Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jon Lester | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/7/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jon Lester has been named the Cubs' Opening Day starter.
He'll take on the rival Cardinals in the very first game of the 2017 regular season, Sunday, April 2 in primetime. Jake Arrieta will follow Lester in the rotation for the defending World Series champs. Mar 2 - 2:09 PM
Source: Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter
More Jon Lester Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC323219500202.2154575552197202.441.02
Jon Lester's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jon Lester's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jon Lester's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jon Lester's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Miguel Montero
3Victor Caratini
4Ali Solis
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
3Tommy La Stella
4Jemile Weeks
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
LF1Kyle Schwarber
CF1Jon Jay
2Albert Almora
3Jacob Hannemann
RF1Jason Heyward
2Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Mike Montgomery
6Brett Anderson
7Aaron Brooks
8Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Hector Rondon
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Carl Edwards Jr.
6Justin Grimm
7Rob Zastryzny
8Felix Pena
9Jose Rosario
10Eddie Butler
11Jake Buchanan
12Alec Mills
13Brian Duensing
14Jack Leathersich
15Caleb Smith
16David Rollins
 

 