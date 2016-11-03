Jon Lester | Starting Pitcher | #34 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (33) / 1/7/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 240 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $22.5 million, 2019: $22.5 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $25 million mutual option ($10 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Jon Lester has been named the Cubs' Opening Day starter. He'll take on the rival Cardinals in the very first game of the 2017 regular season, Sunday, April 2 in primetime. Jake Arrieta will follow Lester in the rotation for the defending World Series champs. Source: Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter

Jon Lester surrendered two runs -- both on a singular wild pitch -- in three innings of relief during Wednesday's win over the Indians in Game 7 of the World Series. Lester came on for Kyle Hendricks after the latter walked Carlos Santana with two outs in the fifth inning. Jason Kipnis proceeded to burn the ace southpaw for an infield single, and that damage was compounded on David Ross' sailed throw which allowed the runners to advance to second and third. Lester then bounced a curveball which smacked off Ross' mask and hopped in the opposite direction. Both Santana and an ultra-aggressive Kipnis scored on the play. Credit to Lester, though, as he locked in after the rocky start to pitch scoreless ball into the eighth inning. Aroldis Chapman surrendered an RBI double to score an inherited runner on Lester's line with two outs in that frame before the Cubs finally closed things out in the 10th. Lester gets some much-deserved rest now -- well, after he's done celebrating.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that if necessary, Jon Lester likely has about "two solid innings" in him for Game 7 of the World Series. Lester threw 90 pitches in the Cubs' Game 5 win two days ago. That actually works out somewhat conveniently, as on normal rest, Wednesday would have been a throw day for Lester, anyway. Two other notes on this front -- Maddon said that if Lester does enter the pressure cooker that is Game 7, David Ross will serve as his catcher (as is usually the case) and Maddon also said that Lester would only come in to start an inning. The Cubs will open the game with a battery of Kyle Hendricks and Willson Contreras. Source: Jack Magruder on Twitter