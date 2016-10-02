Player Page

Weather | Roster

Nelson Cruz | Outfielder | #23

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/1/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1998 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Nelson Cruz smashed a majestic three-run homer to beat the United States Saturday in the World Baseball Classic.
Cruz’s night got off to a rough start when he and Starling Marte both went for a fly ball in right field and couldn’t come up with it. The miscue allowed Ian Kinsler to score all the way from first base. Cruz redeemed himself with one swing, putting the D.R. ahead 6-5 with a towering three-run blast off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning. He pulled a Carlton Fisk, barely squeezing it inside the foul pole. Even at 36, Cruz is still one of the most feared sluggers on the planet. The Dominican Republic hasn’t lost a game in the World Baseball Classic since 2009. Mar 11 - 10:31 PM
More Nelson Cruz Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15558916927143105966215920.287.360.555.915
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000048107
Nelson Cruz's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Nelson Cruz's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nelson Cruz's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Nelson Cruz's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Tuffy Gosewisch
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
9Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Tony Zych
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
14Paul Fry
 

 