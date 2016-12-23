Player Page

Steve Wheatcroft

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 2/21/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Latest News

Recent News

World No. 402 Steve Wheatcroft withdrew after Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
At press time, no reason has been supplied for the 38-year-old's third mid-tournament WD in 137 career starts, first since the 2012 True South Classic (now Sanderson Farms). This was his sixth visit to Pebble Beach, cashing one time, a T51 in 2015. Playing this season on conditional status (137th in FedExCup last season), the Indiana Hoosier alum was 8-over thru 36 holes with 3-over 75 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and 5-over 76 at Monterey Peninsula CC. He was one of just 33 players to complete R2 on Friday, with the other 121 returning Saturday morning, but decided to call it quits before playing his third round (scheduled 54-hole cut). Feb 11 - 1:20 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
More Steve Wheatcroft Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0781501410
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000225810
The RSM Classic450001353600
 

 