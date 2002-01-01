Joey Votto | First Baseman | #19 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (33) / 9/10/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 221 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $22 million, 2018: $25 million, 2019: $25 million, 2020: $25 million, 2021: $25 million, 2022: $25 million, 2023: $25 million, 2024: $20 million club option ($7 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Joey Votto went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Cardinals. A couple of more games like this and Votto will overtake Zack Cozart for the team lead in OPS! Votto is hitting .300 with 16 homers and 48 RBI in 59 games. Compare this to 2013, when he led the NL in OBP but finished with just 24 homers and 73 RBI in 162 games.

Joey Votto went 2-for-4 and hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday. His shot off Trevor Rosenthal broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning and provided the winning margin. Votto has traded some batting average for home runs so far this season. He is batting a studly .286/.414/.573 with 15 home runs, 43 runs scored and 46 RBI through 58 games.

Joey Votto went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Braves. His single in the sixth inning plated two runs and knotted the score at 5-5, where it would stay until the Braves won it in the 12th frame. The stolen base was his first of the season. He stole eight last year and 11 the year before, so he trails his usual pace there. Votto is quietly having yet another excellent campaign at the dish, batting .278/.408/.567 with 14 homers, 39 runs scored and 42 RBI.