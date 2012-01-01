Welcome,
Robert Garrigus
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Robert Garrigus
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 11/11/1977
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 190
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 262 Robert Garrigus was disqualified at the John Deere Classic following a third-round even-par 34-37=71.
As of press time, no reason has been cited for the DQ, his second in 300 career starts with the other occurring at the 2006 Honda Classic. After opening in 67-68 and the R3 71, the 39-year-old was on 7-under 206, which would've positioned him T44 heading to the final round. Garrigus entered the week 135th in the FedExCup standings so he forfeited some much-needed FEC points. If a reason emerges for the DQ, we'll update this post.
Jul 15 - 7:07 PM
World No. 247 Robert Garrigus preps for his ninth Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT., and checks in at 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
The 39-year-old is batting.500 at the par-70 TPC River Highlands, making and missing four cuts. He has two top 20 finishes, highlighted by T5 last year (67-67-68-67), where he was T5 thru 36 holes. The Scottsdale Community College alum is just 8-for-18 on the season, posting three top 25s with a best of T17 at the CareerBuilder 22 weeks ago. He ranks 118th on TOUR in scoring average (71.362) and a respectable 40th in birdie average (3.84). The Idaho native arrives off six consecutive missed cuts and seven in his last eight, interrupted only by a T20 at the Houston Open seven starts ago.
Jun 21 - 11:59 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 210 Robert Garrigus contests his eighth Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this time with teammate and World No. 44 William McGirt, the duo a pre-tourney 50/1 outright.
Garrigus is 3-for-7 in NOLA with one top 50, a T5 in 2014. He was a mid-tourney WD in 2015 and a T72/MDF last year (69-70-75). The Scottsdale Community College alum checks in 103rd in FedExCup points with three top 25s among eight cashes in 14 starts. His season best is T17 at the CareerBuilder back in January and has missed three of his last four cuts, sandwiching in a T20 at the Houston Open. McGirt is slightly off his career-season pace last year where he won his lone TOUR title (P1, Memorial), finished T2 at the Sanderson Farms and qualified for his first TOUR Championship. He's 47th in FEC points and 9-for-13 on the season with three top 10s, checking in off a season-best T3 at the Heritage. The Wofford College alum is 1-for-4 in NOLA, cashing a T30 in 2012.
Apr 26 - 6:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Taking on Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Robert Garrigus twirled a 3-under-par 35-34=69 during his two-day navigation of round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Garrigus got faced with Spyglass Hill for round one, typically the most difficult test in the rota. Thanks to some windy and misty conditions, he may actually be in the driver's seat in terms of the correct weather draw this week. In his opening round he split just six fairways but still managed 14 greens in regulation. From there knocked in five birdies to offset a pair of bogeys. Garrigus will have a short rest before heading out to Pebble Beach Golf Links for his second round. In 10 previously appearances, Garrigus has three top 30s but nothing better than a T20 (2012).
Feb 10 - 1:10 PM
Garrigus DQ at JDC following third-round 71
Jul 15 - 7:07 PM
Garrgius 133rd in FEC ahead of the Travelers
Jun 21 - 11:59 AM
Garrigus in NOLA for eighth Zurich Classic
Apr 26 - 6:00 PM
Garrigus starts strong at Spyglass Hill GC
Feb 10 - 1:10 PM
More Robert Garrigus Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
20
0
0
0
0
660
227
3
169
19
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Greenbrier Classic
45
0
0
1
13
46
12
0
0
Quicken Loans National
29
0
0
0
16
40
15
1
0
Travelers Championship
n/a
0
0
1
5
23
6
1
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
6
2
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
n/a
0
0
0
5
18
12
1
0
THE PLAYERS Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
18
11
1
1
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
7
24
4
1
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
9
17
9
1
0
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
0
8
22
4
2
0
Shell Houston Open
20
0
0
0
14
50
8
0
0
Valspar Championship
52
0
0
0
10
50
12
0
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
8
18
7
2
1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
23
0
0
0
15
48
9
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
36
0
0
0
17
47
6
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
2
26
8
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
17
0
0
1
21
41
7
2
0
The RSM Classic
33
0
0
0
18
46
7
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
35
0
0
0
21
40
10
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
20
7
1
0
Safeway Open
26
0
0
0
18
45
9
0
0
