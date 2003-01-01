Player Page

Nick Markakis | Outfielder | #22

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/17/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Young Harris (GA) JC
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (7) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Nick Markakis went 3-for-5 with five RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's thrashing of the Phillies.
All three of his hits were doubles and all three drove in runs. The first one plated Brandon Phillips in the fourth inning. The next two both plated Rio Ruiz and Dansby Swanson. For the season, Markakis has a .289 batting average with one home run, 28 runs and 31 RBI in 246 plate appearances. Jun 8 - 12:15 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600050103001010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
572186315113128234901.289.366.381.747
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000542
2016010001505
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 7PHI15330051010000.600.6001.200
Jun 6PHI14100010020000.250.250.250
Jun 5PHI14100010010000.250.250.250
Jun 4@ CIN10000000000010.0001.000.000
Jun 3@ CIN14000001200000.000.333.000
Jun 2@ CIN15100000000000.200.200.200
May 31@ LAA13000000100000.000.250.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2Matt Adams
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Eric O'Flaherty
6Daniel Winkler
7Chaz Roe
8Jason Motte
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Sam Freeman
12Luke Jackson
13Jason Hursh
 

 