Robert Garrigus

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (39) / 11/11/1977
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 190

World No. 262 Robert Garrigus was disqualified at the John Deere Classic following a third-round even-par 34-37=71.
As of press time, no reason has been cited for the DQ, his second in 300 career starts with the other occurring at the 2006 Honda Classic. After opening in 67-68 and the R3 71, the 39-year-old was on 7-under 206, which would've positioned him T44 heading to the final round. Garrigus entered the week 135th in the FedExCup standings so he forfeited some much-needed FEC points. If a reason emerges for the DQ, we'll update this post. Jul 15 - 7:07 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017200 0 0 06602273169192
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Greenbrier Classic4500113461200
Quicken Loans National2900016401510
Travelers Championshipn/a001523610
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000721620
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a0005181210
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a0005181111
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000724410
Valero Texas Openn/a000917910
RBC Heritagen/a000822420
Shell Houston Open200001450800
Valspar Championship5200010501200
The Honda Classicn/a000818721
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am230001548900
Waste Management Phoenix Open360001747620
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000226800
CareerBuilder Challenge170012141720
The RSM Classic330001846710
OHL Classic at Mayakoba3500021401010
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000820710
Safeway Open260001845900
 

 