Steve Marino Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 3/10/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Prior to the start of the event, Steve Marino has withdrawn from this week's Honda Classic, opening a spot for first alternate Andres Gonzales. Marino was one of the five golfers last week who failed to return on Saturday morning to finish up their second round. It was assumed to be weather-related at the time, but perhaps there was a bigger issue for Marino. Prior to last week's WD, the 36-year-old had missed the cut in five of his previous six starts. Gamers can avoid Marino until he shows some form. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

World No. 386 Steve Marino returns to the Waste Management Phoenix Open after a 7-year absence from the tournament. The 36-year-old posted a T34 on debut in 2008 and missed the cuts in '09 and '10 and has not been back since. After opening the season with T70 (Shriners) and T28 (OHL Classic), he's missed four straight cuts, including at last week's Farmers (by six) on rounds of 72-78. The Oklahoma native's last top 25 on TOUR was T8 at the 2016 John Deere Classic seven starts ago and has two 25s in his last 23 events (T12, 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson). Source: PGATOUR.com

Beginning off No. 10 tee, Steve Marino spun a 7-under-par 32-32=64 in today's second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach 8-under 134, up 46 places on the live leaderboard to T6 and good for the low round in the clubhouse. This is the second straight week the 36-year-old has posted 7-under 64 in R2. In his first start of the season last week at the Shriners, he carded 72-64-74-73 en route to T70. This week, the Tequesta, Florida, resident, runner-up here in 2008, opened with a three-birdie two-bogey 70 and overshadowed a lone bogey-4 at the fourth with eight birdies, including four consecutive on holes 5-8. He striped 11 (of 14) fairways and hit 15 greens in regulation, posting a tidy 1.533 putts per GIR.