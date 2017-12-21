Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Nate Lashley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
Nate Lashley and Rob Oppenheim manhandled the tough conditions at TPC Louisiana to card a bogey-free, 3-under-par 35-34=69 during round two at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, good for a share of third place at the midpoint on 11-under 133.
This duo made headlines yesterday for holing out for albatross at the par-5 seventh hole. Today they settled for par at that hole but there wasn't much else to complain about. On a day where the field was playing alternate shot and averaging 73.9 strokes, this pairing managed to keep a clean card and circle three birdies in the process. It wasn't a stressful round, either, as they didn't need any conversions from outside 10 feet. Both golfers are currently outside the top 160 in the FedExCup race and are both looking for their maiden TOUR wins.
This goes in the books as the only bogey-free round recorded on Friday at TPC Louisiana
.
Apr 27 - 7:42 PM
Nate Lashley hoisted the hardware after the 2017 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and returns this week for another shot at success in the Dominican Republic.
Over the last two years, this event was played on the Web.com Tour schedule. Now a PGA TOUR event, Lashley will look to build on last year's good vibes. During that victory he racked up 22 birdies while swallowing just a pair of bogeys ALL week. This Web.com Tour grad ranks just 178th in the FedExCup standings so he will need to pick up the pace if he wants to retain his card. This would be a good week for Lashley to pick up a chunk of FEC points. Gamers should give him a look in all fantasy formats.
Mar 21 - 2:06 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
PGA TOUR rookie Nate Lashley didn't find much success during the fall portion of the schedule, but he'll look to improve upon that after the holidays.
Lashley entered the fall with just one PGA TOUR start to his name (MC at the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson). The Scottdale resident has been busy since then, spending some time on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit before breaking out on the Web.com Tour. During the 2017 Web season, he posted a 19-for-24 record to finish 11th in the money list. Lashley has not found immediate success in his transition to the big stage but one spot to circle is the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, an event that Lashley won last year on the Web.com Tour. That tournament is now a part of the PGA TOUR schedule, set to be played at the end of March, opposite of the WGC-Match Play.
Thu, Dec 21, 2017 02:10:00 PM
Nate Lashley looks to finish off his breakout season in style as he readies for this week's Web.com Tour Championship.
The 34-year-old is a late bloomer but he's making the most of his talents this year. After finishing as 2016 Player of the Year on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica circuit, Lashley parlayed his three-win season into a win and a third-place finish on the Web.com Tour. Overall, he ended up with an 18-for-21 record heading into this week's finale. The University of Arizona product finished the regular season ranked 11th on the money list, so he does have some decent status locked up for the PGA TOUR next season, but that's not stopping him in the Web.com Tour Finals. So far, he is 3-for-3 in the Finals, including a pair of top 25s. Gamers should keep a very close eye on the late-blooming Nebraska native.
Tue, Sep 26, 2017 07:56:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Lashley and Oppenheim tag a bogey-free 69
Apr 27 - 7:42 PM
Lashley arrives for title defense at Corales
Mar 21 - 2:06 PM
Lashley yet to find footing on the PGA TOUR
Thu, Dec 21, 2017 02:10:00 PM
Lashley keeps form rolling into the finale
Tue, Sep 26, 2017 07:56:00 PM
More Nate Lashley Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
12
0
0
0
0
413
120
4
85
7
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
2
3
23
7
1
0
Houston Open
18
0
0
0
18
47
7
0
0
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
28
0
0
1
16
44
11
0
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
21
5
4
1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
n/a
0
0
0
7
42
5
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
7
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
29
0
0
1
18
46
7
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
39
0
0
0
17
46
9
0
0
The RSM Classic
49
0
0
0
16
45
11
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
8
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
4
2
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
28
4
0
0
