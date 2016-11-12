Franklin Gutierrez | Outfielder | #21 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (33) / 2/21/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.5 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Manolo Hernandez of Beisbolporgatas.com reports that the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract with Franklin Gutierrez. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports adds that the contract will be worth $2.6 million and allow Gutierrez to earn up to an additional $400,000 in incentives. The Dodgers already had a crowded outfield situation, so it will be interesting to see where the 33-year-old lefty-masher fits in. Source: Manolo Hernandez on Twitter

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times includes Franklin Gutierrez among the potential right-handed hitting options for the Rays. Chris Carter and Mike Napoli are now off the board, so Gutierrez is a possibility along with the likes of free agent catcher Matt Wieters and the recently DFA'd Byung Ho Park. Gutierrez turns 34 in February and batted .246/.329/.452 with 14 homers and 39 RBI over 283 plate appearances last season with Seattle. Topkin notes that if the Rays added Gutierrez, Tim Beckham could see some time at first base against left-handers. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

According to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, Franklin Gutierrez is "less likely" to re-sign with the Mariners following the team's trade for Danny Valencia. When Valencia isn't playing first base, he'll occupy one of Seattle's corner outfield spots. The Mariners' outfield was already fairly crowded with Nelson Cruz, Ben Gamel, Guillermo Heredia and Leonys Martin all seeing action. Now that Valencia is on board, re-signing Gutierrez wouldn't make much sense. Cotillo reports that Gutierrez is "in talks with other clubs," so it should be only a matter of time until he signs elsewhere. Gutierrez earned a .246 average to go with 14 HR and 39 RBI this past season. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter