Cole Hamels | Starting Pitcher | #35 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (33) / 12/27/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (17) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $22.5 million, 2017: $22.5 million, 2018: $22.5 million, 2019: $20 million club option (or $24 million vesting option)

Cole Hamels hurled six innings of shutout baseball in a 3-0 Cactus League win over the Royals on Friday. He capped off spring training in style, limiting Kansas City to just three hits and no walks against four strikeouts. Hamels will head north having worked to a 3.52 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings over four starts. He gave up four runs in less than an inning in his first start, but held opponents to a total of three earned runs in his last three starts. Last year Hamels delivered a 15-5 record with a 3.32 ERA and an even 200 strikeouts in his first full season as a Ranger.

Cole Hamels delivered five innings of one-run ball Sunday in his Cactus League start against the Dodgers. The one run he gave up came on a fielder's choice out by Scott Van Slyke in the top of the second inning. Hamels struggled early on in the Cactus League, but he's been very sharp in his last two outings. The veteran lefty looks like a safe top-20 fantasy starter for 2017.

Cole Hamels was charged with two runs -- one earned -- over four innings against the White Sox on Tuesday. Hamels allowed three hits, didn't walk a batter and recorded five strikeouts. The left-hander was lit up for four runs over just one-third of an inning in his only other official Cactus League start, although he's built up his pitch count in minor league contests.