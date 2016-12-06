Carlos Gonzalez | Outfielder | #5 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (31) / 10/17/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $17 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Carlos Gonzalez said that "there's no conversation" with the Rockies regarding an extension right now. "It’s up to them. They’re the ones that make the decision. We don’t make the decision. We just listen and work," Gonzalez said. He is entering the final year of his contract. In early January, general manager Jeff Bridich indicated that the team was hoping to work out an extension. There do not appear to have been any substantive talks since. This past season, the 31-year-old Gonzalez whacked 25 home runs and notched an even 100 RBI while slashing .298/.350/.505 in 584 at-bats. Source: Denver Post

Carlos Gonzalez was non-committal Thursday when asked about the possibility of signing an extension with the Rockies. Gonzalez is entering the final year of his contract with Colorado, and while both sides have expressed interest in a potential extension, he's not providing any indication that an agreement is imminent. "Do you know what’s going to happen tomorrow? I don’t know," said Gonzalez. "I might sign an extension … but I take it day by day now and I’m excited for this journey. It’s been the same situation for the past probably four to five years and I think it’s just part of my career. It’s a part of baseball." CarGo will be 32 in October, so this could be his final opportunity to land a lucrative long-term deal. He might ultimately prefer to test the open market. The Rockies have high hopes for this season, but CarGo could become a trade candidate if no agreement is reached and the team falls out of the race by midseason. Source: Denver Post

In an interview with Jim Bowden of ESPN, Rockies' general manager Jeff Bridich made it clear that he's still looking to work out an extension with outfielder Carlos Gonzalez. The veteran outfielder is entering the final year of his contract, but is a strong leader in the clubhouse and is coming off another terrific season. Bowden notes that the two sides are still very far apart, but there is mutual interest in getting a deal done. Source: ESPN.com