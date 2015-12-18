Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Chris Couch
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 5/1/1973
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR winner Chris Couch is returning to competitive golf this week at the Valspar Championship, making his first appearance since August of 2012.
The 44-year-old was last seen at the 2012 Wyndham Championship where he withdrew during round two with a wrist injury. Since that time he's been holding onto a Major Medical Extension with four starts to earn $311,662 if he wants to retain status. Out with a back injury since that time, Couch is a long shot to finish four rounds, let alone contend this week. In his career, he is 71-for-186 with 14 mid-tournament WDs and one DQ.
Mar 7 - 9:48 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Chris Couch still has status on the PGA TOUR via a Major Medical Extension.
Whether the 42-year-old chooses to do anything with it is anyone's guess. He hasn't competed since withdrawing from the 2012 Wyndham Championship during its second round with a wrist injury. However, he's been officially sidelined with a back injury suffered that same year. Should he bank $311,662 in his next four starts, he'll retain status. Couch is $138,447 shy of qualifying for conditional status as a secondary objective.
Fri, Dec 18, 2015 06:43:00 PM
Chris Couch remains out indefinitely due to a back injury suffered in 2012.
Couch turned 41 years of age in May, but hasn't played anywhere of note since withdrawing from the 2012 Wyndham Championship with a wrist injury. He was then given a Major Medical Extension for 2013 but for the aforementioned back issue. The MME was renewed a second time for 2014-15. Should he earn $331,662 in his next four starts on the PGA TOUR, he'll retain status for the remainder of the season. He's only $138,447 short of securing conditional status. However, because he's sat out for so long, continue to ignore him in all formats. This is the option you've likely exercised for some time anyway.
Sat, Nov 22, 2014 07:23:00 PM
Chris Couch is not listed in the published field of next week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
Couch sat out the entire 2013 season due to a back injury. He had status via a Minor Medical Extension, which would normally not be renewed, but the PGA TOUR granted an exception to guys on Minor Medicals and Non-exempt Medicals due to the one-time compressed schedule. However, instead of merely extending Couch's Minor Medical into 2013-14, the TOUR "upgraded" him to a Major on which he still has four starts to earn $311,662. Should he meet the terms, he'll retain status, but the elevation from Minor to Major will assumingly allow him to play in any four events without having to wait out a spot as an alternate. Despite the unexplained promotion, leave him off your fantasy lineup.
Fri, Nov 8, 2013 07:14:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Chris Couch back in action at the Valspar
Mar 7 - 9:48 AM
Chris Couch enters fourth season of no action
Fri, Dec 18, 2015 06:43:00 PM
Couch still has PGA TOUR status via medical
Sat, Nov 22, 2014 07:23:00 PM
Couch still has a medical extension on TOUR
Fri, Nov 8, 2013 07:14:00 PM
More Chris Couch Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2012
20
0
0
0
0
664
209
6
159
20
4
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
DFS Dish: Valspar Championship
Mar 7
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Valspar Championship.
