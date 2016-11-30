Henrik Stenson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 4/5/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 190

Henrik Stenson has won the other two European Tour events held in the United Arab Emirates and will try to complete the set at this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The Open champion landed the Dubai Desert Classic in 2007 and won the DP World Tour Championship in both 2013 and 2014. It all makes sense given that he made Dubai his home for 10 years. The Swede has gone close to winning in Abu Dhabi on several occasions, finishing runner-up in both 2006 and 2008 before finishing third last year. However, before gamers invest, it's worth noting that Stenson endured a sustained run of poor form in this event between 2009 and 2015 when he missed four cuts and didn't manage a single top 20. He put that down to rust. As for his well-being ahead of this week's event? He told europeantour.com : "It's a bit of a soft start for me in terms of practice, but the game feels pretty good. So I hope we can carry on from where I left it last year, and we'll just see if it's been conserved well enough over Christmas." Source: EuropeanTour.com

World No. 4 and Olympic silver-medalist Henrik Stenson returns for his fourth Hero World Challenge and pegs it the first round with Olympic gold-medalist Justin Rose. The 30-year-old was runner-up at the 2015 edition (Isleworth G&CC) in his first appearance since T5 in 2007 and was also solo 4th in 2006. He arrives off a T9 two weeks ago at the DP World Tour Championship, good enough to win the Race to Dubai, which followed solo 8th at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. The Swede has made just one start so far this season on the PGA TOUR, finishing in a two-way T2 at the no-cut WGC-HSBC (69-71-67-65), seven adrift of champion Hideki Matsuyama. It was his ninth career runner-up in 158 career events, sixth in his last 27 starts. Source: PGATOUR.com

Henrik Stenson blitzed The Earth Course in 7-under-par 31-34=65 to end the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai on 12-under 276, good enough for T8 when he signed his card, but more importantly sufficient to confirm his #1 ranking on the 2016 Race to Dubai. The Swede, who had labored through the first 45 holes of the week, only to find something on the back nine Saturday, maintained that new pace on Sunday. Indeed, having posted five birdies in his last seven holes in round three he repeated the trick to open the final round (at 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7). The irrepressible form stalled with five pars before he made back-to-back red at 13 and 14. An errant tee shot at the par-three 17th led to bogey, but he scrambled for birdie at the last to seal the deal. Should he remain in the top ten by close of play it will be his 11th of a stellar season. The highlight was victory in The Open, a first major championship title, an effort underlined by his second Race to Dubai success. "It has been the best year of my career," he said afterwards. "Maybe not with consistency, but with The Open, the Olympics, and now this win."