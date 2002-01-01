Welcome,
Brian McCann | Catcher | #16
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/20/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $17 million, 2018: $17 million, 2019: $15 million club option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Astros placed C Brian McCann on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to May 20.
Something must have happened with McCann on Friday, evidently. As is the case with any concussion issue, it's tough to predict how much time McCann will miss. Evan Gattis will handle the bulk of the catching duties in the meantime, and Juan Centeno has been called up.
May 21 - 10:40 AM
Brian McCann went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.
McCann made Tom Koehler pay for three straight two-out walks in the second inning, clearing the bases with a double. That came after he had an RBI single in the first. McCann is sporting a healthy .276/.369/.467 line and has now driven in 25 runs.
May 16 - 10:21 PM
Brian McCann is not in the Astros' lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Evan Gattis is doing the catching for game one. McCann will be out there for the nightcap.
May 14 - 11:25 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Brian McCann went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday’s win over the Yankees.
It was his eighth homer of the season. McCann is off to an excellent start with his new team, batting .281/.381/.479 through 27 games. He has more walks (16) than strikeouts (14) so far.
May 12 - 10:25 PM
Brian McCann placed on 7-day concussion DL
May 21 - 10:40 AM
Brian McCann drives in four runs in Miami
May 16 - 10:21 PM
Brian McCann not in lineup for first game
May 14 - 11:25 AM
McCann slugs three-run homer vs. Yankees
May 12 - 10:25 PM
More Brian McCann Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
30
108
29
2
0
6
25
14
17
17
0
0
.269
.365
.454
.819
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
29
0
0
0
0
0
1
2016
92
3
0
0
0
0
32
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 19
CLE
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 16
@ MIA
1
5
2
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
May 14
@ NYY
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 12
@ NYY
1
4
2
0
0
1
3
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 11
@ NYY
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 9
ATL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 6
@ LAA
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
.667
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
7-Day DL
Astros placed C Brian McCann on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to May 20.
Something must have happened with McCann on Friday, evidently. As is the case with any concussion issue, it's tough to predict how much time McCann will miss. Evan Gattis will handle the bulk of the catching duties in the meantime, and Juan Centeno has been called up.
May 21
2
Evan Gattis
3
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
10-Day DL
Astros placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck.
The issue is believed to be minor and he's only expected to miss one start. Keuchel has been one of the most dominant starters in the league to this point of the season, posting a 7-0 record while registering a 1.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 54/14 K/BB ratio across 63 2/3 innings.
May 20
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
There remains no timetable for when Collin McHugh (elbow) will resume throwing off a mound.
McHugh resumed throwing on flat ground earlier this month but isn't ready to try things from the bump yet. He's been out all season with arm issues.
May 19
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) remains shut down.
Gustave has been out the last month with a flexor strain and had a setback before when he tried to resume throwing. Obviously, he's not going to return anytime soon.
May 19
8
James Hoyt
9
Brad Peacock
10
Dayan Diaz
