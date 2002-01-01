Brian McCann | Catcher | #16 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (33) / 2/20/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $17 million, 2018: $17 million, 2019: $15 million club option Share: Tweet

Astros placed C Brian McCann on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to May 20. Something must have happened with McCann on Friday, evidently. As is the case with any concussion issue, it's tough to predict how much time McCann will miss. Evan Gattis will handle the bulk of the catching duties in the meantime, and Juan Centeno has been called up.

Brian McCann went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins. McCann made Tom Koehler pay for three straight two-out walks in the second inning, clearing the bases with a double. That came after he had an RBI single in the first. McCann is sporting a healthy .276/.369/.467 line and has now driven in 25 runs.

Brian McCann is not in the Astros' lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Evan Gattis is doing the catching for game one. McCann will be out there for the nightcap. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups