Marcel Siem Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 7/15/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 170

Latest News Recent News

Marcel Siem overcame Robert Rock at the 19th hole to earn a semi-final place in the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach. The German is thriving on the home support around the Beckenbauer Course at the Bavarian resort and it has seen him overcome a quartet of quality opposition; arguably the toughest route of the four semi-finalists. He’s defeated Julien Quesne, Mikko Ilonen, Thomas Detry and then Rock to set up a Sunday morning clash with Johan Carlsson. Not bad for a man whose matchplay record heading into the tournament was 0-2. For most of the match he was behind, losing 3, 11 and 14 to birdies, 7 and 11 to pars, only claiming back 9 and 12 with his own par breakers. But back-to-back red numbers at 15 and 16 drew the match level and he holed a 5’0" putt at the first extra hole before celebrating with a trademark roar. He’s guaranteed a first top five since May 2016 and will hunt a first win since the 2014 BMW Masters.

Marcel Siem ground out a 2-up victory over Mikko Ilonen in round two of the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach in Bavaria. What a strange game matchplay golf is. In round one Ilonen thrashed his opponent 8-and-6 as he played 11 holes in 6-under-par. Against Siem it just would not happen: he traded four birdies with three bogeys and one double bogey. Siem was not a great deal better, but he did enough. After losing to early holes to pars Siem’s highlight of the day was an eagle-3 at the eighth which drew him level and in a finish of higher quality than the early holes he prevailed. He ticked 13 to go 1-up, lost 16 to a birdie, but circled 17 and 18 to complete the victory. 0-2 in matchplay ahead of this week, he’s righted that record in quick style. He will play Thomas Detry in round three.

Marcel Siem is in search of a pay day as he tees it up in the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg. Since establishing himself on the European Tour in 2003 (he’s only once been outside the top 100 in that spell) the German is 21-for-27 on home soil, including nine top 25 finishes. His best, however, is just T6 in the 2012 BMW International Open. He’s currently sweating on his Race to Dubai position of 124th even though he has twice finished T8 this season – unfortunately for him he’s done so in the Rocco Forte Open and Nordea Masters (small prize funds). T27 in the Open de France actually paid him more than those two top tens combined (59,327 points against 51,266). Source: EuropeanTour.com