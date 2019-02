Nick Flanagan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 6/13/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 145

2003 U.S. Amateur winner Nick Flanagan thrashed a sensational 10-under-par 30-32=62 to set the clubhouse target in the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach GC, Geelong, Australia. Playing the Creek Course first (the longer track, but the one used just the once this week), the 34-year-old swept across the Nick Faldo design to open up a two-shot advantage over a field that went low on the first day (five men posted 8-under in the morning wave for a share of second; James Anstiss, Kurt Kitayama, Hugo Leon, Callum Shinkwin and James Nitties). Flanagan splashed all the colors. On his first nine, the back, he opened with two pars but made only another four of them all day. There were three birdies, one eagle and a bogey to the turn and on the front nine he made a pair of par breakers at 2 and 3, a bogey at 4, then went birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie to stretch clear of the chasers. He won Battlefield Promotion from the Nationwide Tour in 2007, but never prospered at the top level. T6 in the Australian PGA Championship last time out, it was a first top ten since the WNB Golf Classic on the Web.com Tour in 2013 with the 2015 to 2017 period marred by injury.

Nick Flanagan will defend his title at the BMW Charity Pro-Am this week on the Web.com Tour. Flanagan picked up his fourth victory on the Web.com Tour in last year's Pro-Am, and heads back to South Carolina chasing a solid week. He's trending well this year, with a T9 to start the season in Panama and a T4 at the WNB Golf Classic in April. Of note, the three-course rotation has experienced a little turnover since last year. The Reserve at Lake Keowee joins The Greenville Country Club's Chanticleer Course and Thornblade Club in the rotation for the first three rounds, with Thornblade seeing all the action on Sunday. Source: PGATOUR.com

After firing a final-round 4-under-par 34-33=67 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, Nick Flanagan outlasted Cameron Percy in a three-hole playoff to claim his first Nationwide Tour victory since 2007. Flanagan was a star on the Nationwide Tour in 2007, earning a battlefield promotion to the PGA TOUR for winning three times in one season. One of those three victories came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. It's been a long road back for the Aussie, and he earned a spot in the playoff after making an unlikely birdie at the difficult par-4 18th when his approach bounced off the hospitality tent and rolled to 15 feet. He didn't waste his good fortune, as he went bogey-par-par in the playoff to hoist the trophy once again. He ended the week at 15-under 67-70-67-67=271 in what was his second event on the Nationwide Tour this season.