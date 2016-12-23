Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Steve Wheatcroft
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 2/21/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 402 Steve Wheatcroft withdrew after Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
At press time, no reason has been supplied for the 38-year-old's third mid-tournament WD in 137 career starts, first since the 2012 True South Classic (now Sanderson Farms). This was his sixth visit to Pebble Beach, cashing one time, a T51 in 2015. Playing this season on conditional status (137th in FedExCup last season), the Indiana Hoosier alum was 8-over thru 36 holes with 3-over 75 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and 5-over 76 at Monterey Peninsula CC. He was one of just 33 players to complete R2 on Friday, with the other 121 returning Saturday morning, but decided to call it quits before playing his third round (scheduled 54-hole cut).
Feb 11 - 1:20 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
After finishing 137th in the FedExCup standings last season, World No. 375 Steve Wheatcroft is playing 2016-17 on conditional status.
The Pennsylvania native logged three top 25s last season in 26 events, two for top 10s, including a tied-season-best T5 at the RBC Canadian Open where he matched a career-best 64 in the third round. He attempted to regain full-exempt status, playing in all three Web.com Tour Finals events, but ended up 50th in Finals' money after cashing a T46 and a T18. The 38-year-old got just two starts during the fall portion of the wraparound schedule, posting a T29 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms and a T45 at The RSM Classic on rounds of 70-67-70-68.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 02:33:00 PM
Steve Wheatcroft stalled out to a 3-under-par 32-37=69 in today's final round of the RBC Canadian Open for a four-day total of 10-under 278, down one spot into a four-way T5, two back of champion Jhonattan Vegas.
The 38-year-old was chasing his maiden TOUR title in his 130th career start, beginning the finale on 7-under (T4), two shy of 54-hole leader Brandt Snedeker. Playing out of the penultimate twosome with FedExCup leader Dustin Johnson, he briefly took the lead on 10-under total after his third birdie of the round on the par-4 eighth. After birdies at Nos. 13 and 15 (from 23'5"), the Pennsylvania native co-led on 12-under with Vegas, who was in the clubhouse. He failed to birdie the par-5 16th, couldn't convert a sand save at the 17th, and then skulled his third from a greenside bunker at the par-5 18th over the green and into the water, eventually squaring 6 and a bogey-bogey finish. This was Wheatcroft's fifth RBC appearance with a previous best of T13 in 2010 (St. George's G&CC), and just his second top 10 of the season in 23 events, matching a T5 at the Barracuda two starts ago.
Sun, Jul 24, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Steve Wheatcroft styled a career-tying-low 8-under-par 32-32=64 in today's third round of the RBC Canadian Open, setting the 36-hole clubhouse mark at 7-under 209 and posting the low round of the week.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Wheatcroft is in a two-way T4, two back of 54-hole leader Brandt Snedeker.
The 38-year-old was playing his 368th career round on TOUR and this matches the 64 he shot in 2012 at the Greenbrier, also in the third round. He began the day on 1-over (T47), one inside the cut line after opening his fifth RBC appearance in 68-
77
. The Indiana University alum went 13 strokes lower than yesterday, overshadowing bogeys on Nos. 2 and 15 with eight birdies and a walk-off eagle-3 from 42'10". His card featured three sets of back-to-back birdies and he capped with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish. The Pennsylvania native peppered 14 greens in regulation, circling seven par breakers the conventional way and adding birdie-2s at the eighth from 25'8" away in the fringe and a pitch-in 40'6" from the target at the 12th. He gained 5.815 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.962 SG: Putting.
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 03:46:00 PM
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 11 - 1:20 PM
Wheatcroft began season on conditional status
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 02:33:00 PM
Bogey-bogey finish derails Wheatcroft at RBC
Sun, Jul 24, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Wheatcroft matches career-low 64 in R3 @ RBC
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 03:46:00 PM
More Steve Wheatcroft Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
P. Cantlay
PGA
(759)
2
P. Perez
PGA
(658)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(631)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(604)
5
T. Woods
PGA
(595)
6
J. Overton
PGA
(503)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(478)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(472)
9
R. McIlroy
PGA
(464)
10
C. Knost
PGA
(432)
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
78
15
0
14
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
2
25
8
1
0
The RSM Classic
45
0
0
0
13
53
6
0
0
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Vaughn Taylor returns to the Monterey Peninsula to defend his 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. He was a surprise winner.
