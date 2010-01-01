Player Page

Edoardo Molinari

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 2/11/1981
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 163

Edoardo Molinari won the 2017 Trophee Hassan II after his final round of 5-under-par 36-32=68 set a target of 9-under 283 that Paul Dunne later matched, before the Italian’s par on the first extra hole at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam earned him the title.
After visits to Q School at the end of 2015 and 2016, this result marks a wonderful return to form for the two-time winner on the 2010 European Tour. Indeed, it is his first top five finish since the Wales Open of September 2014 and he earned it in some style, even if the play-off victory was a little scrappy (he found a greenside trap in two, flew the green, got up and down for par to Dunne’s bogey). Ahead of the extra holes the Italian made an exciting start with a run of bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey before becoming becalmed for six holes. However in that period he lost no ground on the leaders and now he tracked them down. A birdie-eagle spell at 11 and 12 was superb, but repeating the trick on 17 and 18 (having made bogey at 16) was sensational. His tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 17th left him 8’0" and he drained it. At the par-5 final hole he found green in two, leaving himself 25’0" for the eagle and it never looked in doubt. Apr 16 - 1:47 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201420 0 1 0893402010
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 