Kevin Jepsen | Relief Pitcher | #40

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals, Maness agree to minor league pact
Brach's arb. hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamondbacks ink RP Jepsen to minors deal
Cuban southpaw Hernandez now free agent
Rays close to signing RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Braves make trade for 2B Phillips official
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 10
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets 'probably' will dump LT Clady this week
Ravens RT Wagner likely to hit open market
Patriots expected to call Texans RE: Jimmy G
Eagles expected to trade LB Mychal Kendricks
Bills GM open to starting Cardale Jones at QB
D-Jax would like to re-sign with Washington
'Good chance' Cousins gets more than Luck
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Jahlil Gonna Gokafor
Feb 13
Trade Breakdown: Nurk & Plum
Feb 12
The Gary Harris House of Hoops
Feb 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 17
Feb 12
Dose: Durant Gets Last Laugh
Feb 12
The Week Ahead: Week 17
Feb 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 11
Feb 11
Dose: They Are Legend
Feb 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Serge Ibaka 'could be on the move'
Anthony Davis gets 32 & 10 w/ complete line
Jakob Poeltl logs 20 mins as surprise starter
Tyreke Evans (ankle) to play 20 mins Sunday
Willy Hernangomez plays 29 minutes as starter
Darrell Arthur (knee) questionable for Monday
Bobby Portis ties season high with 16 points
X-rays negative for Dwyane Wade (right wrist)
Jahlil Okafor doesn't make team flight Sunday
Cody Zeller (quad) doubtful for Monday
Kevin Love (left knee) ruled out for Tuesday
Doug McDermott, Carter-Williams both starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Brent Burns
Feb 13
Waiver Wired: Pick Pominville
Feb 12
Dose: The King Hits 400
Feb 12
Give Dubnyk Some Love
Feb 11
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
Pay Attention to the Schedule
Feb 10
Thornton Ends Unusual Run
Feb 10
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Leon Draisaitl taken off top line in practice
Tuukka Rask notches 25-save shutout vs. MTL
Nyquist offered in-person hearing by DoPS
Jason Pominville is still on fire
Devan Dubnyk takes league leading 31st win
Evgeni Malkin 'close' to returning to action
Brendan Gallagher returns Sunday vs Boston
Tyson Barrie returns after four game absence
Burns fires 11 shots, scores twice in win
Kypreos: Shattenkirk open to deal to TOR, MTL
Couture returns to lineup Sunday vs Devils
Connor McDavid regains points lead in loss
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to erase 2016 result
Keselowski best at Michigan during last 3 yrs
2 Daytona starts for Ty Dillon, 2 mid-20s
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Texas
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
KState HC Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer
Is Chad Hansen a top 5 WR? Brugler says yes
Jonathan Allen named Lombardi Award winner
Report: Collin Klein to join Wildcats staff
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ranieri to consider changes after defeat
Dyer injury the only blot on an excellent win
Swansea take vital points from Leicester
Leicester sink to 17th after trip to Swansea
Sublime FK by Brady earns Burnley big point
Pedro strikes early but Blues only draw 1-1
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
The Foxes face a potential injury crisis
Sadio Mane is back as Reds dominate
Spurs look bad in losing at Anfield
Martial stars as United extend unbeaten run
Watford come up short at Old Trafford
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Brian Henry
(C)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Oswaldo Arcia
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Oscar Hernandez
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Jared Miller
(R)
Keyvius Sampson
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Braden Shipley
(S)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Brandon Drury
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Tyler Jones
(S)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Josh Taylor
(S)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Daniel Gibson
(S)
Matt Koch
(S)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Josh Thole
(C)
Archie Bradley
(S)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
David Pauley
(R)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Peralta
(OF)
Ildemaro Vargas
(SS)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Domingo Leyba
(2B)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Hank Conger
(C)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Dawel Lugo
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kevin Jepsen | Relief Pitcher | #40
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 7/26/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3 / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Diamondbacks signed RHP Kevin Jepsen to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Arizona has also announced a minor league agreement with left-hander Brian Matusz. Jepsen, 32, posted a dreadful 5.98 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 49 2/3 innings last season between the Twins and Rays. The veteran right-hander was among the most effective relievers in baseball in 2015.
Feb 13 - 9:10 AM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles are interested in Kevin Jepsen.
Jepsen is coming off an awful 2016 that saw him put up a 5.98 ERA with just 35 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings. He's a decent bet to bounce back, though, and shouldn't cost much.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Rays signed RHP Kevin Jepsen to a one-year contract.
Jepsen will make a pro-rated portion of the major league minimum, with the Twins covering what remained of his $5.3 million salary for 2016. Jepsen began the 2015 season with the Rays before getting traded to the Twins in July for right-handers Chih-Wei Hu and Alexis Tapia. He was run out of Minnesota this year after posting a 6.16 ERA in 33 appearances. Look for the 31-year-old right-hander to pitch in low-leverage situations initially, but there is definitely room for upward movement in that Tampa Bay bullpen.
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 03:30:00 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Rays have been in talks with free agent Kevin Jepsen.
Topkin adds that those talks "may lead to a deal soon." Jepsen was released by the Twins earlier this month after posting a 6.16 ERA in 33 appearances this season. He opened 2015 with the Rays -- the best year of his career -- and a return to Tampa Bay might help him get on track again. Minnesota is on the hook for what remains of his $5.3 million salary for 2016, minus the pro-rated major league minimum.
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 03:23:00 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Diamondbacks ink RP Jepsen to minors deal
Feb 13 - 9:10 AM
Orioles have interest in Kevin Jepsen
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Rays ink Kevin Jepsen to major league deal
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 03:30:00 PM
Rays in talks for Kevin Jepsen reunion
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 03:23:00 PM
More Kevin Jepsen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Smith
TOR
(2111)
2
M. Napoli
CLE
(2025)
3
B. Park
MIN
(1991)
4
C. Carter
MLW
(1967)
5
C. Utley
LA
(1741)
6
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1641)
7
J. Hammel
KC
(1636)
8
B. Phillips
ATL
(1599)
9
T. Wood
CHC
(1594)
10
G. Perkins
MIN
(1523)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
58
0
2
6
7
5
49.2
62
35
33
21
35
0
0
5.98
1.67
Kevin Jepsen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kevin Jepsen's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kevin Jepsen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kevin Jepsen's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jeff Mathis
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Chris Iannetta
4
Oscar Hernandez
5
Josh Thole
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
3
Domingo Leyba
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day disabled list.
He's got his 40-man roster spot back. Ahmed had hip surgery in August but is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training.
Nov 4
3
Ketel Marte
4
Dawel Lugo
5
Jack Reinheimer
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
3
Gregor Blanco
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
Sidelined
A.J. Pollock (groin) told Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale that he thought he was "going to feel much better" when he ran on Friday.
Pollock was hoping to make a late-season return from a strained groin that he suffered a little over two weeks ago, but this little setback should effectively end his campaign. "He wants to get back in there," Hale said, "and obviously we’re not going to let him run the bases or get in a game until he can run 100 percent without pain."
Sep 25
2
Socrates Brito
RF
1
David Peralta
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated OF David Peralta from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Peralta had wrist surgery in August but expects to be ready to go for the start of spring training.
Nov 4
2
Oswaldo Arcia
3
Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Sidelined
Taijuan Walker requested $2.6 million and was offered $2.25 million by the Diamondbacks when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $2.8 million, which is higher than the figure submitted by Walker. Arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super-2 player, Walker registered a 4.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings for the Mariners in 2016.
Jan 13
3
Robbie Ray
4
Archie Bradley
5
Shelby Miller
6
Patrick Corbin
7
Braden Shipley
8
Anthony Banda
9
Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
Sidelined
Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder.
The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.
Sep 10
6
Steve Hathaway
7
Silvino Bracho
8
Rubby De La Rosa
9
Zack Godley
10
Jimmie Sherfy
11
Tyler Jones
12
Keyvius Sampson
13
JJ Hoover
14
Kevin Jepsen
Headlines
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Nate Grimm looks at all the angles of the Reds-Braves swap of Brandon Phillips and runs through some quick hits in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
»
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
»
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
»
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
»
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
»
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
MLB Headlines
»
Brach's arb. hearing scheduled for Thursday
»
Diamondbacks ink RP Jepsen to minors deal
»
Cuban southpaw Hernandez now free agent
»
Rays close to signing RHP Nathan Eovaldi
»
Braves make trade for 2B Phillips official
»
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
»
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
»
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
»
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
»
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
»
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
»
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved