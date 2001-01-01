Welcome,
date 2001-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jimenez earns first win with 7 2/3 scoreless
Garrett fans 12 in seven innings vs Orioles
Right wrist contusion sidelines d'Arnaud
Jayson Werth out against Braves w/ injury
Duda removed with hyperextended left elbow
Haniger finishes with three hits, four RBI
Kyle Seager drives in four runs vs. Marlins
Justin Turner (hand) not in lineup vs. COL
Logan Forsythe hits DL with broken toe
Russell slugs walkoff three-run bomb vs. MIL
Feliz blows first save as Brewers fall to CHC
Kelley and Glover to both see saves for Nats
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Trey Haley
(R)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Jayson Aquino
(S)
Julio DePaula
(R)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(OF)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Alec Asher
(S)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Wade Miley
(S)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Ryan Flaherty
(SS)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Brad Brach
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Zach Britton
(R)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Tomo Ohka
(R)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(DH)
Zach Clark
(R)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Stefan Crichton
(R)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ubaldo Jimenez | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/22/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / UDFA / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $13.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ubaldo Jimenez gave up just two hits and no runs through 7 2/3 innings to beat the Reds 2-0 on Wednesday.
He held the Reds to two singles and four walks while striking out three. One of the hits was an infield single by catcher Tucker Barnhart that was originally ruled an error on first baseman Chris Davis. Both hits came in the second inning when the Reds loaded the bases but failed to score. Jimenez entered the game with a 10.38 ERA but cut that nearly in half with his masterful effort today. He now has a 5.51 ERA with nine strikeouts and seven walks in 16 1/3 innings. He draws starts against the Red Sox and Yankees next week.
Apr 19 - 10:14 PM
Spotted a 9-0 lead, Ubaldo Jimenez nonetheless failed to get a win after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Jimenez should have been able to cruise, but the Red Sox wouldn't go quietly, even with the game seemingly over by the second inning (Baltimore scored six in the first, two in the second and one in the third before Boston got on the board in the bottom of the third). Jimenez came out after his 104th pitch, leaving Mychal Givens to claim the easy win. Jimenez also surrendered exactly five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his season debut last Friday against the Yankees. He's not going to be long for the rotation at this rate.
Apr 12 - 11:27 PM
Ubaldo Jimenez was tagged for five runs over 4 1/3 innings in his season debut Friday against the Yankees.
Jimenez was at 94 pitches when he was pulled with one out in the fifth inning. He gave up seven hits, including two-run homers to Matt Holliday and Gary Sanchez. There’s not much reason to believe in a sudden turnaround, but the veteran right-hander figures to stick in a rotation spot for the time being, especially with Chris Tillman on the disabled list. However, he’s now in the final year of his contract and the Orioles could decide to pull the plug at some point.
Apr 7 - 10:55 PM
Ubaldo Jimenez dropped to 0-3 this spring after giving up four runs in four innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
The Orioles never picked up another rotation candidate after trading Yovani Gallardo, so Jimenez's spot is safe, no matter the 5.94 ERA and 11 walks in 16 2/3 innings this spring. Of course, he doesn't come recommended in AL-only leagues.
Mar 21 - 4:29 PM
Jimenez earns first win with 7 2/3 scoreless
Apr 19 - 10:14 PM
Ubaldo Jimenez can't notch easy win
Apr 12 - 11:27 PM
Jimenez gives up five runs vs. Yankees
Apr 7 - 10:55 PM
Ubaldo Jimenez takes third loss
Mar 21 - 4:29 PM
More Ubaldo Jimenez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.2
1
0
0
.00
.783
0
0
2
4
3
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
2
2
0
0
0
0
8.2
15
10
10
3
6
0
0
10.38
2.08
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 19
@ CIN
1
1
1
0
0
7.2
2
0
0
4
3
0
0
.00
.78
Apr 12
@ BOS
1
1
0
0
0
4.1
8
5
5
2
1
0
0
10.38
2.31
Apr 7
NYY
1
1
0
0
0
4.1
7
5
5
1
5
0
0
10.38
1.85
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
10-Day DL
Joey Rickard (finger) plans on taking swings in the batting cage over the next few days.
Rickard is rehabbing from a sprained left middle finger suffered during the first week of the season. He was able to grip a bat for the first time on Tuesday and will test out the strength in his sprained digit via his upcoming swings in the cage. He will likely need at least another week before he is ready to return, though that will depend on how his injury reacts to his resumption of baseball activities.
Apr 19
CF
1
Adam Jones
RF
1
Seth Smith
Sidelined
Seth Smith left Tuesday's game against the Reds with a right hamstring strain.
That could mean a trip to the new 10-day disabled list. Smith was 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored before getting replaced in the sixth inning by Trey Mancini. The 34-year-old outfielder also dealt with hamstring problems this spring but was off to a good start offensively for the O's.
Apr 18
2
Craig Gentry
3
Anthony Santander
10-Day DL
Anthony Santander (forearm) is swinging a bat with no restrictions.
It's good to hear, although what the next step is for the Rule 5 pick isn't clear. Santander missed much of spring training after recovering from shoulder surgery and then suffering a strained forearm.
Apr 9
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
10-Day DL
Chris Tillman (shoulder) allowed one run on two hits and one walk over 2 2/3 innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Bowie on Monday.
Tillman recorded three strikeouts. The right-hander said it took him a little longer than normal to get loose, but once that happened he felt good. Tillman admitted that it feels like he's at the beginning of spring training, so obviously it's going to be a while before he's an option for the Orioles' rotation. Early May is probably a best-case scenario.
Apr 17
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
10-Day DL
Zach Britton (forearm) will undergo a followup MRI on Friday.
Britton said on Tuesday that his left forearm strain is beginning to feel better, but Friday's MRI should help shed light on the exact nature of his injury and should help to give a better idea of when the All-Star closer will be able to return to action. He will first be eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list on April 25. The Orioles are hoping that he will be able to hit that date, or close to it. In the meantime, Brad Brach and Darren O'Day figure to continue to see the bulk of save chances.
Apr 19
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Jayson Aquino
7
Richard Bleier
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Stefan Crichton
