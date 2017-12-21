Player Page

Nate Lashley

Team: PGA Golfer

Nate Lashley and Rob Oppenheim manhandled the tough conditions at TPC Louisiana to card a bogey-free, 3-under-par 35-34=69 during round two at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, good for a share of third place at the midpoint on 11-under 133.
This duo made headlines yesterday for holing out for albatross at the par-5 seventh hole. Today they settled for par at that hole but there wasn't much else to complain about. On a day where the field was playing alternate shot and averaging 73.9 strokes, this pairing managed to keep a clean card and circle three birdies in the process. It wasn't a stressful round, either, as they didn't need any conversions from outside 10 feet. Both golfers are currently outside the top 160 in the FedExCup race and are both looking for their maiden TOUR wins. This goes in the books as the only bogey-free round recorded on Friday at TPC Louisiana. Apr 27 - 7:42 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018120 0 0 041312048571
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Openn/a002323710
Houston Open180001847700
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship2800116441100
The Honda Classicn/a000521541
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Amn/a000742500
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000722700
CareerBuilder Challenge290011846700
Sony Open in Hawaii390001746900
The RSM Classic4900016451100
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000622800
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000327420
Safeway Openn/a000428400
 

 