Cole Hamels | Starting Pitcher | #35

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 12/27/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (17) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Cole Hamels hurled six innings of shutout baseball in a 3-0 Cactus League win over the Royals on Friday.
He capped off spring training in style, limiting Kansas City to just three hits and no walks against four strikeouts. Hamels will head north having worked to a 3.52 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings over four starts. He gave up four runs in less than an inning in his first start, but held opponents to a total of three earned runs in his last three starts. Last year Hamels delivered a 15-5 record with a 3.32 ERA and an even 200 strikeouts in his first full season as a Ranger. Mar 31 - 10:57 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX323215500200.2185837477200003.321.31
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Delino DeShields
2Jurickson Profar
3Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Tanner Scheppers
7Alex Claudio
8Jose Leclerc
9Dario Alvarez
10Anthony Bass
 

 