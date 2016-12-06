Player Page

Graeme Storm

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 3/13/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 174

Latest News

Recent News

Graeme Storm torched Glendower GC for a bogey-free 9-under-par 32-31=63, equalling the course record and posting a two-shot clubhouse lead through 36 holes of the South African Open.
After taking just 24 putts in an opening 69, Storm's blade stayed hot as he set the target of 12-under 132, Right now, that's two clear of local man Jbe Kruger and American Peter Uihlein. The Englishman, who looked to have lost his tour card last year but was given a reprieve after Patrick Reed didn't play in enough events, set the tone with three opening birdies from the 10th. After a quiet spell of five pars, Storm then hit the gas again. Draining a monster putt at 18 was the catalyst and he scribbled further circles at 1, 3, 5, 6 and 8. Today's 63 was just one off his career low score of 62. That also came in South Africa at the nearby Joburg Open. Jan 13 - 5:55 AM
More Graeme Storm Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 02520621
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 