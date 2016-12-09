Player Page

Danny Chia

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (44) / 11/29/1972
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 165

Latest News

Recent News

World No. 308 Danny Chia carded a walk-off birdie at 18 to finish off a 3-under-par 33-36=69 in his delayed second round at the Hero Indian Open; at 5-under 139 through 36 holes he shares the halfway lead with S.S.P. Chawrasia and Eddie Pepperell.
The veteran from Malaysia had 15 holes to complete when, along with 65 others, he set his alarm early and returned to the tough Gary Player course at DLF Golf and Country Club this morning. He made the ideal start with a birdie at No. 4 and followed three pars with further gains at 8 and 9 to move into a tie for the lead. He'd birdied 10, 11 and 12 in his opening 70 but went par-bogey-par over that same stretch in round two and dropped another shot at 13 to fall two back. But Chia wasn't done yet and ticked the par 5s at 15 and 18 to end the morning in T1. It's a further shot back to David Horsey while Matteo Manassero is another stroke in arrears. Only 11 players are in red figures through 36 holes. Chia will tee off with fellow pacesetters Chawrasia and Pepperell at 14:50 local time so, given the pace of play so far this week, won't get his third round completed today. Mar 11 - 3:20 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 0401001831
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic7800010401831
 

 