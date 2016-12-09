Danny Chia Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (44) / 11/29/1972 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 165

World No. 308 Danny Chia carded a walk-off birdie at 18 to finish off a 3-under-par 33-36=69 in his delayed second round at the Hero Indian Open; at 5-under 139 through 36 holes he shares the halfway lead with S.S.P. Chawrasia and Eddie Pepperell. The veteran from Malaysia had 15 holes to complete when, along with 65 others, he set his alarm early and returned to the tough Gary Player course at DLF Golf and Country Club this morning. He made the ideal start with a birdie at No. 4 and followed three pars with further gains at 8 and 9 to move into a tie for the lead. He'd birdied 10, 11 and 12 in his opening 70 but went par-bogey-par over that same stretch in round two and dropped another shot at 13 to fall two back. But Chia wasn't done yet and ticked the par 5s at 15 and 18 to end the morning in T1. It's a further shot back to David Horsey while Matteo Manassero is another stroke in arrears. Only 11 players are in red figures through 36 holes. Chia will tee off with fellow pacesetters Chawrasia and Pepperell at 14:50 local time so, given the pace of play so far this week, won't get his third round completed today.

Danny Chia caroused the front nine to shoot a second round 4-under-par 29-37=66 and move to T7 5-under 135 at the UBS Hong Kong Open in Fanling. "Not everyday you shoot 29 here," the veteran Malaysian golfer told the Asian Tour after his round, a point he emphasised by needing eight strokes more on the back nine. He was hot from the blocks Friday, making five birdies in his opening seven holes (at 1, 3, 4, 6 and 7) before making par at every one of the next six challenges. He scratched bogey at both 14 and 16, but pegged a final birdie in between to lessen the damage. It is his 14th visit to the Hong Kong GC and only once has he found himself inside the top 30 by the end of the week, when T11 in 2009. That result (plus a T11 in the same year's Malaysian Open) remains his career best in 76 European Tour co-sanctioned events. Source: Twitter

World No. 258 and sponsor invite Danny Chia prepares for his fifth CIMB Classic and third straight at TPC Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian placed T68 (of 77) here last year, originally in the field on a sponsor exemption but gaining entry on his own (7th on the Asian Tour money list). He's 78th on said money list this year, $51,252 (USD) on 14 starts, so he's relying on the sponsor exemption this time. The 43-year-old has one win and two runner-up finishes on the Asian Developmental Tour this season, winning for the fourth straight year on that circuit. He arrives off a run of T51-WD-T15-CUT in his last four events on the Asian Tour and was T48 (of 59) at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Source: PGATOUR.com