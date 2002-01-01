Player Page

Weather | Roster

Joey Votto | First Baseman | #19

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/10/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 221
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Joey Votto went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Cardinals.
A couple of more games like this and Votto will overtake Zack Cozart for the team lead in OPS! Votto is hitting .300 with 16 homers and 48 RBI in 59 games. Compare this to 2013, when he led the NL in OBP but finished with just 24 homers and 73 RBI in 162 games. Jun 8 - 3:23 PM
More Joey Votto Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final441.0001202000000103
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
5820659140154643443221.286.414.573.987
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201705900000
2016015400001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 8STL144001220000001.0001.0001.750
Jun 7STL14200121000000.500.5001.250
Jun 6STL13100002100000.333.500.333
Jun 5STL13000001110000.000.250.000
Jun 4ATL14210000100000.500.600.750
Jun 3ATL15210020111000.400.500.600
Jun 2ATL13000000110000.000.250.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Bronson Arroyo
7Tim Adleman
8Asher Wojciechowski
9Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Austin Brice
8Jake Buchanan
9Nefi Ogando
 

 