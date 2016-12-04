Player Page

Charl Schwartzel

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/31/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 160

Charl Schwartzel will make his course debut at Saujana G&CC when he tees it up at this week's Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The South African, currently ranked 26th in the world, first headed out to Malaysia in 2003 and has a solid record in the country, with three top six finishes in the Malaysian Open in addition to T19 in the 2014 CIMB Classic (his last venture there). He missed all of the Desert Swing - and rather surprisingly and with litte explanation ("personal reasons") the BMW South African Open - so hasn't been seen since ending the 2016 season with a fine T3 in the DP World Tour Championship which he followed up with T4 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship a week later – a final round 74 there cost him the title when he appeared ready to pounce on a favorite track. Amazingly, you have to go back to 2004 for a year in which he hasn’t recorded a top five finish in January or February. Feb 7 - 4:46 AM
2016161 2 4 07032356151193
