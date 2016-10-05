Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi
Indians name Carl Willis new pitching coach
Brewers ink SP Chase Anderson to extension
Springer blast helps Astros win; Series tied
Pederson starting in Game 2 of World Series
Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until late-May '18?
PHI 'zeroing in on' Dusty Wathan for manager
Turner belts go-ahead two-run shot in Game 1
Kershaw strikes out 11 in WS Game 1 victory
McCann at catcher, hitting sixth in WS Gm 1
Seager (back) hitting sixth in Game 1 of WS
Mets expected to pick up option on Cabrera
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chad Green
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Bryan Mitchell
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Clint Frazier
(OF)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Ben Heller
(R)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Caleb Smith
(R)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(R)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
David Robertson
(R)
Ronald Torreyes
(2B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Tyler Wade
(2B)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Domingo German
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Girardi | Catcher
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 10/14/1964
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago reports that Yankees manager Joe Girardi will not return for the 2018 season.
It was the team's decision to part ways. Girardi guided a youthful Yankees core to this year's American League Championship Series, but there had been growing chatter that a change might be coming both before and at various points during that impressive postseason run. Girardi finishes up his 10-year tenure in New York with a 910-710 managerial record and one World Series championship (2009). He'll be a hot name on the open market if he wants to jump right back into managing somewhere else.
Oct 26 - 10:37 AM
Source:
David Kaplan on Twitter
Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that he does not expect either himself or manager Joe Girardi to receive contract extensions this offseason.
"I'd assume things will play out the way they've been playing out for a long time here. We will go through the end of next year and ownership will decide what they want to do as we move forward," Cashman said. Both he and Girardi are entering the final years of their current contracts. After a series of blockbuster midseason trades in which they shipped Carlos Beltran, Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller to other teams, the Yankees went on a surprise, youth-fueled run toward the playoffs over the final month-plus before finally coming back to earth in the closing weeks of the season. They ultimately finished with an 84-78 record.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 07:12:00 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said the team is "certainly going to look at" adding a starter in the offseason.
Steinbrenner indicated that he feels the rotation is the Yankees' weak point. The Yankees' currently have a projected rotation of Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, Michael Pineda and Nathan Eovaldi. While Tanaka and Severino are sure things, Pineda, Eovaldi and Sabathia all have their own sets of question marks.
Wed, Nov 18, 2015 06:21:00 PM
Source:
Erik Boland on Twitter
Mike Harkey has rejoined the Yankees staff as bullpen coach.
He reprises the role that he held with the Yankees from 2008-2013 before he departed to serve as the Diamondbacks pitching coach. Tony Pena, who had functioned as the bullpen coach, will remain on the staff as the catching instructor and first base coach.
Mon, Nov 16, 2015 08:27:00 PM
Source:
MLB.com
Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi
Oct 26 - 10:37 AM
Brian Cashman doesn't expect extensions
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 07:12:00 PM
Yankees looking to add starting pitching
Wed, Nov 18, 2015 06:21:00 PM
Mike Harkey joins Yankees as bullpen coach
Mon, Nov 16, 2015 08:27:00 PM
More Joe Girardi Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chase Headley
3
Tyler Austin
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Tyler Wade
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Aaron Hicks
2
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
DH
1
Matt Holliday
2
Clint Frazier
3
Miguel Andujar
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Luis Severino
3
Sonny Gray
4
CC Sabathia
5
Jaime Garcia
6
Jordan Montgomery
7
Luis Cessa
60-Day DL
Yankees transferred RHP Luis Cessa from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Erik Kratz. Cessa is now effectively done for the season with a ribcage injury.
Sep 1
8
Michael Pineda
60-Day DL
Michael Pineda will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.
Pineda was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament last week, but he was holding out on a decision until he received a second opinion from Reds medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek. Kremchek confirmed the initial diagnosis and will perform the surgery. Pineda figures to be sidelined until late in the 2018 season at the very earliest.
Jul 17
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
David Robertson
4
Tommy Kahnle
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
7
Chasen Shreve
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Giovanny Gallegos
10
Ben Heller
11
Caleb Smith
10-Day DL
Yankees placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to September 13, with a viral infection.
The timetable for his return isn't yet known. Smith has an ugly 7.71 ERA in nine appearances (including two starts) with the Yankees this season.
Sep 16
12
Jonathan Holder
13
Domingo German
