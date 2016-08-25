Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Gordon Beckham
(2B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Jae-gyun Hwang
(3B)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Jimmy Rollins
(SS)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Chase Johnson
(S)
Steven Okert
(R)
Michael Roth
(R)
Ty Blach
(S)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
George Kontos
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ray Black
(R)
Ian Gardeck
(R)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Daniel Slania
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Miguel Gomez
(3B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
David Hernandez
(R)
Matt Moore
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Orlando Calixte
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Reyes Moronta
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Aaron Hill
(3B)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Jose Dominguez
(R)
Aaron Hill | Third Baseman | #18
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 3/21/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 198
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (13) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $12 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants signed INF Aaron Hill to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
ESPN's Buster Olney says Hill will make $2 million if in the majors, with a possible $1 million more available in incentives. Hill, who will turn 35 next month, batted .262/.336/.378 with 10 home runs last season for the Brewers and Red Sox. He can play both second and third base and will compete for a bench job with the Giants, but the veteran infielder isn't going to have any fantasy value.
Feb 17 - 10:22 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe named the Braves and Royals as two teams who could have interest in free agent Aaron Hill.
Both teams are known to be looking for infield depth. Hill wouldn't be a splashy signing but he's a good clubhouse guy and still has some pop in his bat. The 34-year-old hit .262 with 10 HR and 38 RBI over 125 games for Milwaukee and Boston this past season. He can play both second and third base.
Jan 7 - 10:36 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
Aaron Hill went 0-for-3 in the loss to the Rays on Thursday and is hitting .202/.268/.258 since joining the Red Sox on July 7.
The Red Sox bought in to Hill's fluky first half when they sent two prospects the Brewers way for his services, and they're living to regret it. He should be limited to starting against lefties the rest of the way; there's no excuse for having him in the lineup against a righty like Jake Odorizzi.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 04:05:00 PM
Aaron Hill (forearm) singled and drew a walk in his return to action Thursday.
Hill didn't play for a couple days due to some forearm tightness, but he should be fine. He's batting just .234/.298/.299 since joining the Red Sox.
Fri, Aug 19, 2016 08:12:00 AM
Aaron Hill inks minor league deal with Giants
Feb 17 - 10:22 AM
Braves and Royals interested in Aaron Hill?
Jan 7 - 10:36 PM
Aaron Hill goes hitless in loss
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 04:05:00 PM
Aaron Hill (forearm) reaches twice in return
Fri, Aug 19, 2016 08:12:00 AM
More Aaron Hill Player News
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
125
378
99
14
0
10
38
48
41
59
4
2
.262
.336
.378
.714
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
24
0
103
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Jimmy Rollins
3
Orlando Calixte
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
3
Gordon Beckham
4
Jae-gyun Hwang
5
Miguel Gomez
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
3
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
RF
1
Hunter Pence
2
Gorkys Hernandez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
8
Chase Johnson
9
Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Ray Black
10
Ian Gardeck
11
Reyes Moronta
12
David Hernandez
13
Matt Reynolds
14
Michael Roth
