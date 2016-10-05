Player Page

Joe Girardi | Catcher

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (53) / 10/14/1964
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago reports that Yankees manager Joe Girardi will not return for the 2018 season.
It was the team's decision to part ways. Girardi guided a youthful Yankees core to this year's American League Championship Series, but there had been growing chatter that a change might be coming both before and at various points during that impressive postseason run. Girardi finishes up his 10-year tenure in New York with a 910-710 managerial record and one World Series championship (2009). He'll be a hot name on the open market if he wants to jump right back into managing somewhere else. Oct 26 - 10:37 AM
Source: David Kaplan on Twitter
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Erik Kratz
1B1Greg Bird
2Chase Headley
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
2Tyler Wade
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Aaron Hicks
2Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
DH1Matt Holliday
2Clint Frazier
3Miguel Andujar
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Luis Severino
3Sonny Gray
4CC Sabathia
5Jaime Garcia
6Jordan Montgomery
7Luis Cessa
8Michael Pineda
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3David Robertson
4Tommy Kahnle
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Chasen Shreve
8Bryan Mitchell
9Giovanny Gallegos
10Ben Heller
11Caleb Smith
12Jonathan Holder
13Domingo German
 

 