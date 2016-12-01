J.B. Holmes

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Familia suspension to be announced Wednesday
Report: Tigers trying to unload Mike Pelfrey
Boyd wins Tigers' No. 5 spot over Sanchez
Amir Garrett earns a spot in Reds' rotation
Duvall homers twice Tuesday versus Dodgers
Greinke again struggles with velocity vs. M's
DeShields could be everyday LF, leadoff man
Thornburg has right shoulder impingement
Girardi hasn't decided on starting RF yet
Lorenzo Cain scratched with side tightness
Raisel Iglesias fine after side session Tues.
Maddon not considering DL for Russell
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Saints have 'no interest' in Manziel
Jerry Jones: Romo deadline is training camp
Anthony Lynn: Chargers need to draft young QB
49ers haven't talked with Kap since February
G-Men open to drafting Eli Manning successor
Sammy Watkins (foot surgery) 'on schedule'
Cowboys extend OC Linehan and Rod Marinelli
San Antonio possible temp. home for Raiders
Ben McAdoo undecided on play-calling duties
'Too early' to discuss Pugh position switch
Bengals planning to use Andre Smith at guard
'Arrow pointing up' on Colts TE Erik Swoope
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
D'Angelo Russell scores 28 w/ nine assists
John Wall scores 34 w/ 14 assists in win
C.J. McCollum drops 39 points on 15-of-24 FGs
Nurk Alert: Jusuf Nurkic scores 33 vs. Denver
Steph Curry drops 32-10-7 on Harden, Rockets
T.J. Warren scores 24 points w/ monster line
Draymond Green says left ankle is OK
James Harden triple-doubles, hurts wrist
Kent Bazemore (knee) will play Wednesday
Taurean Prince scores 15 points w/ two blocks
Ricky Rubio posts big double-double with FTs
Monta Ellis scores 19 in start for Pacers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bernier nearly perfect in win over Canucks
Gryba grabs GWG and sends Oilers to playoffs
Alex Ovechkin nets 3G, 1A in OT win over Wild
Max Pacioretty scores 1G, 1A in win over DAL
Matthews set Leafs rookie goal scoring record
Ryan Getzlaf late scratch Tuesday due to LBI
Logan Couture (mouth) won't play Tuesday
Kyle Okposo (illness) expected to sit Tuesday
Eddie Lack has a strained neck
Patrik Laine expected to play Tuesday night
Dustin Byfuglien returns to action Tuesday
Tuukka Rask back in goal for Tuesday night
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brett Moffitt: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Timothy Peters: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Chase Elliott: Double Duty at Martinsville
Ben Rhodes: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Grant Enfinger: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Cody Coughlin making Martinsville debut
Matt Crafton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Up to third in NXS points after ACS
Poole gains in points after Service King 300
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hue Jackson: We won't trade No. 1 pick for QB
Report: OSU LB Browning has shoulder surgery
USF DB Childs out after road rage incident
Kentucky WR Jeff Badet transfers to Oklahoma
RB Cook turns in mid-4.4s forty at pro day
RB Foreman blazes 4.45s forty at 234 pounds
CLE HC Jackson: We aren't trading No. 1 pick
CB Tabor clocks awful 4.75s forty at pro day
Franks pulls ahead of Trask in UF QB derby
Could Haason Reddick land in the top five?
GM Lynch: This year's QBs 'getting a bad rap'
49ers conduct private workout of QB Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United in the black after Schweinsteiger move
Maybe MLS clubs won't want to sign Rooney
Hammers fully behind Bilic says Cresswell
Okazaki hits Japan milestone
Adam Lallana expected to miss four weeks
Early signs do not look good for Smalling
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Courtois diagnosed with a minor hip problem
Rejuvenated Vardy scores for England
Chelsea thankful Costa injury is not serious
Fellaini released as MUFC injury woes mount
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
J.B. Holmes
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 4/26/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 190
Latest News
Recent News
J.B. Holmes hoisted the hardware after the 2015 Shell Houston Open and returns this week for his first crack at the Golf Club of Houston since that win.
It wasn't love at first sight for Holmes and the GC of Houston (missed cut in 2007 debut) but it's been all gravy since. Over his last five visits the big hitter has collected four top 15s including a 2009 runner-up finish and a win in 2015. When returning for his title defense last year, he was forced to withdraw prior to the start of the event with a shoulder injury, somewhat precautionary as he wanted a full bill of health for the Masters. The way things shake out, both Holmes and Jim Herman will be playing this event for the first time since winning, co-defenders, if you will. As for current form, Holmes has started the season with top 35s in all six stroke-play starts but he's yet to collect a top 10. Given his strong course resume, this week presents a nice opportunity to pick up that first top 10 of the season.
Mar 29 - 8:32 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
J.B. Holmes kept his foot on the gas in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, firing a 3-under-par 34-34=68 to reach 5-under 137 after two days in Mexico City.
The big hitter tied to overpower Club de Golf Chapultepec by hitting eight drives of 300+ yards and the results were not too shabby. Despite finding just five (of 14) fariways, he still scribbled just two bogeys on the day. The perfect example of his aggressive play came right after the turn when he drove the green at the par-4 first hole and splashed in a 22'1" eagle putt for his efforts. Holmes is having great success bombing-and-gouging this tree-lined fairway and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to avoid the big numbers over the weekend.
Mar 3 - 5:18 PM
J.B. Holmes readies for his first start of 2017, turning his attention to Torrey Pines for this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
Holmes has been rather quiet to start the season. He posted a T35 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in the fall but nothing since. He's picked a good week to return as he boasts back-to-back top 10s at the Farmers, in addition to four other top 30s. His length is a definite advantage at the lengthy layout of Torrey Pines South. A little bit of rust cannot be ruled out, but Holmes still makes for a great high-upside option.
Jan 25 - 2:13 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
J.B. Holmes set the pace with an 8-under-par 33-31=64 during the first round of the Hero World Challenge, ending the day with a one-shot cushion over the field.
Holmes finished T8 last year in his debut at Albany in The Bahamas, but an opening bogey at the par-4 first may have had gamers worried today. He bounced back with four birdies before making the turn, three of them coming on par 5s. The big-hitting Holmes took advantage of the quintet of par 5s that Albany has to offer, circling an eagle at the 11th and settling for a par at the 15th, playing the par 5s at 5-under on the day. Last year he played them at 9-under for the entire week. While the return of Tiger Woods (1-over 73) garnered the attention of most watching the action today, Holmes is the golfer rewarding DFS owners early on in the week. Nipping on his heels after day one is Hideki Matsuyama (-7) and Dustin Johnson (-6).
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 04:20:00 PM
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
Mar 29 - 8:32 AM
J.B. Holmes keeps pace in R2 of WGC-Mexico
Mar 3 - 5:18 PM
Holmes heads to Cali for 12th Farmers start
Jan 25 - 2:13 PM
Holmes leads Hero World Challenge after Rd 1
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 04:20:00 PM
More J.B. Holmes Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
5
0
0
0
0
215
88
2
48
7
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
12
0
0
1
15
46
10
0
0
Genesis Open
34
0
0
1
17
41
11
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
23
0
0
0
14
51
6
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
24
0
0
0
25
33
12
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
33
0
0
0
17
44
9
2
0
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Henrik Stenson has a strong course history at the Shell Houston Open and returns to the GC of Houston for his Masters tune up.
