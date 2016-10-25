Player Page

Marcus Fraser

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 7/26/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196

Accomplished Asian Tour performer Marcus Fraser returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to defend the Maybank Championship hosted this year by Saujana G&CC.
The Australian is comfortably one of the more experienced golfers in the field under Malaysian conditions. He's 17-for-19 in the country, 3-for-4 at Saujana G&CC itself, and was a smart winner of this tournament a year ago. He opened the season with a missed cut in the Australian PGA Championship but quickly got back on the horse with T10 in the Hong Kong Open. Since then he's not shown up on the Euro Tour, choosing to opt out of the Desert Swing and instead fly under the radar by finishing T3 in the Victorian PGA Championship. The field was nowhere near European Tour depth, but it might be a canny ploy and catch a few bookmakers on the hop. Feb 6 - 10:10 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 0441601020
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic6000016441020
 

 