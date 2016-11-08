Torey Lovullo | Catcher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Going Platinum
Nov 13
Team Roundup: Indians
Nov 11
Lowdown: Sizing Up Stanton
Nov 10
Team Roundup: Astros
Nov 9
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
Team Roundup: Cubs
Nov 7
Team Roundup: Nationals
Nov 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Molitor takes home AL Manager of the Year
Torey Lovullo wins NL Manager of the Year
Blue Jays, Mets in touch about Lorenzo Cain
Stanton 'completely' open to possible suitors
NYM have spoken to agent for Carlos Santana
MIA asking price on Stanton 'shockingly high'
White Sox willing to listen on Abreu, Garcia
Report: Giants interested in Billy Hamilton
Report: Cubs, Dodgers in touch about Britton
NL ROY goes to Bellinger unanimously
Judge is unanimous winner for AL ROY
Red Sox, Angels considering Logan Morrison
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 10: AFC Targets & Touches
Nov 14
Getting Defensive: Week 11
Nov 14
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 11
Nov 14
Week 10: NFC Targets & Touches
Nov 14
Waiver Wire: Week 11
Nov 14
Dose: Carolina Cruises on MNF
Nov 14
Dynasty First Down Week 10
Nov 13
Drew Brees' Future
Nov 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Redskins send RB Kelley (knee, ankle) to IR
Ankle woes land Prosise on injured reserve
Colts activate S Clayton Geathers from PUP
Panthers lose Curtis Samuel for the season
Eagles sign OT Will Beatty to one-year deal
Jay Ajayi slated for bigger role in Week 11
Greg Olsen (foot) expected back for Week 12
Curtis Samuel's injury could be season-ending
Dede Westbrook expected to be activated
Concern Curtis Samuel suffered serious injury
Koetter thinks Winston will return this year
Jonathan Stewart rushes for 110 yards in win
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Get to the Point
Nov 14
Daily Dose: Sunny Side Up
Nov 14
NBA Power Rankings: Week 5
Nov 13
Nov. 13 Fantasy Basketball Pod
Nov 13
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 5
Nov 13
Dose: Rudy Gobert Goes Down
Nov 13
Specialists: Rolling Rivers
Nov 13
Dose: Lonzo Back On The Ball
Nov 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dinwiddie, Crabbe, RHJ, Carroll, Booker start
Marcus Morris starting, Baynes to the bench
Kyrie Irving starting, Smart to the bench
Mike Conley (Achilles) questionable Wednesday
JaMychal Green (ankle) will return Wednesday
Jarrett Allen (foot) will play on Tuesday
Brown won't commit to timetable for Fultz
Ersan Ilyasova (knee) probable for Wednesday
Pop hints Leonard (quad) nearing a return
Stephen Curry (thigh) probable for Thursday
Rajon Rondo to play between 14-16 mins Weds
Carmelo Anthony (back) limited at practice
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: A Night of Firsts
Nov 14
Henrik Sedin Floundering
Nov 13
Miles Wood gets the Hat Trick
Nov 13
Waiver Wired: Zip to Zucker
Nov 12
Dose: One Cool DeBrincat
Nov 12
Rask-ing for Trouble
Nov 11
Dose: Holtby Earns 200th win
Nov 11
Analyzing the Duchene Trade
Nov 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Oilers acquire Mike Cammalleri from Kings
Marchand won't play Wednesday and Thursday
Alexander Wennberg out Tuesday due to UBI
Matt Niskanen will get back in Tuesday night
Travis Zajac could return Thursday night
Scott Hartnell (LBI) set to miss 3-5 weeks
Lightning acquire Louis Domingue from Coyotes
Montreal claims Antti Niemi off waivers
Nick Bonino will return to the lineup Tuesday
Carey Price's recovery from LBI has stagnated
Mike Smith exits game with undisclosed injury
Sebastian Aho (finally) nets 1st goal of year
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Phoenix Raceway
Nov 12
Update: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 11
DFS: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 10
Chasing Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 8
Caps After Texas (Fall)
Nov 7
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov 6
Update: Texas (Fall)
Nov 4
DFS: Texas (Fall)
Nov 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Byron: Top-Seed for NXS Championship 4 event
Allgaier 3rd in points, on to Championship 4
Sadler points runner-up, on to Championship 4
Hemric 4th in points, on to Championship 4
Custer eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
Koch 6th inTicket Galaxy 200, 11th in points
Jeremy Clements: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
Poole: Phoenix DNF, NXS Chase playoffs ends
Matt Tifft eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
Ross Chastain: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
Ryan Reed eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
J.J. Yeley: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
Kizzire breaks through at OHL
Nov 13
DP World Tour Preview
Nov 13
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
OHL Classic Preview
Nov 7
Cantlay wins Shriners playoff
Nov 6
Nedbank Golf Challenge Preview
Nov 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sigg set for PGA TOUR debut in home state
Mac Hughes returns for RSM Classic defense
Rose hunting hat-trick of wins in R2D finale
Fitzpatrick set for World Tour Championship
Snedeker set for return at The RSM Classic
Cejka consecutive top 10s; first time EVER
Fowler settles for his 12th career runner-up
Kizzire R4 67; breakthrough winner at OHL
Fowler one back @ OHL after third-round 67
Kizzire sole leader at OHL Classic; R3 66
Sponsor invite Oda third-round 69; four back
Hadley (illness) WD during R3 at OHL
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida C T.J. McCoy (foot) out for season
Thomas Woodson (suspension) out again
TCU QB Hill (undisclosed) up in air for Sat.
KU chancellor gives Beaty vote of confidence
RU EDGE Turay garners invite to NFLPA Bowl
OLB Key (leg) questionable for Tennessee
TE Hurst will declare for the 2018 NFL Draft
Dallas Goedert joins Senior Bowl invite list
Courtland Sutton receives Senior Bowl invite
Wyoming HC Bohl thinks QB Allen will play
IU QB Lagow to start vs. Rutgers
Report: Gruden interested in Tennessee job?
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 12
Nov 14
FPL Draft Recap - Week 11
Nov 6
Team News - Week 11
Nov 4
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 11
Nov 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW11
Nov 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 11
Nov 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Butland back before the turn of the year
Striker cleared after being taken to hospital
Clyne set to miss three months after surgery
Sad-io to see Mane back on the sidelines
Giroud finds the target despite injury
Brighton's Propper injury fears allayed
King out of Norway squad with back issue
King out of Norway squad with back issue
Hernandez injury heaps pressure on Moyes
Worrying for United as winger withdraws
Phil Jones leaves England match with injury
Burnley duo expected fit for Ireland
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Brian Henry
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
David Hernandez
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Braden Shipley
(R)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Eric Smith
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Matt Langwell
(R)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Pauley
(R)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
David Peralta
(OF)
Ildemaro Vargas
(2B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Christian Walker
(1B)
Hank Conger
(C)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Torey Lovullo | Catcher
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
52
) / 7/25/1965
Ht / Wt:
6'0 / 185
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The BBWAA announced Tuesday that Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was named National League Manager of the Year.
It was considered a close competition going in, but Lovullo claimed 18 out of 30 first-place votes. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in the balloting while Rockies manager Bud Black finished third. It's a deserving award for Lovullo, who led the Diamondbacks to the NLDS during his first year as manager. The club saw a 24-win improvement (69 wins to 93 wins) from 2016.
Nov 14 - 6:21 PM
Source:
BBWAA.com
Torey Lovullo, Bud Black and Dave Roberts are the three finalists for the BBWAA's 2017 National League Manager of the Year award.
It's a battle between three NL West skippers. This award often goes to managers of teams that weren't supposed to be good but wound up being good, so from that standpoint Roberts might be at a disadvantage in trying to win his second straight award. Lovullo guided the Diamondbacks to 93 wins in his first year as manager after the club won 69 the year before.
Nov 6 - 6:58 PM
Source:
MLB on Twitter
Tommy Stokke reports that the Diamondbacks have promoted Jerry Narron to bench coach.
Narron was the manager for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Reno in 2017 and also was interim bench coach for the big club when Ron Gardenhire took a leave of absence following prostate cancer surgery. The 61-year-old has managerial experience with the Rangers and Reds and coaching experience with six different clubs dating back to 1993.
Oct 26 - 6:09 PM
Source:
Tommy Stokke on Twitter
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks will bring back Mike Butcher as pitching coach next season.
Butcher was already under contract for 2017, but there was some question about his status with a new front office/manager in place. Glenn Sherlock will not return as bench coach. The Diamondbacks finished last in the majors with a 5.09 ERA this past season. It was Butcher's first year with Arizona.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 12:35:00 PM
Source:
Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Torey Lovullo wins NL Manager of the Year
Nov 14 - 6:21 PM
Torey Lovullo among NL MOY finalists
Nov 6 - 6:58 PM
D'Backs promote Narron to bench coach
Oct 26 - 6:09 PM
Butcher will return as pitching coach in 2017
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 12:35:00 PM
More Torey Lovullo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Stanton
MIA
(4241)
2
S. Otani
INT
(2569)
3
J. Martinez
ARZ
(2364)
4
L. Lynn
STL
(2177)
5
J. Altuve
HOU
(2104)
6
N. Arenado
COL
(1927)
7
D. Flores
BOS
(1925)
8
A. Cashner
TEX
(1768)
9
B. Dozier
MIN
(1664)
10
C. Santana
CLE
(1639)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
4
John Ryan Murphy
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2
Christian Walker
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Adam Rosales
3
Daniel Descalso
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Ketel Marte
3
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
David Peralta
2
Yasmany Tomas
3
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
2
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated RHP Shelby Miller from the 60-day disabled list.
Miller underwent Tommy John surgery in May and is expected to remain sidelined until midway through the 2018 season. He's entering his final season of arbitration this winter after taking home $4.7 million in 2017.
Nov 4
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Archie Bradley
3
David Hernandez
4
Andrew Chafin
5
T.J. McFarland
6
Jorge De La Rosa
7
Jake Barrett
8
Randall Delgado
9
Jimmie Sherfy
10
Silvino Bracho
11
JJ Hoover
12
Braden Shipley
13
Anthony Banda
Headlines
Lowdown: Going Platinum
Nov 13
Dave Shovein recaps the winners of the 2017 Platinum Gloves and checks in on the Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Going Platinum
Nov 13
»
Team Roundup: Indians
Nov 11
»
Lowdown: Sizing Up Stanton
Nov 10
»
Team Roundup: Astros
Nov 9
»
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
»
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
»
Team Roundup: Cubs
Nov 7
»
Team Roundup: Nationals
Nov 6
MLB Headlines
»
Molitor takes home AL Manager of the Year
»
Torey Lovullo wins NL Manager of the Year
»
Blue Jays, Mets in touch about Lorenzo Cain
»
Stanton 'completely' open to possible suitors
»
NYM have spoken to agent for Carlos Santana
»
MIA asking price on Stanton 'shockingly high'
»
White Sox willing to listen on Abreu, Garcia
»
Report: Giants interested in Billy Hamilton
»
Report: Cubs, Dodgers in touch about Britton
»
NL ROY goes to Bellinger unanimously
»
Judge is unanimous winner for AL ROY
»
Red Sox, Angels considering Logan Morrison
MLB Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved