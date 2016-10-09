Player Page

Russell Martin | Catcher | #55

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/15/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Chipola (FL) JC
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 17 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Russell Martin will play shortstop for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
Martin caught some flak for skipping out on the last WBC, but this time he's willing to do whatever he can to help Team Canada. Apparently that includes playing a new position. Martin has made 19 big-league appearances at third base and four at second base but has never played an inning of shortstop. "You go ahead and put me wherever you want," said Martin. Ryan Dempster, Freddie Freeman, Eric Gagne (seriously) and Justin Morneau are also slated to suit up for Team Canada in the WBC. Jan 14 - 6:31 PM
Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1374551051602074626414821.231.335.398.733
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016127010105
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2A.J. Jimenez
3Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
3B1Josh Donaldson
2Ryan Goins
LF1Melvin Upton
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Ezequiel Carrera
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6T.J. House
7Casey Lawrence
8Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Biagini
4Aaron Loup
5Ryan Tepera
6Danny Barnes
7Dominic Leone
8Chris Smith
9Matt Dermody
10Chad Girodo
11Glenn Sparkman
12Leonel Campos
13Gavin Floyd
14Brett Oberholtzer
 

 