Kevin Jepsen | Relief Pitcher | #40 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (32) / 7/26/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / LAA

Diamondbacks signed RHP Kevin Jepsen to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Arizona has also announced a minor league agreement with left-hander Brian Matusz. Jepsen, 32, posted a dreadful 5.98 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 49 2/3 innings last season between the Twins and Rays. The veteran right-hander was among the most effective relievers in baseball in 2015. Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter

Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles are interested in Kevin Jepsen. Jepsen is coming off an awful 2016 that saw him put up a 5.98 ERA with just 35 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings. He's a decent bet to bounce back, though, and shouldn't cost much. Source: Baltimore Sun

Rays signed RHP Kevin Jepsen to a one-year contract. Jepsen will make a pro-rated portion of the major league minimum, with the Twins covering what remained of his $5.3 million salary for 2016. Jepsen began the 2015 season with the Rays before getting traded to the Twins in July for right-handers Chih-Wei Hu and Alexis Tapia. He was run out of Minnesota this year after posting a 6.16 ERA in 33 appearances. Look for the 31-year-old right-hander to pitch in low-leverage situations initially, but there is definitely room for upward movement in that Tampa Bay bullpen. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter