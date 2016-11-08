Player Page

Torey Lovullo | Catcher

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (52) / 7/25/1965
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 185
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
The BBWAA announced Tuesday that Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was named National League Manager of the Year.
It was considered a close competition going in, but Lovullo claimed 18 out of 30 first-place votes. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in the balloting while Rockies manager Bud Black finished third. It's a deserving award for Lovullo, who led the Diamondbacks to the NLDS during his first year as manager. The club saw a 24-win improvement (69 wins to 93 wins) from 2016. Nov 14 - 6:21 PM
Source: BBWAA.com
