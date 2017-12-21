Nate Lashley Team: PGA Golfer

Nate Lashley and Rob Oppenheim manhandled the tough conditions at TPC Louisiana to card a bogey-free, 3-under-par 35-34=69 during round two at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, good for a share of third place at the midpoint on 11-under 133. This duo made headlines yesterday for holing out for albatross at the par-5 seventh hole. Today they settled for par at that hole but there wasn't much else to complain about. On a day where the field was playing alternate shot and averaging 73.9 strokes, this pairing managed to keep a clean card and circle three birdies in the process. It wasn't a stressful round, either, as they didn't need any conversions from outside 10 feet. Both golfers are currently outside the top 160 in the FedExCup race and are both looking for their maiden TOUR wins. This goes in the books as the only bogey-free round recorded on Friday at TPC Louisiana.

Nate Lashley hoisted the hardware after the 2017 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and returns this week for another shot at success in the Dominican Republic. Over the last two years, this event was played on the Web.com Tour schedule. Now a PGA TOUR event, Lashley will look to build on last year's good vibes. During that victory he racked up 22 birdies while swallowing just a pair of bogeys ALL week. This Web.com Tour grad ranks just 178th in the FedExCup standings so he will need to pick up the pace if he wants to retain his card. This would be a good week for Lashley to pick up a chunk of FEC points. Gamers should give him a look in all fantasy formats. Source: PGATOUR.com

PGA TOUR rookie Nate Lashley didn't find much success during the fall portion of the schedule, but he'll look to improve upon that after the holidays. Lashley entered the fall with just one PGA TOUR start to his name (MC at the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson). The Scottdale resident has been busy since then, spending some time on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit before breaking out on the Web.com Tour. During the 2017 Web season, he posted a 19-for-24 record to finish 11th in the money list. Lashley has not found immediate success in his transition to the big stage but one spot to circle is the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, an event that Lashley won last year on the Web.com Tour. That tournament is now a part of the PGA TOUR schedule, set to be played at the end of March, opposite of the WGC-Match Play.