Steve Marino

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 3/10/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Prior to the start of the event, Steve Marino has withdrawn from this week's Honda Classic, opening a spot for first alternate Andres Gonzales.
Marino was one of the five golfers last week who failed to return on Saturday morning to finish up their second round. It was assumed to be weather-related at the time, but perhaps there was a bigger issue for Marino. Prior to last week's WD, the 36-year-old had missed the cut in five of his previous six starts. Gamers can avoid Marino until he shows some form. Feb 22 - 4:08 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 0 02638116162
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Openn/a000312300
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am660001036701
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000820710
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000423810
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001233900
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000523710
The RSM Classicn/a000430110
OHL Classic at Mayakoba280011845620
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open7000017411301
 

 