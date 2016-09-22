Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Steve Webster
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Steve Webster
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 1/17/1975
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 154
Latest News
Recent News
Steve Webster spun a bogey-free 7-under-par 32-32=64 in his first round at the Made In Denmark, his faultless lap of Himmerland Golf Resort & Spa securing tied first spot at the end of day one.
The English veteran shares the lead with compatriot Matt Wallace and Aussie Wade Ormsby after a walk-off birdie at the ninth hole. Webster started his afternoon lap with a par at 10 before beginning his move towards the top of the leaderboard with a birdie-4 at 11. He signed for back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 and picked up further shots at 1, 3 and 7. Looking for the red number that would give him a share of the lead he grabbed it at the final hole. This is the first time Webster has found himself in the top five after day one since the 2014 Qatar Masters and he'll hope to parlay it into a first worldwide top 10 in three-and-half years. He'd arrived in Denmark having cashed in five of his last six starts while he's also 2-for-2 at this course so it's not a total surprise to see the World No. 1,155 up there.
Aug 24 - 1:10 PM
Steve Webster signed for a 5-under-par 31-35=66 on day one of the Porsche European Open in Germany, a score that gives him a share of the early clubhouse lead with Daniel Im.
Play was delayed by 3 hours 25 minutes on Thursday morning due to fog. But when the opening round at the Beckenbauer course eventually got underway at 10:45 local time, Webster hit the ground running with an opening birdie at 10 and two more at 12 and 13. He continued his fast start with further gains at 15 and 17 to turn in 5-under 31. Another circle at 3 continued the momentum but he had to settle for five pars and a bogey at 7 in his final six holes to drop back into a tie for the clubhouse lead with Im. Webster, who is 148th on the Race to Dubai and playing on a medical exemption, split 9 (of 13) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, getting up and down three times. He's made his last four cuts on the European Tour but has walked away with meagre cheques after failing to crack the top 50 in any of them.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 07:18:00 AM
It's not often that the World No. 297 is the subject of extra scrutiny but Steve Webster finds himself in that position this week.
In a statistical quirk that may never be matched, the last two winners on the PGA TOUR had both been ranked 297th ahead of their victories. James Hahn held that position before landing the Northern Trust Open in California and Padraig Harrington made it an unlikely double for the 297 club by lifting the trophy in last week's Honda Classic. Webster holds that ranking after the latest update and isn't without a chance of making 297 the magic number for the third week running when he takes on a weak field in the Africa Open at East London. The Englishman was T12 in Qatar in January and showed up strongly in last week's Joburg Open when T2 with a round to go before finishing T18.
Tue, Mar 3, 2015 07:13:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Steve Webster blitzed Royal Johannesburg & Kensington's East Course for a 7-under-par 32-33=65 to leap from T53 to T2 after round three of the Joburg Open.
Webster charged through the field with five birdies in his opening eight holes and circled two more par breakers at 16 and 18 to post 12-under 203. That puts him just two behind leader Wallie Coetsee of South Africa. It's over a year since Webster last managed a top 10 on the European Tour so this is a welcome return to form for the 40-year-old Englishman. "I made a good birdie at the first and a good save at the second and just got on a bit of a roll," Webster said. "I missed three or four 12-footers which was frustrating but there was a lot of really good golf today."
Sat, Feb 28, 2015 09:43:00 AM
Webster part of three-way lead in Denmark R1
Aug 24 - 1:10 PM
Webster shares lead at fog-hit European Open
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 07:18:00 AM
Webster has the magic number at Africa Open
Tue, Mar 3, 2015 07:13:00 PM
Webster surges into contention at Joburg Open
Sat, Feb 28, 2015 09:43:00 AM
More Steve Webster Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2009
1
0
0
0
0
23
4
0
7
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
