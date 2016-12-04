Charl Schwartzel Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 8/31/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 160

Charl Schwartzel will make his course debut at Saujana G&CC when he tees it up at this week's Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The South African, currently ranked 26th in the world, first headed out to Malaysia in 2003 and has a solid record in the country, with three top six finishes in the Malaysian Open in addition to T19 in the 2014 CIMB Classic (his last venture there). He missed all of the Desert Swing - and rather surprisingly and with litte explanation ("personal reasons") the BMW South African Open - so hasn't been seen since ending the 2016 season with a fine T3 in the DP World Tour Championship which he followed up with T4 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship a week later – a final round 74 there cost him the title when he appeared ready to pounce on a favorite track. Amazingly, you have to go back to 2004 for a year in which he hasn’t recorded a top five finish in January or February. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Charl Schwartzel's defense of the Alfred Dunhill Championship ended as a damp squib after he carded a final round 2-over-par 33-41=74 to finish the week T4 on 12-under 276 at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, fully ten shots back of the winner Brandon Stone. Faced with a three-shot deficit heading into the final day, the four-time course champion made birdies at 1, 2 and 6 which were unanswered by the pre-round leader Brandon Stone, so the pair found themselves tied at the top of the scoreboard. Alas for Schwartzel, that situation would be all too brief. He immediately made bogey at 7, whilst Stone responded with two birdies. Schwartzel did tick 11, but with the gap growing (Stone circled 10 and 11), the defending champion chased a score, and it all went wrong. A bogey-6 at 13 started the rot, triple bogey-8 at 15 continued it, double bogey-5 at 16 confirmed he would end the week someway distant of the winner. A birdie at the final hole retrieved some pride, by clawing him back into the top five.

Charl Schwartzel's hopes of winning his home Alfred Dunhill Championship for the fourth time in five years and fifth occasion overall remain intact but he'll have to come from three back in Sunday's final round after carding a 4-under-par 35-33=68 on day three to reach 14-under 202. Nothing wrong with his score today but halfway leader and playing partner Brandon Stone added a 66 to open up daylight. Schwartzel couldn't get it going early at Leopard Creek and had to settle for a one-birdie, one-bogey 35 on his outward nine. But, as in the first two rounds, he found his rhythm on the par 72's back nine and reeled off birdies at 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 to eat into Stone's lead. The gap was two at that stage but Schwartzel ended the day three behind after a bogey-par-par finish. "I need to put myself in play more on the front nine. My putting is really beautiful and I just need to give myself more opportunities and I'm not doing that on the front nine," he said. "Hopefully tomorrow I can just play a little better from the beginning." As the final player of the trio to post 14-under, he's denied a place in Sunday's closing three-ball. Schwartzel will tee off in the penultimate group alongside Frenchman Benjamin Hebert and Scotland's David Drysdale. Source: EuropeanTour.com