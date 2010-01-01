Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
Dunne eyes up maiden Euro Tour win in Rabat
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
Full Depth Charts
Edoardo Molinari
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 2/11/1981
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 163
Latest News
Recent News
Edoardo Molinari won the 2017 Trophee Hassan II after his final round of 5-under-par 36-32=68 set a target of 9-under 283 that Paul Dunne later matched, before the Italian’s par on the first extra hole at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam earned him the title.
After visits to Q School at the end of 2015 and 2016, this result marks a wonderful return to form for the two-time winner on the 2010 European Tour. Indeed, it is his first top five finish since the Wales Open of September 2014 and he earned it in some style, even if the play-off victory was a little scrappy (he found a greenside trap in two, flew the green, got up and down for par to Dunne’s bogey). Ahead of the extra holes the Italian made an exciting start with a run of bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey before becoming becalmed for six holes. However in that period he lost no ground on the leaders and now he tracked them down. A birdie-eagle spell at 11 and 12 was superb, but repeating the trick on 17 and 18 (having made bogey at 16) was sensational. His tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 17th left him 8’0" and he drained it. At the par-5 final hole he found green in two, leaving himself 25’0" for the eagle and it never looked in doubt.
Apr 16 - 1:47 PM
Edoardo Molinari has missed his last two cuts and will look to get back on track when the European Tour heads to Australia for the inaugural ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in Australia.
Perhaps a change of format (this new event features 54 holes of stroke play and then a day of match play) will provide the spark for the Italian after he failed to cash in Malaysia and Qatar. Those MCs were actually a surprise given that he'd returned to form on his previous two starts with T14 in Hong Kong and T7 in January's South African Open (his first top 10 since September 2014). Molinari has played eight competitive rounds at Lake Karrinyup although never broken 70. He managed T28 on debut in 2012 but didn't make the weekend in either 2014 or 2016.
Feb 15 - 3:13 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
After recording his first top 10 since September 2014 with T7 in the South African Open two weeks ago, Edoardo Molinari will hope to build on that confidence booster at this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
The former Ryder Cup star and U.S. Amateur champ had to go back to Q-School at the end of last year but came through it in T2. Fuelled by winning his playing privileges back, the Italian posted T14 in the Hong Kong Open and then cracked the top 10 in South Africa where he surged through the field with a third-round 63. This will be his fifth start in Doha and he's made the cut twice in four appearances. Molinari was T24 in 2010, the same year he played in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, and after making halfway exits in 2013 and 2014 he shot all four rounds under par to take T33 in 2015. He was seventh for GIR in South Africa so gamers could legitimately view him as a sleeper pick here.
Jan 25 - 6:05 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Edoardo Molinari torched Glendower GC on Saturday, eventually carding a flawless course record-equalling 9-under-par 33-30=63, good enough for T5 on 12-under 204, five back of the leader Graeme Storm heading into the final round.
The Italian has endured a tough two and a half years, stretching back to his T4 in the Wales Open of late 2014. Since then he has made 54 starts and never returned to the top ten. But his last start, T14 in the Hong Kong Open, was his best effort in that run and he's now on track to improve on it. If the front nine was solidly impressive, with red numbers at the 2nd, 6th and 8th, the back nine was all fireworks. He blitzed five straight birdies from the 11th and added another for good measure at the 17th. He shares T5 with five others and they not only trail Storm, but Rory McIlroy who remains the favorite, in solo second, three back of the leader.
Jan 14 - 9:39 AM
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Apr 16 - 1:47 PM
E. Molinari seeking better fortunes in Perth
Feb 15 - 3:13 AM
E. Molinari aims to continue progress at Doha
Jan 25 - 6:05 AM
Molinari continues the mini boost to form
Jan 14 - 9:39 AM
More Edoardo Molinari Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
2
0
0
1
0
89
34
0
20
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
Jason Dufner is on a good run of form ahead of this week's RBC Heritage.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
»
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
»
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
»
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
»
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
»
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
»
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
GOL Headlines
»
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
»
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
»
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
»
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
»
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
»
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
»
Dunne eyes up maiden Euro Tour win in Rabat
»
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
»
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
»
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
»
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
»
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
