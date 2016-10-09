Russell Martin | Catcher | #55

Welcome,
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
Russ Wilson under siege as 'Hawks eliminated
Ryan plays at MVP level as Falcons advance
Julio Jones aggravates foot/toe ailment
Malcolm Mitchell (knee) inactive vs. Texans
Jim Irsay wants Manning in front office role
C.J. Prosise (shoulder) ruled out vs Falcons
Rams could allow 'Fisher guys' to walk in FA
Schefter: Colts attempted to hire Jon Gruden
Jaguars announce Todd Wash will stay on as DC
Bill O'Brien confirms he is staying w/Texans
Raiders filing paperwork for Las Vegas move
Report: Malcolm Mitchell won't play Saturday
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) will start on Saturday
Evan Fournier (foot) out, Jodie Meeks starts
Joe Johnson (rest) will not play on Saturday
Terrence Jones gets 34 minutes in his start
Jahlil Okafor to start for The Process (rest)
DeAndre Jordan drops 24 & 21 with 9 dunks
Jeremy Lin remains out for Sunday night
Isaiah Whitehead (knee) probable for Sunday
Terrence Jones expected to start next to AD
Anthony Davis will play, has no restriction
Rajon Rondo remains in the rotation vs. NO
Lou Williams listed as starter vs. Clippers
Rinne continues dominance over Avalanche
David Krejci picks up 500th career point
Marchand explodes for 5 points vs Flyers
Tuukka Rask continues mastery over Flyers
Brayden Schenn extends point streak to five
Predators get James Neal back from IR
Maroon on fire for Oilers
Andrew Shaw will return vs. NYR on Saturday
Alex Galchenyuk set to return to Habs lineup
Holtby white hot and Vezina worthy
Dubinsky removed from PP unit
Nick Foligno scores GWG vs. Lightning
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
Swafford sets the early pace at Sony midpoint
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Watford draw on an emotional day at Vicarage
Costa-less Chelsea cruise at Leicester City
Vertonghen set for a spell on the sidelines
Foxes sit in 15th after falling to Chelsea
Costa furore is a storm in a coffee cup
Hernandez inspires Hull to victory with brace
Arsenal too much for the Swans, win 0-4
Barton steals headlines without controversy
Swans defense unCorked by Arsenal in 0-4 loss
Carroll bicycle kick goal highlights win
David Aardsma
(R)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Chris Smith
(R)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
T.J. House
(S)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Luis Perez
(R)
Josh Thole
(C)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
Chad Girodo
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Dalton Pompey
(DH)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Ryan Borucki
(S)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Russell Martin
(C)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Leonel Campos
(R)
Jarrett Grube
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Russell Martin | Catcher | #55
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/15/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Chipola (FL) JC
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 17 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $15 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $20 million, 2019: $20 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Russell Martin will play shortstop for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
Martin caught some flak for skipping out on the last WBC, but this time he's willing to do whatever he can to help Team Canada. Apparently that includes playing a new position. Martin has made 19 big-league appearances at third base and four at second base but has never played an inning of shortstop. "You go ahead and put me wherever you want," said Martin. Ryan Dempster, Freddie Freeman, Eric Gagne (seriously) and Justin Morneau are also slated to suit up for Team Canada in the WBC.
Jan 14 - 6:31 PM
Source:
Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Russell Martin homered and drove home the game's winning run in the 10th inning on Sunday as the Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Rangers in the ALDS with a 7-6 victory.
Martin clubbed a solo homer off of Colby Lewis in the first inning that gave the Jays an early 3-1 advantage. He then stepped to the dish with two men on and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning and hit a ground ball to the shortstop. Rougned Odor's throw to first base on the double play attempt pulled Mitch Moreland off of the bag, while Josh Donaldson raced never stopped, racing around third base and scoring the series-clinching run. The Jays will now wait to see where they'll open the ALCS on Friday.
Sun, Oct 9, 2016 11:16:00 PM
Russell Martin (pinkie) is in the Blue Jays' lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday against the Rangers.
Martin required stitches after he sliced his left pinkie while celebrating Tuesday night's Wild Card Game victory over the Orioles, but he is starting at catcher and batting fifth on Thursday in Texas. "He’s all right," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. "He’s a hockey player, man."
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 02:21:00 PM
Source:
Shi Davidi on Twitter
Russell Martin needed a couple of stitches to close a cut on his left pinkie.
Martin injured his pinkie during Tuesday's raucous Wild Card victory celebration. Unless further word surfaces to the contrary, the veteran backstop should be fine moving forward. The Blue Jays and Rangers will square off in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 06:20:00 PM
Source:
Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Jan 14 - 6:31 PM
Russell Martin goes deep, plates game-winner
Sun, Oct 9, 2016 11:16:00 PM
Russell Martin (pinkie) in ALDS Gm. 1 lineup
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 02:21:00 PM
Russell Martin receives stitches on pinkie
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 06:20:00 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
137
455
105
16
0
20
74
62
64
148
2
1
.231
.335
.398
.733
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
127
0
1
0
1
0
5
Russell Martin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Russell Martin's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Russell Martin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Russell Martin's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
A.J. Jimenez
3
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2
Steve Pearce
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Devon Travis recently underwent surgery on his right knee.
The operation was expected and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed that it took place. The surgery was expected to be an arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage. Travis will be 100 percent for the beginning of spring training, barring any setbacks.
Nov 18
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
4
Richard Urena
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
2
Ryan Goins
LF
1
Melvin Upton
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
Sidelined
Kevin Pillar underwent thumb surgery earlier this week.
Pillar tore a thumb ligament in early August on a successful steal attempt. He returned a month later and played with the injury down the stretch. Pillar has already begun rehabbing and should be ready in plenty of time for spring training. The 27-year-old hit .266 with seven homers, 53 RBI, 35 doubles and 14 steals over 146 games this season.
Oct 29
2
Dalton Pompey
3
Anthony Alford
RF
1
Ezequiel Carrera
2
Darrell Ceciliani
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
T.J. House
7
Casey Lawrence
8
Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Biagini
4
Aaron Loup
5
Ryan Tepera
6
Danny Barnes
7
Dominic Leone
8
Chris Smith
9
Matt Dermody
10
Chad Girodo
11
Glenn Sparkman
12
Leonel Campos
13
Gavin Floyd
14
Brett Oberholtzer
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
»
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
»
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
»
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
»
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
»
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
»
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
»
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
»
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
»
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
»
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
»
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
»
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
