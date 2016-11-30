Henrik Stenson

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Bautista gets one year, $18M from Blue Jays
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 17
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
Jets to cut Brandon Marshall this offseason?
Beat writer predicts Dallas will release Romo
Chris Hogan (thigh) says he's 'feeling good'
Cable officially withdraws from 49ers search
Report: 49ers will offer job to Kyle Shanahan
Ex-Rams OC Boras hired as Bills' TEs coach
Trent Kirchner withdraws from 49ers' GM hunt
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram stuffs the stat sheet in loss
Will Barton scores 26 in start for Harris
Ivica Zubac scores 11 w/ 13 boards, 3 blocks
Nikola Jokic racks up 29 points, 15 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 27 points in loss
Ricky Rubio scores 21 w/ 14 assists
Nikola Mirotic plays 22 minutes in return
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 w/ 7 boards, 5 dimes
Cory Joseph scores career-high 33 points
DeMar DeRozan goes off for 36 points
Brandon Ingram will start on Tuesday
Brook Lopez scores 28, tweaks right ankle
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marian Hossa passes 600 assists
Ryan Miller gets 2nd shutout of season
John Gibson blocks 27 in OT win over Bolts
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 1G, 1A in loss to OTT
Mike Hoffman scores two in win over Blues
Jared Spurgeon scores 1G, 1A in loss to NJD
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 pts in comeback win
Predators scratch Craig Smith on Tuesday
Auston Matthews scores in win over Buffalo
Derek Stepan nets 3 pts in 7-6 loss to DAL
Jamie Benn scores 1G, 2A in win over NYR
Brandon Dubinsky scores twice in win over CAR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Allan McGregor set to move away on loan
Jakupovic asserts himself as number one
Hull send young striker Ter Horst out on loan
Livermore subject to bid from West Brom
United send full-back Riley out on loan
United tie up Valencia for an extra season
Korb under surveillance by Southampton
Birmingham lead chase for Emilio Nsue
Hammers shoot down second bid for Payet
Moyes provides a mixed injury update
Davis out. Bertrand and van Dijk fitness test
Chelsea forward Piazon extends Fulham stay
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Henrik Stenson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 4/5/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Henrik Stenson has won the other two European Tour events held in the United Arab Emirates and will try to complete the set at this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
The Open champion landed the Dubai Desert Classic in 2007 and won the DP World Tour Championship in both 2013 and 2014. It all makes sense given that he made Dubai his home for 10 years. The Swede has gone close to winning in Abu Dhabi on several occasions, finishing runner-up in both 2006 and 2008 before finishing third last year. However, before gamers invest, it's worth noting that Stenson endured a sustained run of poor form in this event between 2009 and 2015 when he missed four cuts and didn't manage a single top 20. He put that down to rust. As for his well-being ahead of this week's event? He told
europeantour.com
: "It's a bit of a soft start for me in terms of practice, but the game feels pretty good. So I hope we can carry on from where I left it last year, and we'll just see if it's been conserved well enough over Christmas."
Jan 18 - 7:19 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
World No. 4 and Olympic silver-medalist Henrik Stenson returns for his fourth Hero World Challenge and pegs it the first round with Olympic gold-medalist Justin Rose.
The 30-year-old was runner-up at the 2015 edition (Isleworth G&CC) in his first appearance since T5 in
2007
and was also solo 4th in 2006. He arrives off a T9 two weeks ago at the DP World Tour Championship, good enough to win the Race to Dubai, which followed solo 8th at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. The Swede has made just one start so far this season on the PGA TOUR, finishing in a two-way T2 at the no-cut WGC-HSBC (69-71-67-65), seven adrift of champion Hideki Matsuyama. It was his ninth career runner-up in 158 career events,
sixth
in his last 27 starts.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 01:23:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Henrik Stenson blitzed The Earth Course in 7-under-par 31-34=65 to end the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai on 12-under 276, good enough for T8 when he signed his card, but more importantly sufficient to confirm his #1 ranking on the 2016 Race to Dubai.
The Swede, who had labored through the first 45 holes of the week, only to find something on the back nine Saturday, maintained that new pace on Sunday. Indeed, having posted five birdies in his last seven holes in round three he repeated the trick to open the final round (at 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7). The irrepressible form stalled with five pars before he made back-to-back red at 13 and 14. An errant tee shot at the par-three 17th led to bogey, but he scrambled for birdie at the last to seal the deal. Should he remain in the top ten by close of play it will be his 11th of a stellar season. The highlight was victory in The Open, a first major championship title, an effort underlined by his second Race to Dubai success. "It has been the best year of my career," he said afterwards. "Maybe not with consistency, but with The Open, the Olympics, and now this win."
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 06:33:00 AM
Henrik Stenson recovered to shoot a 2-under-par 38-32=70 in round three of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship but, despite a drop of five leaderboard spots on the day, he remains the hot favorite to seal the Race to Dubai on Sunday.
Danny Willett, Alex Noren and Rory McIlroy had the chance to overtake Stenson this week but all are falling short of their targets. Rory, who needed a win, is T22 alongside Stenson at 5-under 211 while Willett is T51 after a 76 (he required top four at minimum). Noren just about kept his hopes alive with a 69 taking him to 7-under although that's five shots short of the top two that would still give him a chance. Stenson will be aware, though, that his fellow Swede closed with a 63 to win in South Africa last week. Today, Stenson struggled badly with three bogeys and seven pars in his opening 10 holes but hit back with five birdies in six holes from No. 12.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 09:14:00 AM
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Jan 18 - 7:19 AM
Stenson in The Bahamas for the Hero WC
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 01:23:00 PM
Henrik Stenson wins the 2016 Race to Dubai
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 06:33:00 AM
Stenson a step closer to Race to Dubai crown
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 09:14:00 AM
More Henrik Stenson Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Kim
PGA
(730)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(684)
3
F. Couples
PGA
(652)
4
J. Overton
PGA
(644)
5
T. Clark
PGA
(643)
6
J. Thomas
PGA
(623)
7
P. Cantlay
PGA
(617)
8
P. Mickelson
PGA
(609)
9
S. Bowditch
PGA
(601)
10
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(578)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
13
0
2
3
0
458
171
6
105
14
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
More GOL Columns
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
GOL Headlines
»
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
»
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
»
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
»
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
»
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
»
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
»
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
»
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
»
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
»
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
»
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
»
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved