Edoardo Molinari Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 2/11/1981 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 163

Edoardo Molinari won the 2017 Trophee Hassan II after his final round of 5-under-par 36-32=68 set a target of 9-under 283 that Paul Dunne later matched, before the Italian’s par on the first extra hole at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam earned him the title. After visits to Q School at the end of 2015 and 2016, this result marks a wonderful return to form for the two-time winner on the 2010 European Tour. Indeed, it is his first top five finish since the Wales Open of September 2014 and he earned it in some style, even if the play-off victory was a little scrappy (he found a greenside trap in two, flew the green, got up and down for par to Dunne’s bogey). Ahead of the extra holes the Italian made an exciting start with a run of bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey before becoming becalmed for six holes. However in that period he lost no ground on the leaders and now he tracked them down. A birdie-eagle spell at 11 and 12 was superb, but repeating the trick on 17 and 18 (having made bogey at 16) was sensational. His tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 17th left him 8’0" and he drained it. At the par-5 final hole he found green in two, leaving himself 25’0" for the eagle and it never looked in doubt.

Edoardo Molinari has missed his last two cuts and will look to get back on track when the European Tour heads to Australia for the inaugural ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in Australia. Perhaps a change of format (this new event features 54 holes of stroke play and then a day of match play) will provide the spark for the Italian after he failed to cash in Malaysia and Qatar. Those MCs were actually a surprise given that he'd returned to form on his previous two starts with T14 in Hong Kong and T7 in January's South African Open (his first top 10 since September 2014). Molinari has played eight competitive rounds at Lake Karrinyup although never broken 70. He managed T28 on debut in 2012 but didn't make the weekend in either 2014 or 2016. Source: EuropeanTour.com

After recording his first top 10 since September 2014 with T7 in the South African Open two weeks ago, Edoardo Molinari will hope to build on that confidence booster at this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. The former Ryder Cup star and U.S. Amateur champ had to go back to Q-School at the end of last year but came through it in T2. Fuelled by winning his playing privileges back, the Italian posted T14 in the Hong Kong Open and then cracked the top 10 in South Africa where he surged through the field with a third-round 63. This will be his fifth start in Doha and he's made the cut twice in four appearances. Molinari was T24 in 2010, the same year he played in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, and after making halfway exits in 2013 and 2014 he shot all four rounds under par to take T33 in 2015. He was seventh for GIR in South Africa so gamers could legitimately view him as a sleeper pick here. Source: EuropeanTour.com