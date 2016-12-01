J.B. Holmes Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 4/26/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 190

Latest News Recent News

J.B. Holmes hoisted the hardware after the 2015 Shell Houston Open and returns this week for his first crack at the Golf Club of Houston since that win. It wasn't love at first sight for Holmes and the GC of Houston (missed cut in 2007 debut) but it's been all gravy since. Over his last five visits the big hitter has collected four top 15s including a 2009 runner-up finish and a win in 2015. When returning for his title defense last year, he was forced to withdraw prior to the start of the event with a shoulder injury, somewhat precautionary as he wanted a full bill of health for the Masters. The way things shake out, both Holmes and Jim Herman will be playing this event for the first time since winning, co-defenders, if you will. As for current form, Holmes has started the season with top 35s in all six stroke-play starts but he's yet to collect a top 10. Given his strong course resume, this week presents a nice opportunity to pick up that first top 10 of the season. Source: PGATOUR.com

J.B. Holmes kept his foot on the gas in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, firing a 3-under-par 34-34=68 to reach 5-under 137 after two days in Mexico City. The big hitter tied to overpower Club de Golf Chapultepec by hitting eight drives of 300+ yards and the results were not too shabby. Despite finding just five (of 14) fariways, he still scribbled just two bogeys on the day. The perfect example of his aggressive play came right after the turn when he drove the green at the par-4 first hole and splashed in a 22'1" eagle putt for his efforts. Holmes is having great success bombing-and-gouging this tree-lined fairway and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to avoid the big numbers over the weekend.

J.B. Holmes readies for his first start of 2017, turning his attention to Torrey Pines for this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Holmes has been rather quiet to start the season. He posted a T35 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in the fall but nothing since. He's picked a good week to return as he boasts back-to-back top 10s at the Farmers, in addition to four other top 30s. His length is a definite advantage at the lengthy layout of Torrey Pines South. A little bit of rust cannot be ruled out, but Holmes still makes for a great high-upside option. Source: PGATOUR.com