Player Page

Marcel Siem

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 7/15/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Marcel Siem overcame Robert Rock at the 19th hole to earn a semi-final place in the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach.
The German is thriving on the home support around the Beckenbauer Course at the Bavarian resort and it has seen him overcome a quartet of quality opposition; arguably the toughest route of the four semi-finalists. He’s defeated Julien Quesne, Mikko Ilonen, Thomas Detry and then Rock to set up a Sunday morning clash with Johan Carlsson. Not bad for a man whose matchplay record heading into the tournament was 0-2. For most of the match he was behind, losing 3, 11 and 14 to birdies, 7 and 11 to pars, only claiming back 9 and 12 with his own par breakers. But back-to-back red numbers at 15 and 16 drew the match level and he holed a 5’0" putt at the first extra hole before celebrating with a trademark roar. He’s guaranteed a first top five since May 2016 and will hunt a first win since the 2014 BMW Masters. Aug 19 - 11:39 AM
More Marcel Siem Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201540 0 0 01255013550
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 