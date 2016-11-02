Steven Bowditch Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 6/8/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Steven Bowditch waited until the last minute to withdraw from this week's Sony Open in Hawaii, citing an undisclosed injury. Kevin Tway will take his place in the field. Bowditch was scheduled to get started at 12:30 p.m. local time but PGA TOUR Media alerted their Twitter followers of the WD at 11:58 a.m. The Aussie was set to make his first start of 2017, and first start since becoming a father, as well. The two-time PGA TOUR winner posted an 0-for-4 record during the fall schedule. Bowditch is very lively and active on Twitter, so gamers should keep an eye on his account for any additional details. In the meantime, we'll have to wait a little longer for him to snap out of his slump of 10 straights missed cuts. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Two-time PGA TOUR winner Steven Bowditch is in Las Vegas for his fifth Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. In his last start at the Safeway Open, the 33-year-old was the worst finisher in the 144-man field at 13-over 78-79=157, missing the cut by 16 shots. Dating to last season, that's his sixth straight MC (eight of last 10) and now has 24 consecutive rounds of par or worse. At last year's Shriners, the transplanted Texan was the worst finisher of those that made the 36-hole cut with a 80/MDF (68-71-83). Last season, he finished 179th in the FedExCup standings with 15 missed cuts in 26 events and one top 10 -- T10 at the 32-man no-cut Hyundai TOC. Bowditch is in the final season of full-exempt status from his win at the 2015 Byron Nelson. Source: PGATOUR.com

Steven Bowditch plays his sixth consecutive John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. The 33-year-old ended 2015 No. 72 in the Official World Golf Ranking and checks in this week at No. 151. After finishing a career-best 20th in the FedExCup standings last season, he limps into the Deere at 173rd. The Flower Mound, Texas, resident is exempt thru the 2016-17 season from his second TOUR win at the 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson. He's a dismal 11-for-24 this season with two top 25s, one top 10 (T10, Hyundai TOC). The Aussie is 3-for-5 at the par-71 TPC Deere Run, missing the cut last year and in 2012, and cashing T11/2014, T12/2013, and T38 on debut in 2011. His career scoring average (16 rounds) is a more-than respectable 68.44. Source: PGATOUR.com