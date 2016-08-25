Aaron Hill | Third Baseman | #18 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (34) / 3/21/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 198 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (13) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Giants signed INF Aaron Hill to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. ESPN's Buster Olney says Hill will make $2 million if in the majors, with a possible $1 million more available in incentives. Hill, who will turn 35 next month, batted .262/.336/.378 with 10 home runs last season for the Brewers and Red Sox. He can play both second and third base and will compete for a bench job with the Giants, but the veteran infielder isn't going to have any fantasy value. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe named the Braves and Royals as two teams who could have interest in free agent Aaron Hill. Both teams are known to be looking for infield depth. Hill wouldn't be a splashy signing but he's a good clubhouse guy and still has some pop in his bat. The 34-year-old hit .262 with 10 HR and 38 RBI over 125 games for Milwaukee and Boston this past season. He can play both second and third base. Source: Boston Globe

Aaron Hill went 0-for-3 in the loss to the Rays on Thursday and is hitting .202/.268/.258 since joining the Red Sox on July 7. The Red Sox bought in to Hill's fluky first half when they sent two prospects the Brewers way for his services, and they're living to regret it. He should be limited to starting against lefties the rest of the way; there's no excuse for having him in the lineup against a righty like Jake Odorizzi.