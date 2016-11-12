Player Page

Franklin Gutierrez | Outfielder | #21

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/21/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Manolo Hernandez of Beisbolporgatas.com reports that the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract with Franklin Gutierrez.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports adds that the contract will be worth $2.6 million and allow Gutierrez to earn up to an additional $400,000 in incentives. The Dodgers already had a crowded outfield situation, so it will be interesting to see where the 33-year-old lefty-masher fits in. Feb 10 - 9:51 PM
Source: Manolo Hernandez on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
982486190143933298510.246.329.452.780
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000007015
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Tuffy Gosewisch
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
9Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Tony Zych
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
14Paul Fry
 

 