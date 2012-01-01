Robert Garrigus Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (39) / 11/11/1977 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 190

World No. 262 Robert Garrigus was disqualified at the John Deere Classic following a third-round even-par 34-37=71. As of press time, no reason has been cited for the DQ, his second in 300 career starts with the other occurring at the 2006 Honda Classic. After opening in 67-68 and the R3 71, the 39-year-old was on 7-under 206, which would've positioned him T44 heading to the final round. Garrigus entered the week 135th in the FedExCup standings so he forfeited some much-needed FEC points. If a reason emerges for the DQ, we'll update this post.

World No. 247 Robert Garrigus preps for his ninth Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT., and checks in at 133rd in the FedExCup standings. The 39-year-old is batting.500 at the par-70 TPC River Highlands, making and missing four cuts. He has two top 20 finishes, highlighted by T5 last year (67-67-68-67), where he was T5 thru 36 holes. The Scottsdale Community College alum is just 8-for-18 on the season, posting three top 25s with a best of T17 at the CareerBuilder 22 weeks ago. He ranks 118th on TOUR in scoring average (71.362) and a respectable 40th in birdie average (3.84). The Idaho native arrives off six consecutive missed cuts and seven in his last eight, interrupted only by a T20 at the Houston Open seven starts ago. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 210 Robert Garrigus contests his eighth Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this time with teammate and World No. 44 William McGirt, the duo a pre-tourney 50/1 outright. Garrigus is 3-for-7 in NOLA with one top 50, a T5 in 2014. He was a mid-tourney WD in 2015 and a T72/MDF last year (69-70-75). The Scottsdale Community College alum checks in 103rd in FedExCup points with three top 25s among eight cashes in 14 starts. His season best is T17 at the CareerBuilder back in January and has missed three of his last four cuts, sandwiching in a T20 at the Houston Open. McGirt is slightly off his career-season pace last year where he won his lone TOUR title (P1, Memorial), finished T2 at the Sanderson Farms and qualified for his first TOUR Championship. He's 47th in FEC points and 9-for-13 on the season with three top 10s, checking in off a season-best T3 at the Heritage. The Wofford College alum is 1-for-4 in NOLA, cashing a T30 in 2012. Source: PGATOUR.com