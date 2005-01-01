Justin Upton | Outfielder | #8 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (29) / 8/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $22.125 million, 2018: $22.125 million, 2019: $22.125 million, 2020: $22.125 million, 2021: $22.125 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Justin Upton is day-to-day with a left knee contusion. Upton suffered the injury while playing left field in the sixth inning of Tuesday's season-opener against the White Sox. Tyler Collins entered in his place. It doesn't sound like a serious injury, but Upton figures to sit out of Wednesday afternoon's tilt on the south side of Chicago. Source: Evan Woodberry on Twitter

Justin Upton was pulled from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with an apparent injury. Upton was involved in two tough defensive plays in left field in the bottom of the sixth inning and Tyler Collins came on to bat for him in the top of the seventh. There should be an update from the Tigers shortly. Source: Chris McCosky on Twitter

Justin Upton went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Marlins on Saturday. He singled to center to drive in a run in the sixth inning. Upton is now batting .273 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 44 at-bats. He has been a very streaky hitter throughout his career and last year was no exception. He was one of the worst hitters in the league in the early part of 2016 and one of the best in the second half. All things considered he ended up with a .246 batting average, 31 home runs and 87 RBI. He kicked in 9 steals and 81 runs scored to boot. The 10-year veteran is still just 29 years old and makes for an undervalued mid-round pick in fantasy drafts this spring.