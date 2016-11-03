Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Eloy Jimenez
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Felix Pena
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Casey Kelly
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Ian Happ
(2B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jim Henderson
(R)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jon Lester | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/7/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $22.5 million, 2019: $22.5 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $25 million mutual option ($10 million buyout)
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Lester has been named the Cubs' Opening Day starter.
He'll take on the rival Cardinals in the very first game of the 2017 regular season, Sunday, April 2 in primetime. Jake Arrieta will follow Lester in the rotation for the defending World Series champs.
Mar 2 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter
Jon Lester surrendered two runs -- both on a singular wild pitch -- in three innings of relief during Wednesday's win over the Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.
Lester came on for Kyle Hendricks after the latter walked Carlos Santana with two outs in the fifth inning. Jason Kipnis proceeded to burn the ace southpaw for an infield single, and that damage was compounded on David Ross' sailed throw which allowed the runners to advance to second and third. Lester then bounced a curveball which smacked off Ross' mask and hopped in the opposite direction. Both Santana and an ultra-aggressive Kipnis scored on the play. Credit to Lester, though, as he locked in after the rocky start to pitch scoreless ball into the eighth inning. Aroldis Chapman surrendered an RBI double to score an inherited runner on Lester's line with two outs in that frame before the Cubs finally closed things out in the 10th. Lester gets some much-deserved rest now -- well, after he's done celebrating.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:58:00 AM
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that if necessary, Jon Lester likely has about "two solid innings" in him for Game 7 of the World Series.
Lester threw 90 pitches in the Cubs' Game 5 win two days ago. That actually works out somewhat conveniently, as on normal rest, Wednesday would have been a throw day for Lester, anyway. Two other notes on this front -- Maddon said that if Lester does enter the pressure cooker that is Game 7, David Ross will serve as his catcher (as is usually the case) and Maddon also said that Lester would only come in to start an inning. The Cubs will open the game with a battery of Kyle Hendricks and Willson Contreras.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 06:06:00 PM
Source:
Jack Magruder on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal hears that Jon Lester is expected to function as the "middle man" in Game 7 of the World Series against the Indians on Wednesday.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon has shown no confidence in his bullpen outside of Aroldis Chapman, so Lester and John Lackey are both expected to be in the mix in relief of Kyle Hendricks in Game 7. Lester would be working on two days rest after throwing 90 pitches in Game 5. According to Rosenthal, the plan would be for David Ross to enter the game to replace Willson Contreras behind the plate if Lester indeed gets the call. Lester would presumably be asked to start an inning, but given his issues throwing to bases, it would be very interesting if anyone gets on against him in a tight game.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 10:39:00 AM
Source:
FOXSports.com
Jon Lester named Cubs' Opening Day starter
Mar 2 - 2:09 PM
Two runs score on Lester wild pitch in Game 7
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:58:00 AM
Lester possible for 'two solid innings' in G7
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 06:06:00 PM
Lester expected to pitch in relief in Game 7
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 10:39:00 AM
More Jon Lester Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
32
32
19
5
0
0
202.2
154
57
55
52
197
2
0
2.44
1.02
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
Sidelined
Tommy La Stella is currently dealing with tightness in his left hamstring.
He's considered day-to-day. The 28-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs in 2016, slashing .270/.357/.405 with a pair of homers and 11 RBI in 148 at-bats. He's expected to once again function in a utility role for the Cubs in 2017.
Feb 25
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Alec Mills
13
Brian Duensing
14
Jack Leathersich
15
Caleb Smith
16
David Rollins
