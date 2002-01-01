Joey Votto | First Baseman | #19

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Russell denies domestic violence allegations
Matt Andriese (groin) to return Saturday
Hurdle suggests Nicasio might become closer
Zimmerman, Rendon, Murphy sitting Thurs.
Votto goes 4-for-4 with two-run HR vs. Cards
Astros place Dallas Keuchel (neck) on the DL
MRI on Machado's wrist comes back negative
Rangers 'betting favorite' for Shohei Otani?
Jose Pirela at leadoff for Padres on Thursday
James McCann (hand) to be activated Friday
Posey, Pence get day off Thursday vs. MIL
Astros promote top pitching prospect Martes
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Julian Edelman signs 'multi-year' extension
Jeremy Maclin leaves Ravens without contract
Marcus Mariota to be full-go by training camp
Tajae Sharpe recovering from foot surgery
DeMarco Murray had 'minor' hand operation
Fairley waiting for 'third opinion' on heart
Arians: Bucannon will likely open camp on PUP
McCarthy wants to get Cobb more touches
GM: Still no timetable for Teddy Bridgewater
New OC wants to use Julio more in red zone
OC: Julius Thomas can be '10-touchdown guy'
RBs coach suggests Perkins can be 3-down back
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Colin Wilson might be back for Game 5
Pens confirm Matt Murray will start Thursday
Kings sign Tyler Toffoli for 3 years, $13.8M
Extension for Martin Jones may come in July
Bonino misses practice, remains day-to-day
Blackhawks sign FA defenseman Jan Rutta
Kris Letang (neck) won't make surprise return
Coyotes not shopping goalie Mike Smith
Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery
Evander Kane returns to trade rumor mill
Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville
Filip Forsberg scores as Preds tie Cup Final
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Allgaier: Pocono Green 250 advance
William Byron: Pocono Green 250 advance
Michael Annett: Pocono Green 250 advance
Elliott Sadler: Pocono Green 250 advance
Kyle Busch enters Midwest Tour Dixieland 250
Kendrick new crew chief for Young at TMS
Ryan Sieg ready for the Tricky Triangle
Martins joins BJ McLeod for Pocono Green 250
Jones tops speed chart in ARCA Pocono test
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schwartzel circles seven in SJC opening round
Matt Every sets an early target in Memphis
Aguilar shoots 65 to lead the Lyoness Open
Van Zyl sets the early pace in Lyoness Open
Mickelson trending ahead of TPC Southwind
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oklahoma State shifts CB Richards to FS
Luatua retires, possibly due to concussions
Genetic disorder medically disqualifies Clark
Sooners extremely confident in new HC Riley
Stoops: Health wasn't a factor in retiring
Oklahoma tabs Riley to take over for Stoops
Jeremiah comps USC QB Darnold to Andrew Luck
16 players leave the Nevada football program
Crimson Tide lose DT O.J. Smith to transfer
Five-star Penn State QB Fields decommits
Sam Darnold remains Westgate's Heisman fave
UK QB Barker (back) cleared for activities
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Costa departure looks imminent
Ex-City stopper looks set to remain in the PL
The Saints summer exodus is about to begin
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
Delph attracting interest from several clubs
Man City's Nolito: 'I want to leave'
Giroud hints at exit over lack of game time
Southampton irritated by Liverpool's tapping
Nobody is ruling out a Lindelhof move to Utd
Defoe underwent medical at Bournemouth
Race for Batshuayi heating up
Another devastating loss for football
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Carlos Portuondo
(R)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Asher Wojciechowski
(S)
Jake Buchanan
(R)
Amir Garrett
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Joey Votto | First Baseman | #19
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/10/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 221
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $22 million, 2018: $25 million, 2019: $25 million, 2020: $25 million, 2021: $25 million, 2022: $25 million, 2023: $25 million, 2024: $20 million club option ($7 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joey Votto went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Cardinals.
A couple of more games like this and Votto will overtake Zack Cozart for the team lead in OPS! Votto is hitting .300 with 16 homers and 48 RBI in 59 games. Compare this to 2013, when he led the NL in OBP but finished with just 24 homers and 73 RBI in 162 games.
Jun 8 - 3:23 PM
Joey Votto went 2-for-4 and hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.
His shot off Trevor Rosenthal broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning and provided the winning margin. Votto has traded some batting average for home runs so far this season. He is batting a studly .286/.414/.573 with 15 home runs, 43 runs scored and 46 RBI through 58 games.
Jun 7 - 10:37 PM
Joey Votto went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Braves.
His single in the sixth inning plated two runs and knotted the score at 5-5, where it would stay until the Braves won it in the 12th frame. The stolen base was his first of the season. He stole eight last year and 11 the year before, so he trails his usual pace there. Votto is quietly having yet another excellent campaign at the dish, batting .278/.408/.567 with 14 homers, 39 runs scored and 42 RBI.
Jun 3 - 10:30 PM
Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Votto's double off Jeff Samardzija was his ninth two-bagger of the season. He has been swinging a hot stick of late, having picked up hits in nine of his last 10 games. In that same space, he has notched five multi-hit showings. This season, the fantasy rock is slashing .291/.399/.582 with 10 homers and 33 RBI across 134 at-bats.
May 14 - 7:46 PM
Votto goes 4-for-4 with two-run HR vs. Cards
Jun 8 - 3:23 PM
Votto goes 2-for-4 with a two-run bomb Wed.
Jun 7 - 10:37 PM
Votto goes 2-for-5 with two RBI and a steal
Jun 3 - 10:30 PM
Joey Votto picks up double against Samardzija
May 14 - 7:46 PM
More Joey Votto Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Segura
SEA
(2899)
2
J. Bour
MIA
(2440)
3
J. Turner
LA
(2338)
4
D. Travis
TOR
(2308)
5
S. Schebler
CIN
(2178)
6
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2122)
7
A. Wood
LA
(2110)
8
M. Trout
LAA
(1946)
9
M. Haniger
SEA
(1870)
10
N. Cruz
SEA
(1851)
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
4
1.000
1
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
58
206
59
14
0
15
46
43
44
32
2
1
.286
.414
.573
.987
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
59
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
154
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 8
STL
1
4
4
0
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.750
Jun 7
STL
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Jun 6
STL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Jun 5
STL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Jun 4
ATL
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
.750
Jun 3
ATL
1
5
2
1
0
0
2
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
.400
.500
.600
Jun 2
ATL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
10-Day DL
Stuart Turner (hamstring) has begun a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.
Turner recently landed on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. He's likely to be remain in Triple-A even after he's back to full health.
May 30
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) has been cleared to resume a throwing program.
The exact steps of the throwing program haven't been ironed out yet, but the latest scans on DeSclafani's pitching elbow showed significant improvement. The right-hander has been shut down for over two months with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He seems unlikely to be an option for the Reds before the All-Star break even if things go well.
May 19
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) has resumed throwing off a mound.
Bailey began a throwing progression in late March as he works his way back from surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow and he's now tossing from the bump again. The Reds have him pegged for a mid-June return, so he'll need a few more mound sessions before going out on a rehab assignment.
May 8
3
Brandon Finnegan
60-Day DL
Brandon Finnegan (trapezius) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday.
It will be his first time throwing off the bump since he strained his left trapezius in his third start of the season. Obviously he has a ways to go, but Finnegan is projected to rejoin the Reds' rotation sometime in the June 19-24 range assuming all goes well with his rehab.
May 22
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
6
Bronson Arroyo
7
Tim Adleman
8
Asher Wojciechowski
9
Nick Travieso
60-Day DL
Nick Travieso (biceps) has resumed a throwing program.
Travieso missed all of spring training with biceps inflammation. He's on the 60-day disabled list, so a return is far off.
Apr 9
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Austin Brice
8
Jake Buchanan
9
Nefi Ogando
60-Day DL
Reds transferred RHP Nefi Ogando to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the recovery timetable for the right-hander, this was done merely as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. He's currently on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.
May 20
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
Seth Trachtman looks at waiver wire pickups for this week, including White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
»
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
»
Watchin' Watson
Jun 7
»
Notes: Calling All Cubbies
Jun 7
»
Daily Dose: Scooterrific
Jun 7
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 6
»
Roundtable: Pretenders & Stars
Jun 6
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 10
Jun 6
MLB Headlines
»
Russell denies domestic violence allegations
»
Matt Andriese (groin) to return Saturday
»
Hurdle suggests Nicasio might become closer
»
Zimmerman, Rendon, Murphy sitting Thurs.
»
Votto goes 4-for-4 with two-run HR vs. Cards
»
Astros place Dallas Keuchel (neck) on the DL
»
MRI on Machado's wrist comes back negative
»
Rangers 'betting favorite' for Shohei Otani?
»
Jose Pirela at leadoff for Padres on Thursday
»
James McCann (hand) to be activated Friday
»
Posey, Pence get day off Thursday vs. MIL
»
Astros promote top pitching prospect Martes
