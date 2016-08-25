Player Page

Aaron Hill | Third Baseman | #18

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (34) / 3/21/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 198
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (13) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Giants signed INF Aaron Hill to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
ESPN's Buster Olney says Hill will make $2 million if in the majors, with a possible $1 million more available in incentives. Hill, who will turn 35 next month, batted .262/.336/.378 with 10 home runs last season for the Brewers and Red Sox. He can play both second and third base and will compete for a bench job with the Giants, but the veteran infielder isn't going to have any fantasy value. Feb 17 - 10:22 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
12537899140103848415942.262.336.378.714
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160024010301
