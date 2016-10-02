Nelson Cruz | Outfielder | #23

Welcome,
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Update: Sal Perez dealing with inflammation
Andrew Miller blows lead in loss to D.R.
Cruz rescues D.R. with heroic 3-run blast
Nationals place Derek Norris on waivers
J.T. Realmuto a platoon option at first base?
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Jonathan Aro
(R)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Chris Heston
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steven Baron
(C)
Paul Fry
(S)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
D.J. Peterson
(3B)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Jean Machi
(R)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(OF)
Nick Hagadone
(R)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tony Zych
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nelson Cruz | Outfielder | #23
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 7/1/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1998 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $14 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $14 million
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nelson Cruz smashed a majestic three-run homer to beat the United States Saturday in the World Baseball Classic.
Cruz’s night got off to a rough start when he and Starling Marte both went for a fly ball in right field and couldn’t come up with it. The miscue allowed Ian Kinsler to score all the way from first base. Cruz redeemed himself with one swing, putting the D.R. ahead 6-5 with a towering three-run blast off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning. He pulled a Carlton Fisk, barely squeezing it inside the foul pole. Even at 36, Cruz is still one of the most feared sluggers on the planet. The Dominican Republic hasn’t lost a game in the World Baseball Classic since 2009.
Mar 11 - 10:31 PM
Nelson Cruz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, a walk, and two runs scored Sunday in the Mariners' 13-2 exhibition rout of the Padres.
Cruz launched a solo shot off Padres right-hander Zach Lee in the bottom of the second inning and then drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third. He also singled in the bottom of the fourth. A pretty good three-inning stretch for the veteran slugger, who also went deep Saturday in his Cactus League debut. "Boomstick" is already ready for meaningful baseball games.
Feb 26 - 6:55 PM
Nelson Cruz launched a three-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Padres.
Cruz unloaded for a three-run shot off Paul Clemens in the first inning. As David Byrne once sang, same as it ever was. Cruz belted 43 homers a year ago. He has crushed at least 40 dingers in each of the last three seasons.
Feb 25 - 6:18 PM
Nelson Cruz is not in the Mariners' lineup Sunday.
Cruz has battled a wrist injury of late, so the Mariners will give him a breather after they were eliminated from the American League Wild Card race on Saturday. Robinson Cano is in the designated hitter spot, while Mike Freeman is at second base. Leonys Martin, Mike Zunino, Nori Aoki and Ketel Marte are also sitting out, as the M's have Guillermo Heredia in center field, Chris Iannetta at catcher, Ben Gamel in left field and Shawn O'Malley at shortstop.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Cruz rescues D.R. with heroic 3-run blast
Mar 11 - 10:31 PM
Mar 11 - 10:31 PM
Nelson Cruz homers as Mariners rout Padres
Feb 26 - 6:55 PM
Feb 26 - 6:55 PM
Boom Stick, baby: Cruz hits three-run homer
Feb 25 - 6:18 PM
Feb 25 - 6:18 PM
Nelson Cruz not in Sunday's lineup
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:45:00 PM
More Nelson Cruz Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
155
589
169
27
1
43
105
96
62
159
2
0
.287
.360
.555
.915
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
48
107
Nelson Cruz's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Nelson Cruz's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nelson Cruz's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Nelson Cruz's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
9
Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek (hip) will play catch back-to-back days and has been cleared to run on a treadmill.
Cishek is coming back from microfracture surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. He'll get a late start to the season, but his recovery is going well and he should be ready to serve as a setup man for the Mariners before the end of April.
Mar 3
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Shae Simmons
Sidelined
Shae Simmons left Saturday's Cactus League game against the Reds with forearm tightness.
Simmons has a history of arm issues so the Mariners were likely just being cautious. The right-hander yielded one run on two hits in a third of an inning before getting the hook. His spring ERA now sits at a reasonable 3.86.
Mar 11
10
Tony Zych
Sidelined
Tony Zych (biceps) is scheduled to throw off a mound again Friday.
Zych threw 20 pitches at around 85 percent effort Tuesday in his first mound workout of the spring. The reliever underwent a biceps tendon debridement on his right arm in October and is being eased into action in Mariners camp. The hope is he'll be ready for the opening of the 2017 regular season, but it's obviously not a sure thing at this point.
Mar 2
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
14
Paul Fry
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Stephen Strasburg or Justin Verlander? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
»
Andrew Miller blows lead in loss to D.R.
»
Cruz rescues D.R. with heroic 3-run blast
»
Nationals place Derek Norris on waivers
»
J.T. Realmuto a platoon option at first base?
»
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
»
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
»
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
»
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
»
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
»
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
»
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
»
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
