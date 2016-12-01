Player Page

J.B. Holmes

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/26/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 190

J.B. Holmes hoisted the hardware after the 2015 Shell Houston Open and returns this week for his first crack at the Golf Club of Houston since that win.
It wasn't love at first sight for Holmes and the GC of Houston (missed cut in 2007 debut) but it's been all gravy since. Over his last five visits the big hitter has collected four top 15s including a 2009 runner-up finish and a win in 2015. When returning for his title defense last year, he was forced to withdraw prior to the start of the event with a shoulder injury, somewhat precautionary as he wanted a full bill of health for the Masters. The way things shake out, both Holmes and Jim Herman will be playing this event for the first time since winning, co-defenders, if you will. As for current form, Holmes has started the season with top 35s in all six stroke-play starts but he's yet to collect a top 10. Given his strong course resume, this week presents a nice opportunity to pick up that first top 10 of the season. Mar 29 - 8:32 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 02158824870
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship1200115461000
Genesis Open3400117411120
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am230001451610
Waste Management Phoenix Open2400025331220
Farmers Insurance Open330001744920
 

 