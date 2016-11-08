Torey Lovullo | Catcher Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (52) / 7/25/1965 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 185 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right Share: Tweet

The BBWAA announced Tuesday that Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was named National League Manager of the Year. It was considered a close competition going in, but Lovullo claimed 18 out of 30 first-place votes. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in the balloting while Rockies manager Bud Black finished third. It's a deserving award for Lovullo, who led the Diamondbacks to the NLDS during his first year as manager. The club saw a 24-win improvement (69 wins to 93 wins) from 2016. Source: BBWAA.com

Torey Lovullo, Bud Black and Dave Roberts are the three finalists for the BBWAA's 2017 National League Manager of the Year award. It's a battle between three NL West skippers. This award often goes to managers of teams that weren't supposed to be good but wound up being good, so from that standpoint Roberts might be at a disadvantage in trying to win his second straight award. Lovullo guided the Diamondbacks to 93 wins in his first year as manager after the club won 69 the year before. Source: MLB on Twitter

Tommy Stokke reports that the Diamondbacks have promoted Jerry Narron to bench coach. Narron was the manager for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Reno in 2017 and also was interim bench coach for the big club when Ron Gardenhire took a leave of absence following prostate cancer surgery. The 61-year-old has managerial experience with the Rangers and Reds and coaching experience with six different clubs dating back to 1993. Source: Tommy Stokke on Twitter