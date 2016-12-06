Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Graeme Storm
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 3/13/1978
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Graeme Storm torched Glendower GC for a bogey-free 9-under-par 32-31=63, equalling the course record and posting a two-shot clubhouse lead through 36 holes of the South African Open.
After taking just 24 putts in an opening 69, Storm's blade stayed hot as he set the target of 12-under 132, Right now, that's two clear of local man Jbe Kruger and American Peter Uihlein. The Englishman, who looked to have lost his tour card last year but was given a reprieve after Patrick Reed didn't play in enough events, set the tone with three opening birdies from the 10th. After a quiet spell of five pars, Storm then hit the gas again. Draining a monster putt at 18 was the catalyst and he scribbled further circles at 1, 3, 5, 6 and 8. Today's 63 was just one off his career low score of 62. That also came in South Africa at the nearby Joburg Open.
Jan 13 - 5:55 AM
Graeme Storm returns to Hong Kong GC for the first time since 2010 as he looks to continue his strong start to the season at the UBS Hong Kong Open.
Having retained his playing rights for 2017 by a margin less than narrow (he thought he’d missed out by €100, then discovered much later that Patrick Reed didn’t make enough starts so Storm moved up a spot, and Reed somehow still retained membership; answers on a postcard), the Englishman finished T4 last week at Leopard Creek to get the new season off to a start he hopes won’t end with such baffling drama. It continues here in Fanling, where he will hope good vibes and form can override a pretty ordinary record. He’s 3-for-5, but only once finished inside the top 50, and that was largely due to a standout first round 65 in 2006 which left him T3 before a reversion to mean saw him slip backwards all week to a final position of T19. Not broken 70 in three attempts on a Saturday.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 10:20:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Graeme Storm cruised into solo fifth at the D+D REAL Czech Masters with a third round of 4-under-par 34-34=68 for a 54-hole total of 8-under 208, four behind the leader Thomas Pieters.
The Englishman lies 125th on the Race to Dubai so needs a good week soon to retain his playing rights for the 2017 season. Like many in the field he is all too aware that there are only eight regular tour events after this one. So it was a Moving Day of relative significance for Storm at the Albatross Golf Resort and he went in the right direction. He began with red numbers at 4, 7 and 10 before taking backwards steps with blue numbers at 12 and 14. But three ticks on the last four holes swept him into sole possession of fifth place. He is 12-for-15 in Scrambling this week.
Sat, Aug 20, 2016 10:44:00 AM
Graeme Storm ticked six birdies in a 4-under-par 34-34=68 first round of the D+D REAL Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.
The Englishman needed this round because he finds himself heading into the last months of the season at 125th in the Race to Dubai, fighting to retain his card. He has made just the one top ten all year, at the BMW International Open, and unusually failed to cash a check at the Open de France (where he normally mops up a hefty chunk of his card retaining number). On Thursday his round had a neat balance as he made three birdies and on bogey on each nine to join a logjam of seven players two shot behind the leader Ryan Evans. Storm hit 14 greens in regulation and struck 28 putts.
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Jan 13 - 5:55 AM
Storm looking to build on good start to 2017
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 10:20:00 AM
Storm 3rd round strike; solo 5th in Prague
Sat, Aug 20, 2016 10:44:00 AM
Storm makes speedy start in Czech Masters
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 01:19:00 PM
More Graeme Storm Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
25
2
0
6
2
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Charles Howell III has a long and successful history at Waialae CC in the Sony Open. He's a wise play this week.
More GOL Columns
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
»
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
»
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
»
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
»
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
GOL Headlines
»
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
»
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
»
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
»
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
»
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
»
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
»
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
»
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
»
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
»
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
»
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
»
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
