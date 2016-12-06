Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Ryan Castellani
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rabago
(C)
Yency Almonte
(S)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
Jake McGee
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Jon Gray
(S)
Ryan McMahon
(3B)
Brendan Rodgers
(SS)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Noel Cuevas
(OF)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Sam Moll
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
David Dahl
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Rosell Herrera
(SS)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Anthony Bemboom
(C)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Harrison Musgrave
(S)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Dom Nunez
(C)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Sam Howard
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Mike Tauchman
(OF)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
James Farris
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Jerry Vasto
(R)
Stephen Cardullo
(1B)
Yohan Flande
(R)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Jan Vazquez
(C)
Shane Carle
(S)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez | Outfielder | #5
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 10/17/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $17 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Carlos Gonzalez said that "there's no conversation" with the Rockies regarding an extension right now.
"It’s up to them. They’re the ones that make the decision. We don’t make the decision. We just listen and work," Gonzalez said. He is entering the final year of his contract. In early January, general manager Jeff Bridich indicated that the team was hoping to work out an extension. There do not appear to have been any substantive talks since. This past season, the 31-year-old Gonzalez whacked 25 home runs and notched an even 100 RBI while slashing .298/.350/.505 in 584 at-bats.
Feb 23 - 12:03 AM
Source:
Denver Post
Carlos Gonzalez was non-committal Thursday when asked about the possibility of signing an extension with the Rockies.
Gonzalez is entering the final year of his contract with Colorado, and while both sides have expressed interest in a potential extension, he's not providing any indication that an agreement is imminent. "Do you know what’s going to happen tomorrow? I don’t know," said Gonzalez. "I might sign an extension … but I take it day by day now and I’m excited for this journey. It’s been the same situation for the past probably four to five years and I think it’s just part of my career. It’s a part of baseball." CarGo will be 32 in October, so this could be his final opportunity to land a lucrative long-term deal. He might ultimately prefer to test the open market. The Rockies have high hopes for this season, but CarGo could become a trade candidate if no agreement is reached and the team falls out of the race by midseason.
Feb 16 - 8:28 PM
Source:
Denver Post
In an interview with Jim Bowden of ESPN, Rockies' general manager Jeff Bridich made it clear that he's still looking to work out an extension with outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.
The veteran outfielder is entering the final year of his contract, but is a strong leader in the clubhouse and is coming off another terrific season. Bowden notes that the two sides are still very far apart, but there is mutual interest in getting a deal done.
Jan 8 - 3:06 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday that the club has zero intention of trading Carlos Gonzalez.
In fact, CarGo recently told Venezuelan journalist Wilmer Reina that the Rockies are interested in negotiating an extension. It's unclear if there has been any strong push on the matter, but we've seemingly been talking about CarGo as a trade possibility forever, so Bridich was forced to address it Tuesday. The 31-year-old has one year remaining on his seven-year, $80 million contract with the Rockies.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 12:38:00 PM
Source:
MLB Network on Twitter
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Feb 23 - 12:03 AM
Gonzalez not sure about future with Rockies
Feb 16 - 8:28 PM
Rockies looking to extend Carlos Gonzalez
Jan 8 - 3:06 PM
Rockies have no intention of trading CarGo
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 12:38:00 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
150
584
174
42
2
25
100
87
46
129
2
2
.298
.350
.505
.855
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
148
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Gerardo Parra
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
2
Stephen Cardullo
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Yency Almonte
8
Shane Carle
9
Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Jake McGee
3
Mike Dunn
4
Jason Motte
5
Chad Qualls
6
Scott Oberg
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Rockies activated RHP Jairo Diaz from the 60-day disabled list.
Diaz missed the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery in March. He'll likely get a late start on the 2017 campaign.
Nov 8
11
Rayan Gonzalez
12
Sam Moll
13
Matt Carasiti
