Ubaldo Jimenez | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/22/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / COL
Contract: view contract details
Ubaldo Jimenez gave up just two hits and no runs through 7 2/3 innings to beat the Reds 2-0 on Wednesday.
He held the Reds to two singles and four walks while striking out three. One of the hits was an infield single by catcher Tucker Barnhart that was originally ruled an error on first baseman Chris Davis. Both hits came in the second inning when the Reds loaded the bases but failed to score. Jimenez entered the game with a 10.38 ERA but cut that nearly in half with his masterful effort today. He now has a 5.51 ERA with nine strikeouts and seven walks in 16 1/3 innings. He draws starts against the Red Sox and Yankees next week. Apr 19 - 10:14 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.2100.00.7830024300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL2200008.2151010360010.382.08
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 19@ CIN111007.22004300.00.78
Apr 12@ BOS110004.1855210010.382.31
Apr 7NYY110004.1755150010.381.85
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Jayson Aquino
7Richard Bleier
8Vidal Nuno
9Stefan Crichton
 

 