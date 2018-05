Robert Rock Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 4/6/1977 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 168

The Italian Open has a special place in Robert Rock's heart and he made more history in his opening round today, thrashing an 8-under-par 31-32=63 to share the clubhouse lead with fellow Englishman Laurie Canter. Rock's first European Tour win came in the 2011 edition at Royal Park, a venue where he also finished runner-up in 2009. Rock was also T20 at Golf Club Milano in 2016, the same position he occupied in last week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, so he had a nice mix of tournament and current form. Cashing in on the soft conditions at Gardagolf CC in Brescia today, Rock overcame a bogey at No. 2 with a red-hot run from Nos. 4-12 where he posted eight 3s and a 2. That equated to birdies at 4, 6, 9, 10 and 11 along with eagle at 7. Rock added further circles at 15 and 17 to record his lowest first round since the 2015 KLM Open. He opened with 64 when winning this title seven years ago.

Seven years after he lifted the trophy Robert Rock will again look for success in the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC in Brescia. Some solid results in the last few months for the Englishman who is currently 71st on the Race to Dubai. T7 is his best finish, but in more recent weeks he has threatened to do better without quite converting it. He was T12 in the Indian Open, T5 at halfway in the Open de Espana, and in the same position again last weekend at the BMW PGA Championship. He ended those weeks T28 in Madrid and T20 in Virginia Water. A 15th Italian Open for him and although he's only twice bettered T20 he's done that in style: T2 in 2009 and winner in 2011. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Local man Robert Rock overcame a front-nine wobble to shoot 4-under-par 35-33=68 in round two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, currently good enough for T2 in the clubhouse and five behind clear leader Rory McIlroy. Rock has never managed a top 15 finish in his home event despite pegging it up 12 times at Wentworth. His only top 20 came in 2009 but he's on target to beat those numbers after posting 7-under 137 at the midpoint. Following on from his opening 68, the Englishman started nicely with birdies at 2 and 4 but gave those early gains back with successive bogeys at 6 and 7. He steadied the ship with two pars before getting under par for the day again when ticking 11. From there, it was simple; Rock birdied the par 5s at 12, 17 and 18 and was solid on the other holes. He arrived at the event in decent nick after cashing in four of his last five starts, a run which included T7 in Oman and T12 in India.