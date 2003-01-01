Nick Markakis | Outfielder | #22

Nick Markakis went 3-for-5 with five RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's thrashing of the Phillies.

All three of his hits were doubles and all three drove in runs. The first one plated Brandon Phillips in the fourth inning. The next two both plated Rio Ruiz and Dansby Swanson. For the season, Markakis has a .289 batting average with one home run, 28 runs and 31 RBI in 246 plate appearances.