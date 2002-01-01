Player Page

Brian McCann | Catcher | #16

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/20/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Astros placed C Brian McCann on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to May 20.
Something must have happened with McCann on Friday, evidently. As is the case with any concussion issue, it's tough to predict how much time McCann will miss. Evan Gattis will handle the bulk of the catching duties in the meantime, and Juan Centeno has been called up. May 21 - 10:40 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
30108292062514171700.269.365.454.819
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201729000001
2016923000032
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 19CLE13000000110000.000.250.000
May 16@ MIA15210040000000.400.400.600
May 14@ NYY14000000020000.000.000.000
May 12@ NYY14200131010000.500.5001.250
May 11@ NYY13000000120000.000.250.000
May 9ATL14000000000000.000.000.000
May 6@ LAA13200000100000.667.750.667
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Brad Peacock
10Dayan Diaz
 

 