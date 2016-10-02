Nelson Cruz | Outfielder | #23 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (36) / 7/1/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1998 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $14 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $14 million Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Nelson Cruz smashed a majestic three-run homer to beat the United States Saturday in the World Baseball Classic. Cruz’s night got off to a rough start when he and Starling Marte both went for a fly ball in right field and couldn’t come up with it. The miscue allowed Ian Kinsler to score all the way from first base. Cruz redeemed himself with one swing, putting the D.R. ahead 6-5 with a towering three-run blast off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning. He pulled a Carlton Fisk, barely squeezing it inside the foul pole. Even at 36, Cruz is still one of the most feared sluggers on the planet. The Dominican Republic hasn’t lost a game in the World Baseball Classic since 2009.

Nelson Cruz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, a walk, and two runs scored Sunday in the Mariners' 13-2 exhibition rout of the Padres. Cruz launched a solo shot off Padres right-hander Zach Lee in the bottom of the second inning and then drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third. He also singled in the bottom of the fourth. A pretty good three-inning stretch for the veteran slugger, who also went deep Saturday in his Cactus League debut. "Boomstick" is already ready for meaningful baseball games.

Nelson Cruz launched a three-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Padres. Cruz unloaded for a three-run shot off Paul Clemens in the first inning. As David Byrne once sang, same as it ever was. Cruz belted 43 homers a year ago. He has crushed at least 40 dingers in each of the last three seasons.