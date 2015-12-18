Player Page

Chris Couch

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (44) / 5/1/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225

PGA TOUR winner Chris Couch is returning to competitive golf this week at the Valspar Championship, making his first appearance since August of 2012.
The 44-year-old was last seen at the 2012 Wyndham Championship where he withdrew during round two with a wrist injury. Since that time he's been holding onto a Major Medical Extension with four starts to earn $311,662 if he wants to retain status. Out with a back injury since that time, Couch is a long shot to finish four rounds, let alone contend this week. In his career, he is 71-for-186 with 14 mid-tournament WDs and one DQ. Mar 7 - 9:48 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2012200 0 0 06642096159204
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 