Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Justin Upton day-to-day with knee contusion
Counsell: Guerra (calf) out at least 6 weeks
Felix Hernandez (groin) questionable for Sat?
Lynn open to extension talks with Cardinals
Thames out of Brewers' lineup on Tuesday
Souza hitting leadoff for Rays on Tuesday
Zobrist not in Tuesday's lineup vs. Cardinals
Seth Lugo (elbow) has 'slight' tear of UCL
Santiago Casilla gets first save for Oakland
Corey Kluber dealt with blister issue Monday
Dallas Keuchel pitches shutout ball in opener
Edwin Encarnacion homers in Indians debut
Alex Avila
(C)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Shane Greene
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Evan Reed
(R)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Justin Upton | Outfielder | #8
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $22.125 million, 2018: $22.125 million, 2019: $22.125 million, 2020: $22.125 million, 2021: $22.125 million, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Justin Upton is day-to-day with a left knee contusion.
Upton suffered the injury while playing left field in the sixth inning of Tuesday's season-opener against the White Sox. Tyler Collins entered in his place. It doesn't sound like a serious injury, but Upton figures to sit out of Wednesday afternoon's tilt on the south side of Chicago.
Apr 4 - 5:13 PM
Source:
Evan Woodberry on Twitter
Justin Upton was pulled from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with an apparent injury.
Upton was involved in two tough defensive plays in left field in the bottom of the sixth inning and Tyler Collins came on to bat for him in the top of the seventh. There should be an update from the Tigers shortly.
Apr 4 - 4:33 PM
Source:
Chris McCosky on Twitter
Justin Upton went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Marlins on Saturday.
He singled to center to drive in a run in the sixth inning. Upton is now batting .273 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 44 at-bats. He has been a very streaky hitter throughout his career and last year was no exception. He was one of the worst hitters in the league in the early part of 2016 and one of the best in the second half. All things considered he ended up with a .246 batting average, 31 home runs and 87 RBI. He kicked in 9 steals and 81 runs scored to boot. The 10-year veteran is still just 29 years old and makes for an undervalued mid-round pick in fantasy drafts this spring.
Mar 18 - 5:38 PM
Justin Upton hit a three-run homer off the Marlins' Jose Urena on Tuesday.
That's four homers for Upton this spring. He's batting a modest .250 with a 9/1 K/BB ratio in 36 at-bats, but the power stroke is working.
Mar 14 - 4:30 PM
Justin Upton day-to-day with knee contusion
Apr 4 - 5:13 PM
Justin Upton removed with apparent injury
Apr 4 - 4:33 PM
Upton goes 2-for-3 with an RBI Saturday
Mar 18 - 5:38 PM
Justin Upton hits three-run homer
Mar 14 - 4:30 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(3974)
2
D. Dahl
COL
(3703)
3
M. Brantley
CLE
(3576)
4
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3561)
5
D. Price
BOS
(3529)
6
J. Martinez
DET
(3377)
7
S. Matz
NYM
(3347)
8
A. Beltre
TEX
(3325)
9
A. Rendon
WAS
(3282)
10
S. Gray
OAK
(3241)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
9th
3
1
.333
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
150
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
Sidelined
Justin Upton is day-to-day with a left knee contusion.
Upton suffered the injury while playing left field in the sixth inning of Tuesday's season-opener against the White Sox. Tyler Collins entered in his place. It doesn't sound like a serious injury, but Upton figures to sit out of Wednesday afternoon's tilt on the south side of Chicago.
Apr 4
CF
1
JaCoby Jones
2
Andrew Romine
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
10-Day DL
J.D. Martinez had the cast removed from his right foot on Monday.
Martinez, who is coming back from a sprained Lisfranc ligament in his foot, also went through some physical therapy on Monday. The expectation was that the Tigers would know more about a potential timetable after having the cast removed, so we should hear something soon. The Tigers previously indicated that he'll be shut down through at least mid-April.
Apr 4
2
Tyler Collins
3
Mikie Mahtook
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
5
Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Alex Wilson
6
Kyle Ryan
7
Anibal Sanchez
8
Daniel Stumpf
Roundtable: Bold Calls
Apr 4
The Rotoworld Baseball staff makes another round of bold predictions for the 2017 season in this week's Fantasy Roundtable.
Justin Upton day-to-day with knee contusion
»
Counsell: Guerra (calf) out at least 6 weeks
»
Felix Hernandez (groin) questionable for Sat?
»
Lynn open to extension talks with Cardinals
»
Thames out of Brewers' lineup on Tuesday
»
Souza hitting leadoff for Rays on Tuesday
»
Zobrist not in Tuesday's lineup vs. Cardinals
»
Seth Lugo (elbow) has 'slight' tear of UCL
»
Santiago Casilla gets first save for Oakland
»
Corey Kluber dealt with blister issue Monday
»
Dallas Keuchel pitches shutout ball in opener
»
Edwin Encarnacion homers in Indians debut
