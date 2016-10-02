Robinson Cano | Second Baseman | #22 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (34) / 10/22/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 212 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $24 million, 2017: $24 million, 2018: $24 million, 2019: $24 million, 2020: $24 million, 2021: $24 million, 2022: $24 million, 2023: $24 million, 2024: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Robinson Cano was scratched from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants with a head cold. Mike Freeman will draw the start at second with Cano under the weather. Cano has gone 2-for-6 in two games since coming back from the World Baseball Classic. He shouldn't miss more than a day or two. Source: Greg Johns on Twitter

Robinson Cano had an RBI double and a solo home run in the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic loss to the United States on Saturday. Cano got the scoring going on an RBI double that followed a Brandon Crawford throwing error, and he came around to score on a Carlos Santana base knock to give the Dominicans an early 2-0 lead. The U.S. charged back with four runs in the middle innings, and Cano's solo blast in the seventh wasn't enough. After going undefeated in winning the 2013 World Baseball Classic, the Dominican Republic has been eliminated shy of this year's semifinals.

Robinson Cano continued his marvelous season, going 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's painful extra-inning loss to the Athletics. He belted a two-run jack in the fifth inning. In the seventh frame he stroked an RBI single and rode home on a Nelson Cruz bomb. He has had an elite fantasy season, batting .299/.351/.535 with 39 longballs, 103 RBI and 107 runs scored.