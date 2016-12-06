Player Page

Carlos Gonzalez | Outfielder | #5

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/17/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Carlos Gonzalez said that "there's no conversation" with the Rockies regarding an extension right now.
"It’s up to them. They’re the ones that make the decision. We don’t make the decision. We just listen and work," Gonzalez said. He is entering the final year of his contract. In early January, general manager Jeff Bridich indicated that the team was hoping to work out an extension. There do not appear to have been any substantive talks since. This past season, the 31-year-old Gonzalez whacked 25 home runs and notched an even 100 RBI while slashing .298/.350/.505 in 584 at-bats. Feb 23 - 12:03 AM
Source: Denver Post
More Carlos Gonzalez Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15058417442225100874612922.298.350.505.855
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001480
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Stephen Cardullo
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Jake McGee
3Mike Dunn
4Jason Motte
5Chad Qualls
6Scott Oberg
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Jairo Diaz
11Rayan Gonzalez
12Sam Moll
13Matt Carasiti
 

 