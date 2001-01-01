Ubaldo Jimenez | Starting Pitcher | #31 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (33) / 1/22/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $13.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ubaldo Jimenez gave up just two hits and no runs through 7 2/3 innings to beat the Reds 2-0 on Wednesday. He held the Reds to two singles and four walks while striking out three. One of the hits was an infield single by catcher Tucker Barnhart that was originally ruled an error on first baseman Chris Davis. Both hits came in the second inning when the Reds loaded the bases but failed to score. Jimenez entered the game with a 10.38 ERA but cut that nearly in half with his masterful effort today. He now has a 5.51 ERA with nine strikeouts and seven walks in 16 1/3 innings. He draws starts against the Red Sox and Yankees next week.

Spotted a 9-0 lead, Ubaldo Jimenez nonetheless failed to get a win after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Red Sox. Jimenez should have been able to cruise, but the Red Sox wouldn't go quietly, even with the game seemingly over by the second inning (Baltimore scored six in the first, two in the second and one in the third before Boston got on the board in the bottom of the third). Jimenez came out after his 104th pitch, leaving Mychal Givens to claim the easy win. Jimenez also surrendered exactly five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his season debut last Friday against the Yankees. He's not going to be long for the rotation at this rate.

Ubaldo Jimenez was tagged for five runs over 4 1/3 innings in his season debut Friday against the Yankees. Jimenez was at 94 pitches when he was pulled with one out in the fifth inning. He gave up seven hits, including two-run homers to Matt Holliday and Gary Sanchez. There’s not much reason to believe in a sudden turnaround, but the veteran right-hander figures to stick in a rotation spot for the time being, especially with Chris Tillman on the disabled list. However, he’s now in the final year of his contract and the Orioles could decide to pull the plug at some point.