Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Delmonico uses arms and legs to homer twice
Romano fires seven innings of one-run ball
Dodgers acquire OF Granderson from Mets
Buxton finishes singles shy of cycle Friday
Chapman's struggles continue Friday vs. BoSox
Devers homers again in victory over Yankees
Machado caps off epic night with walkoff slam
Cruz powers three extra-base hits vs Rays
Chris Taylor leads Dodgers with four-hit game
Justin Upton homers twice in loss to Dodgers
Drew Pomeranz left start due to back spasms
Nationals place Max Scherzer on 10-day DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Siem into the Lawrie Match Play semi finals
Defending champion Wall into PL Match Play QF
Ormsby claims 54-hole Fiji International lead
An among notable MCs at Wyndham; MDF looms
Simpson co-leads Wyndham after R2 64
Armour co-leads Wyndham after career-low 61
Fathauer WDs during R2 of the Wyndham
Molder's season ends with a Wyndham WD
Kjeldsen cards TOUR-low 63 in R2 of Wyndham
Stenson early clubhouse leader on 12-under
Kevin Na twirls a morning-low round of 63
Wagner rides albatross and eagle to R2 64
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marcel Siem
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 7/15/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Marcel Siem overcame Robert Rock at the 19th hole to earn a semi-final place in the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach.
The German is thriving on the home support around the Beckenbauer Course at the Bavarian resort and it has seen him overcome a quartet of quality opposition; arguably the toughest route of the four semi-finalists. He’s defeated Julien Quesne, Mikko Ilonen, Thomas Detry and then Rock to set up a Sunday morning clash with Johan Carlsson. Not bad for a man whose matchplay record heading into the tournament was 0-2. For most of the match he was behind, losing 3, 11 and 14 to birdies, 7 and 11 to pars, only claiming back 9 and 12 with his own par breakers. But back-to-back red numbers at 15 and 16 drew the match level and he holed a 5’0" putt at the first extra hole before celebrating with a trademark roar. He’s guaranteed a first top five since May 2016 and will hunt a first win since the 2014 BMW Masters.
Aug 19 - 11:39 AM
Marcel Siem ground out a 2-up victory over Mikko Ilonen in round two of the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach in Bavaria.
What a strange game matchplay golf is. In round one Ilonen thrashed his opponent 8-and-6 as he played 11 holes in 6-under-par. Against Siem it just would not happen: he traded four birdies with three bogeys and one double bogey. Siem was not a great deal better, but he did enough. After losing to early holes to pars Siem’s highlight of the day was an eagle-3 at the eighth which drew him level and in a finish of higher quality than the early holes he prevailed. He ticked 13 to go 1-up, lost 16 to a birdie, but circled 17 and 18 to complete the victory. 0-2 in matchplay ahead of this week, he’s righted that record in quick style. He will play Thomas Detry in round three.
Aug 18 - 11:47 AM
Marcel Siem is in search of a pay day as he tees it up in the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg.
Since establishing himself on the European Tour in 2003 (he’s only once been outside the top 100 in that spell) the German is 21-for-27 on home soil, including nine top 25 finishes. His best, however, is just T6 in the 2012 BMW International Open. He’s currently sweating on his Race to Dubai position of 124th even though he has twice finished T8 this season – unfortunately for him he’s done so in the Rocco Forte Open and Nordea Masters (small prize funds). T27 in the Open de France actually paid him more than those two top tens combined (59,327 points against 51,266).
Jul 25 - 3:13 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Marcel Siem returns from a two-week break and tees it up in The Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC in Italy.
Siem, who plays the first two rounds alongside local man Andrea Pavan and former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, has only cashed three times in 10 starts this season. At least he made the cut last time when T42 in the Volvo China Open and he finished that event with a 68. The German is still looking for the form that saw him finish 7th on the 2014 Order of Merit although he hasn't gone as backwards as it sometimes seems having finished 67th (2015) and 88th (2016) in the last two seasons. Siem has some strong form in Italy from way back with a 4th (2008), a 6th (2004) and a 10th (2005) in the Italian Open so will hope to tap into those memories in a field where, at his best, he'd expect to be a strong challenger.
May 17 - 9:50 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Siem into the Lawrie Match Play semi finals
Aug 19 - 11:39 AM
Siem making good progress in PL Match Play
Aug 18 - 11:47 AM
Siem hopes home comforts work in Germany
Jul 25 - 3:13 PM
Siem set for Sicily and new Euro Tour event
May 17 - 9:50 AM
More Marcel Siem Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
4
0
0
0
0
125
50
1
35
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
