Robinson Cano | Second Baseman | #22

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/22/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 212
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Robinson Cano was scratched from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants with a head cold.
Mike Freeman will draw the start at second with Cano under the weather. Cano has gone 2-for-6 in two games since coming back from the World Baseball Classic. He shouldn't miss more than a day or two. Mar 23 - 4:47 PM
Source: Greg Johns on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
161655195332391031074710001.298.350.533.882
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001570005
Robinson Cano's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
9Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6Daniel Altavilla
7Casey Fien
8Tony Zych
9Shae Simmons
10Jonathan Aro
11James Pazos
12Thyago Vieira
13Nick Hagadone
14Jean Machi
 

 