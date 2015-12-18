Chris Couch Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (44) / 5/1/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225

PGA TOUR winner Chris Couch is returning to competitive golf this week at the Valspar Championship, making his first appearance since August of 2012. The 44-year-old was last seen at the 2012 Wyndham Championship where he withdrew during round two with a wrist injury. Since that time he's been holding onto a Major Medical Extension with four starts to earn $311,662 if he wants to retain status. Out with a back injury since that time, Couch is a long shot to finish four rounds, let alone contend this week. In his career, he is 71-for-186 with 14 mid-tournament WDs and one DQ. Source: PGATOUR.com

Chris Couch still has status on the PGA TOUR via a Major Medical Extension. Whether the 42-year-old chooses to do anything with it is anyone's guess. He hasn't competed since withdrawing from the 2012 Wyndham Championship during its second round with a wrist injury. However, he's been officially sidelined with a back injury suffered that same year. Should he bank $311,662 in his next four starts, he'll retain status. Couch is $138,447 shy of qualifying for conditional status as a secondary objective.

Chris Couch remains out indefinitely due to a back injury suffered in 2012. Couch turned 41 years of age in May, but hasn't played anywhere of note since withdrawing from the 2012 Wyndham Championship with a wrist injury. He was then given a Major Medical Extension for 2013 but for the aforementioned back issue. The MME was renewed a second time for 2014-15. Should he earn $331,662 in his next four starts on the PGA TOUR, he'll retain status for the remainder of the season. He's only $138,447 short of securing conditional status. However, because he's sat out for so long, continue to ignore him in all formats. This is the option you've likely exercised for some time anyway.