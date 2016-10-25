Marcus Fraser Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 7/26/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 196

Latest News Recent News

Accomplished Asian Tour performer Marcus Fraser returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to defend the Maybank Championship hosted this year by Saujana G&CC. The Australian is comfortably one of the more experienced golfers in the field under Malaysian conditions. He's 17-for-19 in the country, 3-for-4 at Saujana G&CC itself, and was a smart winner of this tournament a year ago. He opened the season with a missed cut in the Australian PGA Championship but quickly got back on the horse with T10 in the Hong Kong Open. Since then he's not shown up on the Euro Tour, choosing to opt out of the Desert Swing and instead fly under the radar by finishing T3 in the Victorian PGA Championship. The field was nowhere near European Tour depth, but it might be a canny ploy and catch a few bookmakers on the hop. Source: EuropeanTour.com

The best word for Marcus Fraser’s 2016 is mercurial; what will 2017 offer the Australian? In 27 starts around the world he finished outside the top 45 no less than 18 times. On the other hand, he also claimed the Maybank Championship Malaysia in February, collected a T2 in the Panasonic Open in Japan and captured headlines around the world by opening the Olympic competition with a 63 and spending all week in contention for a medal before finishing fifth. He also closed the year out – and opened the 2017 season – with T10 in the Hong Kong Open. As phlegmatic as any Aussie, Fraser is unlikely to be too hard on himself for the vagaries of form. The truth is that he’s the sort of golfer who will thrive when the conditions suit rather than when on a hot run of form. He’s also spent 14 years on tour (one year out with injury) so he knows his own game. Generally speaking, tight tree-lined tracks are his thing and if they show up in Asia all the better.

Six years after his first visit to Sheshan International GC, Marcus Fraser returns there for the WGC-HSBC Champions. Back in 2010 the Australian failed to light up Shanghai, posting rounds of 72-76-73-76 to limp home in T63. But, looked at more widely, his record in China is excellent: he's 23-for-27 with 11 top 25 finishes, including three top tens at the Hong Kong Open. A winner this year in the Maybank Championship Malaysia, he has since struggled a little bit with the odd highlight in somewhat random locations: T2 on the Japan Tour's Panasonic Open, T5 in the Olympics, T8 at the Indonesian Masters. But on the European Tour he has failed to notch a top 20 since February and was not too impressive when finishing T60 last week in the CIMB Classic thanks to rounds of 75-69-71-71. Source: EuropeanTour.com