Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Chris Heston
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Jonathan Aro
(R)
Paul Fry
(S)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steven Baron
(C)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Steve Johnson
(R)
D.J. Peterson
(3B)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Jean Machi
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(OF)
Nick Hagadone
(R)
Zach Miner
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tony Zych
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Franklin Gutierrez | Outfielder | #21
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/21/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $1.5 million, 2017: Free Agent
Manolo Hernandez of Beisbolporgatas.com reports that the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract with Franklin Gutierrez.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports adds that the contract will be worth $2.6 million and allow Gutierrez to earn up to an additional $400,000 in incentives. The Dodgers already had a crowded outfield situation, so it will be interesting to see where the 33-year-old lefty-masher fits in.
Feb 10 - 9:51 PM
Source:
Manolo Hernandez on Twitter
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times includes Franklin Gutierrez among the potential right-handed hitting options for the Rays.
Chris Carter and Mike Napoli are now off the board, so Gutierrez is a possibility along with the likes of free agent catcher Matt Wieters and the recently DFA'd Byung Ho Park. Gutierrez turns 34 in February and batted .246/.329/.452 with 14 homers and 39 RBI over 283 plate appearances last season with Seattle. Topkin notes that if the Rays added Gutierrez, Tim Beckham could see some time at first base against left-handers.
Feb 7 - 3:56 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
According to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, Franklin Gutierrez is "less likely" to re-sign with the Mariners following the team's trade for Danny Valencia.
When Valencia isn't playing first base, he'll occupy one of Seattle's corner outfield spots. The Mariners' outfield was already fairly crowded with Nelson Cruz, Ben Gamel, Guillermo Heredia and Leonys Martin all seeing action. Now that Valencia is on board, re-signing Gutierrez wouldn't make much sense. Cotillo reports that Gutierrez is "in talks with other clubs," so it should be only a matter of time until he signs elsewhere. Gutierrez earned a .246 average to go with 14 HR and 39 RBI this past season.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 10:03:00 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Franklin Gutierrez broke some blood vessels in his left eye Wednesday while sneezing.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times says the eye "looks pretty nasty," but Gutierrez is said to be available off the bench for Wednesday's afternoon series finale against the Astros. Norichika Aoki is starting in left field and Seth Smith is starting in right field.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Source:
Ryan Divish on Twitter
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
Feb 10 - 9:51 PM
Feb 10 - 9:51 PM
Rays could target Franklin Gutierrez
Feb 7 - 3:56 PM
Feb 7 - 3:56 PM
Gutierrez unlikely to re-sign with Seattle
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 10:03:00 PM
Franklin Gutierrez broke blood vessels in eye
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
98
248
61
9
0
14
39
33
29
85
1
0
.246
.329
.452
.780
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
70
15
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
9
Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Shae Simmons
10
Tony Zych
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
14
Paul Fry
