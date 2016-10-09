Russell Martin | Catcher | #55 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (33) / 2/15/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Chipola (FL) JC Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 17 (0) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $20 million, 2019: $20 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News

Russell Martin will play shortstop for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. Martin caught some flak for skipping out on the last WBC, but this time he's willing to do whatever he can to help Team Canada. Apparently that includes playing a new position. Martin has made 19 big-league appearances at third base and four at second base but has never played an inning of shortstop. "You go ahead and put me wherever you want," said Martin. Ryan Dempster, Freddie Freeman, Eric Gagne (seriously) and Justin Morneau are also slated to suit up for Team Canada in the WBC. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter

Russell Martin homered and drove home the game's winning run in the 10th inning on Sunday as the Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Rangers in the ALDS with a 7-6 victory. Martin clubbed a solo homer off of Colby Lewis in the first inning that gave the Jays an early 3-1 advantage. He then stepped to the dish with two men on and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning and hit a ground ball to the shortstop. Rougned Odor's throw to first base on the double play attempt pulled Mitch Moreland off of the bag, while Josh Donaldson raced never stopped, racing around third base and scoring the series-clinching run. The Jays will now wait to see where they'll open the ALCS on Friday.

Russell Martin (pinkie) is in the Blue Jays' lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday against the Rangers. Martin required stitches after he sliced his left pinkie while celebrating Tuesday night's Wild Card Game victory over the Orioles, but he is starting at catcher and batting fifth on Thursday in Texas. "He’s all right," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. "He’s a hockey player, man." Source: Shi Davidi on Twitter