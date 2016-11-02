Player Page

Steven Bowditch

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/8/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

Steven Bowditch waited until the last minute to withdraw from this week's Sony Open in Hawaii, citing an undisclosed injury. Kevin Tway will take his place in the field.
Bowditch was scheduled to get started at 12:30 p.m. local time but PGA TOUR Media alerted their Twitter followers of the WD at 11:58 a.m. The Aussie was set to make his first start of 2017, and first start since becoming a father, as well. The two-time PGA TOUR winner posted an 0-for-4 record during the fall schedule. Bowditch is very lively and active on Twitter, so gamers should keep an eye on his account for any additional details. In the meantime, we'll have to wait a little longer for him to snap out of his slump of 10 straights missed cuts. Jan 12 - 4:20 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
More Steven Bowditch Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 0791613783
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a0013151232
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000422631
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000624510
Safeway Openn/a0003181410
 

 