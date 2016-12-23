Steve Wheatcroft Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 2/21/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Latest News Recent News

World No. 402 Steve Wheatcroft withdrew after Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. At press time, no reason has been supplied for the 38-year-old's third mid-tournament WD in 137 career starts, first since the 2012 True South Classic (now Sanderson Farms). This was his sixth visit to Pebble Beach, cashing one time, a T51 in 2015. Playing this season on conditional status (137th in FedExCup last season), the Indiana Hoosier alum was 8-over thru 36 holes with 3-over 75 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and 5-over 76 at Monterey Peninsula CC. He was one of just 33 players to complete R2 on Friday, with the other 121 returning Saturday morning, but decided to call it quits before playing his third round (scheduled 54-hole cut). Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

After finishing 137th in the FedExCup standings last season, World No. 375 Steve Wheatcroft is playing 2016-17 on conditional status. The Pennsylvania native logged three top 25s last season in 26 events, two for top 10s, including a tied-season-best T5 at the RBC Canadian Open where he matched a career-best 64 in the third round. He attempted to regain full-exempt status, playing in all three Web.com Tour Finals events, but ended up 50th in Finals' money after cashing a T46 and a T18. The 38-year-old got just two starts during the fall portion of the wraparound schedule, posting a T29 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms and a T45 at The RSM Classic on rounds of 70-67-70-68.

Steve Wheatcroft stalled out to a 3-under-par 32-37=69 in today's final round of the RBC Canadian Open for a four-day total of 10-under 278, down one spot into a four-way T5, two back of champion Jhonattan Vegas. The 38-year-old was chasing his maiden TOUR title in his 130th career start, beginning the finale on 7-under (T4), two shy of 54-hole leader Brandt Snedeker. Playing out of the penultimate twosome with FedExCup leader Dustin Johnson, he briefly took the lead on 10-under total after his third birdie of the round on the par-4 eighth. After birdies at Nos. 13 and 15 (from 23'5"), the Pennsylvania native co-led on 12-under with Vegas, who was in the clubhouse. He failed to birdie the par-5 16th, couldn't convert a sand save at the 17th, and then skulled his third from a greenside bunker at the par-5 18th over the green and into the water, eventually squaring 6 and a bogey-bogey finish. This was Wheatcroft's fifth RBC appearance with a previous best of T13 in 2010 (St. George's G&CC), and just his second top 10 of the season in 23 events, matching a T5 at the Barracuda two starts ago.