Steve Marino

Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Josh Hamilton to have left knee examined
'Nothing seems imminent' on Nats/Robertson
Wright not expected to play 3B until mid-Mar.
Kang admits to DUI, verdict coming March 3
Britton dealing with potential oblique injury
Alex Rodriguez confirms that he's retired
Nationals likely to trade C Derek Norris?
Cueto hopes to report to camp this weekend
Wieters' deal with Nationals: Two years, $21M
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Le'Veon Bell expected to avoid groin surgery
Arizona could have interest in Pierre Garcon
Redskins wondering if they can get Tony Romo?
Dysfunction remains in Redskins organization
Could 49ers-Skins do Cousins deal at Combine?
Report: Jets have 'some interest' in Cutler
Pats need 'doors blown off' to deal Garoppolo
Tyrod medically cleared from groin surgery
Report: Bears actively shopping Jay Cutler
Giants believe Eli Manning has 2-3 years left
Chopping block: Panthers send Tolbert packing
Report: More likely Bills keep Tyrod than not
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Wizards acquire Bojan Bogdanovic
Miles Plumlee (calf) out at least two weeks
Mike D'Antoni: Lou Williams is the 7th man
Kenneth Faried (ankle) doubtful for Thursday
Chris Paul cleared, could play Thursday night
Jameer Nelson passes Mudiay on depth chart
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) could play Friday?
Report: Houston not looking to deal Beverley
Report: IND assessing market for Paul George
Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) out Thursday vs. ORL
Courtney Lee, Noah don't practice Wednesday
Report: Houston interested in Iman Shumpert
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
James Reimer will start Wednesday night
Erik Johnson expects to return Saturday
Kings put Jeff Zatkoff on waivers
Mitch Marner (UBI) won't return Thursday
Trevor Daley is out with a lower-body injury
Pavel Zacha suffers an upper-body injury
Filip Forsberg scores hat trick in OTL to CGY
Johnny Hockey picks up 4 assists in OT win
Mikael Granlund scores 2 goals in loss to CHI
Jonathan Toews scores 3G, 2A in win over MIN
Patrik Laine hits 30-goal mark in OTL to TOR
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Daytona Double Duty
Moffitt: Next Era Energy Resources 250 notes
Peters: Next Era Energy Resources 250 notes
Jones tunes up for 500 with USAF Thunderbirds
Bubba Wallace: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Ryan Reed: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Zane Smith: runner-up in Jet Tools 150
Ben Rhodes: Next Era Energy Resources 250
Sheldon Creed: Jet Tools 150 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
Stone looks for third ET win in South Africa
Rookie Bryan career-best T4 at Riviera CC
S. Brown joint 2nd; first top 10 in 47 weeks
D. Johnson wins Genesis by 5; new World No. 1
Pieters wraps Genesis debut w/ career-low 63
Dustin Johnson extends lead w/ bogey-free 64
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
Report: Tuberville considering political run
3rd KU QB this offseason announces transfer
DT Pagano whittles finalist list to 7 schools
Scout: Pat Mahomes definitely has QB1 talent
NCAA awards S James a medical redshirt
USC QB Darnold a strong Heisman frontrunner
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Loan star Abraham returns to club after INJ
Leadbitter positive after FA Cup win
Masuaku eyeing return against Watford
Striker to miss Wednesday's UCL R16 opener
Lovren losing his battle to face Leicester
Chelsea stopper struck down with stomach bug
Nacho Monreal back for Sutton trip
Jones, Rooney doubtful for United
Kompany ruled out of Champions League match
Conte expects Solanke to leave Chelsea
Theo Walcott hits a century as Arsenal win
United through to FA Cup quarter-finals
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
|
Full Depth Charts
Steve Marino
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 3/10/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Prior to the start of the event, Steve Marino has withdrawn from this week's Honda Classic, opening a spot for first alternate Andres Gonzales.
Marino was one of the five golfers last week who failed to return on Saturday morning to finish up their second round. It was assumed to be weather-related at the time, but perhaps there was a bigger issue for Marino. Prior to last week's WD, the 36-year-old had missed the cut in five of his previous six starts. Gamers can avoid Marino until he shows some form.
Feb 22 - 4:08 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
World No. 386 Steve Marino returns to the Waste Management Phoenix Open after a 7-year absence from the tournament.
The 36-year-old posted a T34 on debut in 2008 and missed the cuts in '09 and '10 and has not been back since. After opening the season with T70 (Shriners) and T28 (OHL Classic), he's missed four straight cuts, including at last week's Farmers (by six) on rounds of 72-78. The Oklahoma native's last top 25 on TOUR was T8 at the 2016 John Deere Classic seven starts ago and has two 25s in his last 23 events (T12, 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson).
Feb 1 - 3:31 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Beginning off No. 10 tee, Steve Marino spun a 7-under-par 32-32=64 in today's second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach 8-under 134, up 46 places on the live leaderboard to T6 and good for the low round in the clubhouse.
This is the second straight week the 36-year-old has posted 7-under 64 in R2. In his first start of the season last week at the Shriners, he carded 72-
64
-74-73 en route to T70. This week, the Tequesta, Florida, resident, runner-up here in 2008, opened with a three-birdie two-bogey 70 and overshadowed a lone bogey-4 at the fourth with eight birdies, including four consecutive on holes 5-8. He striped 11 (of 14) fairways and hit 15 greens in regulation, posting a tidy 1.533 putts per GIR.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:02:00 PM
Beginning off No. 10 tee, Steve Marino fired a 7-under-par 33-31=64 in the two-day second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to reach 6-under 136, up
77
places on the leaderboard to T27.
The 36-year-old is making his first start in 2016-17 after finishing 130th in FedExCup points last season but 120th on the money list. He was scheduled to go last week at the Sanderson Farms but withdrew prior to the start. The University of Virginia alum (2002) opened his sixth Shriners with a two-birdie three-bogey 72 but rebounded for eight birdies against a lone bogey in R2. He split nine (of 14) fairways and hit 15 greens in regulation, posting 1.500 putts per GIR and 2.459 SG: Putting. His 64 is his best lap since the same score in R2 of the Byron Nelson back in May.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 12:15:00 PM
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
Feb 22 - 4:08 PM
Marino returns to WMPO after 7-year break
Feb 1 - 3:31 PM
Marino fires 8-birdie 64 in R2 at OHL
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:02:00 PM
Marino fires 8-birdie 64 in R2 at Shriners
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 12:15:00 PM
More Steve Marino Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(544)
2
J. Overton
PGA
(505)
3
C. Knost
PGA
(463)
4
D. Johnson
PGA
(451)
5
R. McIlroy
PGA
(449)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(438)
7
T. Woods
PGA
(415)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(413)
9
B. Rumford
PGA
(405)
10
D. Lee
PGA
(402)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
9
0
0
0
0
263
81
1
61
6
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
12
3
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
66
0
0
0
10
36
7
0
1
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
20
7
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
23
8
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
12
33
9
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
7
1
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
4
30
1
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
28
0
0
1
18
45
6
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
70
0
0
0
17
41
13
0
1
Headlines
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
