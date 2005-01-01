Player Page

Justin Upton | Outfielder | #8

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Justin Upton is day-to-day with a left knee contusion.
Upton suffered the injury while playing left field in the sixth inning of Tuesday's season-opener against the White Sox. Tyler Collins entered in his place. It doesn't sound like a serious injury, but Upton figures to sit out of Wednesday afternoon's tilt on the south side of Chicago. Apr 4 - 5:13 PM
Source: Evan Woodberry on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
9th31.333000100001010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
2016000001502
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Andrew Romine
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Tyler Collins
3Mikie Mahtook
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Alex Wilson
6Kyle Ryan
7Anibal Sanchez
8Daniel Stumpf
 

 