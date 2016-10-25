Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
</>
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Close
Marcus Fraser
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 7/26/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Accomplished Asian Tour performer Marcus Fraser returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to defend the Maybank Championship hosted this year by Saujana G&CC.
The Australian is comfortably one of the more experienced golfers in the field under Malaysian conditions. He's 17-for-19 in the country, 3-for-4 at Saujana G&CC itself, and was a smart winner of this tournament a year ago. He opened the season with a missed cut in the Australian PGA Championship but quickly got back on the horse with T10 in the Hong Kong Open. Since then he's not shown up on the Euro Tour, choosing to opt out of the Desert Swing and instead fly under the radar by finishing T3 in the Victorian PGA Championship. The field was nowhere near European Tour depth, but it might be a canny ploy and catch a few bookmakers on the hop.
Feb 6 - 10:10 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
The best word for Marcus Fraser’s 2016 is mercurial; what will 2017 offer the Australian?
In 27 starts around the world he finished outside the top 45 no less than 18 times. On the other hand, he also claimed the Maybank Championship Malaysia in February, collected a T2 in the Panasonic Open in Japan and captured headlines around the world by opening the Olympic competition with a 63 and spending all week in contention for a medal before finishing fifth. He also closed the year out – and opened the 2017 season – with T10 in the Hong Kong Open. As phlegmatic as any Aussie, Fraser is unlikely to be too hard on himself for the vagaries of form. The truth is that he’s the sort of golfer who will thrive when the conditions suit rather than when on a hot run of form. He’s also spent 14 years on tour (one year out with injury) so he knows his own game. Generally speaking, tight tree-lined tracks are his thing and if they show up in Asia all the better.
Jan 6 - 6:53 AM
Six years after his first visit to Sheshan International GC, Marcus Fraser returns there for the WGC-HSBC Champions.
Back in 2010 the Australian failed to light up Shanghai, posting rounds of 72-76-73-76 to limp home in T63. But, looked at more widely, his record in China is excellent: he's 23-for-27 with 11 top 25 finishes, including three top tens at the Hong Kong Open. A winner this year in the Maybank Championship Malaysia, he has since struggled a little bit with the odd highlight in somewhat random locations: T2 on the Japan Tour's Panasonic Open, T5 in the Olympics, T8 at the Indonesian Masters. But on the European Tour he has failed to notch a top 20 since February and was not too impressive when finishing T60 last week in the CIMB Classic thanks to rounds of 75-69-71-71.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 11:06:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Marcus Fraser eagled the 446-yard 2nd hole on his way to a 5-under-par 33-32=65 in the first round of the Omega European Masters.
The Aussie had been going along steadily with birdies at 15 and 17 before surging up the leaderboard by draining his second shot at a hole where others found trouble. Fraser gave a shot back at 5 but closed with birdies at 8 and 9 to complete an excellent start. He was 5-for-6 in scrambling today after finding 8 (of 13) fairways and hitting 12 greens in the right now. Right now, he's T3 on the live leaderboard and just a single shot behind Paul Peterson and Mike Lorenzo-Vera. This is Fraser's first start since he placed fifth in the Olympics after taking the lead on day one with a 63. He's got an inconsistent record at Crans-sur-Sierre but did finish runner-up in 2012.
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 09:26:00 AM
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Feb 6 - 10:10 AM
Steady Marcus Fraser's '16 had highs & lows
Jan 6 - 6:53 AM
M Fraser fighting form woes, heads to China
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 11:06:00 AM
Fraser one off lead after 65 in Swiss opener
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 09:26:00 AM
More Marcus Fraser Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
44
16
0
10
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CIMB Classic
60
0
0
0
16
44
10
2
0
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
Lee Westwood returns to Asia for the Maybank Championship, hoping to add to his sensational record in the continent.
