’s head-to-head format championship and he is still seeking his first victory. In both 2009 and 2010 he was dumped out in the first round so the group stages do at least offer him a prolonged stay, but last year it was more a case of prolonging the agony as he limped to two defeats and one half (ironically claimed when playing the eventually third-ranked Rafa Cabrera Bello). Nor did his appearance in the 2011 Volvo World Match Play inspire any confidence in his performance in this form of the game (1-2). He has, however, notched three wins from three individual starts in the Royal Trophy, Seve Trophy and EurAsia Cup. Thus far this season he has committed to the PGA Tour, but with limited success. He missed a quartet of cuts before playing all four laps in the Honda Classic (T37), Mexico Championship (T32) and Valspar Championship (T27). Playing in the first round Group 2, he'll take on Rory McIlroy, Emiliano Grillo and Gary Woodland.
Mar 20 - 12:02 PM
Source:
PGATour.com
Søren Kjeldsen takes his first look at Riviera Country Club as he readies for battle at this week's Genesis Open.
Playing his first season as a PGA TOUR card carrier, the Dane is off to a slow start in the States. Kjeldsen collected a T40 at the no-cut, WGC-HSBC Champions, but since then he's rattled off three straight missed cuts. That equals his total from 2016 on the European Tour (16-for-19). It won't get any easier for Kjeldsen this week as he preps for a showdown against a strong field on a course that features a plethora of long par 4s. If he were in form, this could be a track he could fairway-and-greens to death, but instead he may find a tough task ahead of him this week in Pacific Palisades, California.
Feb 14 - 9:48 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Søren Kjeldsen sets his eyes on Waialae Country Club for his debut at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii.
The 41-year-old Dane has never seen Waialae CC in competition but his game looks like a good fit on paper. Kjedlsen plays fairways-and-greens golf, which should help him here at a tight track like Waialae. Splitting his time between Europe and the United States this year, he is making his first start of the season in the U.S. this week. Looking at his career trajectory, Kjeldsen was sitting at 35th in the Official World Golf Rankings after 2009 and fell all the way to 335th after 2014. We are seeing a career revival for the Dane, so gamers should ride the hot hand but also be ready to jump ship at any sign of attrition.
Jan 11 - 8:45 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Mar 22 - 2:30 PM
Kjeldsen lacks WGC World Match Play appeal
Mar 20 - 12:02 PM
Kjeldsen slumps in the States to open 2017
Feb 14 - 9:48 PM
Kjeldsen debuting at Sony Open in Hawaii
Jan 11 - 8:45 AM
More Søren Kjeldsen Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(538)
2
D. Willett
PGA
(477)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(473)
4
R. McIlroy
PGA
(437)
5
C. Hoffman
PGA
(422)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(389)
7
T. Woods
PGA
(378)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(372)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(362)
10
S. Bae
PGA
(355)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
0
0
0
232
75
0
64
6
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar Championship
27
0
0
0
11
52
9
0
0
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
32
0
0
0
17
39
16
0
0
The Honda Classic
37
0
0
0
17
41
12
2
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
2
3
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
19
11
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
34
7
1
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
7
0
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
»
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
»
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
»
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
»
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
»
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
»
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
»
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
»
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
»
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
»
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
»
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
»
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
»
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
»
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved