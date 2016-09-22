Player Page

Steve Webster

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (42) / 1/17/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 154

Latest News

Recent News

Steve Webster spun a bogey-free 7-under-par 32-32=64 in his first round at the Made In Denmark, his faultless lap of Himmerland Golf Resort & Spa securing tied first spot at the end of day one.
The English veteran shares the lead with compatriot Matt Wallace and Aussie Wade Ormsby after a walk-off birdie at the ninth hole. Webster started his afternoon lap with a par at 10 before beginning his move towards the top of the leaderboard with a birdie-4 at 11. He signed for back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 and picked up further shots at 1, 3 and 7. Looking for the red number that would give him a share of the lead he grabbed it at the final hole. This is the first time Webster has found himself in the top five after day one since the 2014 Qatar Masters and he'll hope to parlay it into a first worldwide top 10 in three-and-half years. He'd arrived in Denmark having cashed in five of his last six starts while he's also 2-for-2 at this course so it's not a total surprise to see the World No. 1,155 up there. Aug 24 - 1:10 PM
More Steve Webster Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
200910 0 0 02340720
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 