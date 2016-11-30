Player Page

Henrik Stenson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 4/5/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190

Henrik Stenson has won the other two European Tour events held in the United Arab Emirates and will try to complete the set at this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
The Open champion landed the Dubai Desert Classic in 2007 and won the DP World Tour Championship in both 2013 and 2014. It all makes sense given that he made Dubai his home for 10 years. The Swede has gone close to winning in Abu Dhabi on several occasions, finishing runner-up in both 2006 and 2008 before finishing third last year. However, before gamers invest, it's worth noting that Stenson endured a sustained run of poor form in this event between 2009 and 2015 when he missed four cuts and didn't manage a single top 20. He put that down to rust. As for his well-being ahead of this week's event? He told europeantour.com: "It's a bit of a soft start for me in terms of practice, but the game feels pretty good. So I hope we can carry on from where I left it last year, and we'll just see if it's been conserved well enough over Christmas." Jan 18 - 7:19 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2016130 2 3 04581716105142
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 