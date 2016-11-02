Steven Bowditch

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
Report: Angels considering run at Wieters
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Les Snead expected to be retained as Rams' GM
Rams 'hoping' to land Wade Phillips as DC
Dolphins officially promote Matt Burke to DC
Rams to make McVay youngest coach in history
Ben Roethlisberger (foot) returns to full practice
Rams 'zeroing in' on McVay to replace Fisher
Rams expected to pass on Shanahan interview
Mike McCoy interviewing with Broncos Thursday
Broncos plan to have 'open competition' at QB
Jordy Nelson (ribs) not practicing Thursday
Sean McVay still the 'favorite' for Rams' job
Report: C.J. Prosise doubtful to face Falcons
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeremy Lamb (foot) will not play on Friday
Nicolas Batum (knee) is probable for Friday
Josh Richardson (foot) doubtful for Friday
Willie Reed (sternum) questionable for Friday
Zach LaVine (hip) questionable for Friday
Mudiay, Harris, Gallo, Chandler & Jokic start
Darrell Arthur will not play on Thursday
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) will not play vs PHX
Giannis (illness) will play on Friday vs. MIA
Joel Embiid (left ankle) probable for Friday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) ruled out for Friday
Rajon Rondo will be the sixth man on Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will start Friday
P. Buchnevich returns from conditioning stint
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) is very probable Thursday
Patrik Laine (concussion) will miss road trip
Jamie Benn (foot) will be back on Thursday
Chad Johnson blocks 25 in win over Sharks
Ovechkin hits 1000-point mark in W over Pens
Mark Scheifele scores twice in loss to Habs
Danault scores goal-of-the-year candidate
Jason Demers scores GWG vs. NYI
T.J. Oshie returns from UBI Wednesday
Ben Bishop says he's ready to return from LBI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
Auburn won't consider Briles for OC job
Cincy HC Fickell lands OSU transfer Gibson
UConn lures OC Lashlee away from Auburn
Carl Lawson will not attend the Senior Bowl
Scout: 'Obviously' RB Mixon won't go top 40
Arizona St RB Ballage staying with Sun Devils
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
Benteke not going anywhere in January
Taylor fractures cheekbone, out indefinitely
Barrow injured while playing for Swans U-23s
Reds drop first leg but welcome Coutinho back
The news that broke the internet on Thursday
CPFC anxious wait over player availability
Everton and Man Utd agree Schneiderlin fee
United beat Hull in EFL Cup Semi first leg
Depleted Hull fall valiantly at Old Trafford
Homeward bound as Cameron flies back to USA
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Steven Bowditch
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 6/8/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Steven Bowditch waited until the last minute to withdraw from this week's Sony Open in Hawaii, citing an undisclosed injury. Kevin Tway will take his place in the field.
Bowditch was scheduled to get started at 12:30 p.m. local time but PGA TOUR Media alerted their Twitter followers of the WD at 11:58 a.m. The Aussie was set to make his first start of 2017, and first start since becoming a father, as well. The two-time PGA TOUR winner posted an 0-for-4 record during the fall schedule. Bowditch is very lively and active on Twitter, so gamers should keep an eye on his account for any additional details. In the meantime, we'll have to wait a little longer for him to snap out of his slump of 10 straights missed cuts.
Jan 12 - 4:20 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Two-time PGA TOUR winner Steven Bowditch is in Las Vegas for his fifth Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
In his last start at the Safeway Open, the 33-year-old was the worst finisher in the 144-man field at 13-over 78-79=157, missing the cut by
16
shots. Dating to last season, that's his sixth straight MC (eight of last 10) and now has 24 consecutive rounds of par or worse. At last year's Shriners, the transplanted Texan was the worst finisher of those that made the 36-hole cut with a 80/MDF (68-71-
83
). Last season, he finished 179th in the FedExCup standings with 15 missed cuts in 26 events and one top 10 -- T10 at the 32-man no-cut Hyundai TOC. Bowditch is in the final season of full-exempt status from his win at the 2015 Byron Nelson.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 10:21:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Steven Bowditch plays his sixth consecutive John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
The 33-year-old ended 2015 No. 72 in the Official World Golf Ranking and checks in this week at No. 151. After finishing a career-best 20th in the FedExCup standings last season, he limps into the Deere at 173rd. The Flower Mound, Texas, resident is exempt thru the 2016-17 season from his second TOUR win at the 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson. He's a dismal 11-for-24 this season with two top 25s, one top 10 (T10, Hyundai TOC). The Aussie is 3-for-5 at the par-71 TPC Deere Run, missing the cut last year and in 2012, and cashing T11/2014, T12/2013, and T38 on debut in 2011. His career scoring average (16 rounds) is a more-than respectable 68.44.
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 09:42:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Steven Bowditch has secured a paycheck for the second straight week following a 2-under-par 34-34=68 during round two of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, posting 3-under 137 at halftime.
The Aussie missed half of the possible fairways and landed 11 greens in regulation. It was work around the greens that helped him survive and advance, getting up-and-down a perfect 8-for-8 of his missed greens. The lone blemish of the round came in the form of a three-putt on the par-3 13th hole, as he landed 55'7" from the hole on approach, and couldn't convert the 6'3" attempt for par. Through two rounds, Bowditch has gained 4.220 strokes over the field with 97 percent of those strokes being gained with the flat stick in round one. The Aussie will need to find that spark again over the weekend if he wants to remain in contention.
Fri, May 27, 2016 07:00:00 PM
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Jan 12 - 4:20 PM
Bowditch 24 straight rounds of par or worse
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 10:21:00 AM
Bowditch 173rd in FEC points ahead of Deere
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 09:42:00 PM
Bowditch slows pace in R2 of DEAN & DELUCA
Fri, May 27, 2016 07:00:00 PM
More Steven Bowditch Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(662)
2
P. Mickelson
PGA
(658)
3
A. Loupe
PGA
(647)
4
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(641)
5
F. Couples
PGA
(636)
6
P. Cantlay
PGA
(627)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(624)
8
J. Overton
PGA
(620)
9
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(618)
10
W. Wilcox
PGA
(595)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
0
0
0
0
79
16
1
37
8
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
1
3
15
12
3
2
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
4
22
6
3
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
5
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
18
14
1
0
Headlines
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Charles Howell III has a long and successful history at Waialae CC in the Sony Open. He's a wise play this week.
More GOL Columns
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
»
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
»
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
»
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
»
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
GOL Headlines
»
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
»
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
»
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
»
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
»
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
»
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
»
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
»
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
»
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
»
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
»
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
»
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved