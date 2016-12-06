Graeme Storm Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 3/13/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 174

Graeme Storm torched Glendower GC for a bogey-free 9-under-par 32-31=63, equalling the course record and posting a two-shot clubhouse lead through 36 holes of the South African Open. After taking just 24 putts in an opening 69, Storm's blade stayed hot as he set the target of 12-under 132, Right now, that's two clear of local man Jbe Kruger and American Peter Uihlein. The Englishman, who looked to have lost his tour card last year but was given a reprieve after Patrick Reed didn't play in enough events, set the tone with three opening birdies from the 10th. After a quiet spell of five pars, Storm then hit the gas again. Draining a monster putt at 18 was the catalyst and he scribbled further circles at 1, 3, 5, 6 and 8. Today's 63 was just one off his career low score of 62. That also came in South Africa at the nearby Joburg Open.

Graeme Storm returns to Hong Kong GC for the first time since 2010 as he looks to continue his strong start to the season at the UBS Hong Kong Open. Having retained his playing rights for 2017 by a margin less than narrow (he thought he’d missed out by €100, then discovered much later that Patrick Reed didn’t make enough starts so Storm moved up a spot, and Reed somehow still retained membership; answers on a postcard), the Englishman finished T4 last week at Leopard Creek to get the new season off to a start he hopes won’t end with such baffling drama. It continues here in Fanling, where he will hope good vibes and form can override a pretty ordinary record. He’s 3-for-5, but only once finished inside the top 50, and that was largely due to a standout first round 65 in 2006 which left him T3 before a reversion to mean saw him slip backwards all week to a final position of T19. Not broken 70 in three attempts on a Saturday. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Graeme Storm cruised into solo fifth at the D+D REAL Czech Masters with a third round of 4-under-par 34-34=68 for a 54-hole total of 8-under 208, four behind the leader Thomas Pieters. The Englishman lies 125th on the Race to Dubai so needs a good week soon to retain his playing rights for the 2017 season. Like many in the field he is all too aware that there are only eight regular tour events after this one. So it was a Moving Day of relative significance for Storm at the Albatross Golf Resort and he went in the right direction. He began with red numbers at 4, 7 and 10 before taking backwards steps with blue numbers at 12 and 14. But three ticks on the last four holes swept him into sole possession of fifth place. He is 12-for-15 in Scrambling this week.