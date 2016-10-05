Joe Girardi | Catcher Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (53) / 10/14/1964 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago reports that Yankees manager Joe Girardi will not return for the 2018 season. It was the team's decision to part ways. Girardi guided a youthful Yankees core to this year's American League Championship Series, but there had been growing chatter that a change might be coming both before and at various points during that impressive postseason run. Girardi finishes up his 10-year tenure in New York with a 910-710 managerial record and one World Series championship (2009). He'll be a hot name on the open market if he wants to jump right back into managing somewhere else. Source: David Kaplan on Twitter

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that he does not expect either himself or manager Joe Girardi to receive contract extensions this offseason. "I'd assume things will play out the way they've been playing out for a long time here. We will go through the end of next year and ownership will decide what they want to do as we move forward," Cashman said. Both he and Girardi are entering the final years of their current contracts. After a series of blockbuster midseason trades in which they shipped Carlos Beltran, Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller to other teams, the Yankees went on a surprise, youth-fueled run toward the playoffs over the final month-plus before finally coming back to earth in the closing weeks of the season. They ultimately finished with an 84-78 record. Source: New York Daily News

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said the team is "certainly going to look at" adding a starter in the offseason. Steinbrenner indicated that he feels the rotation is the Yankees' weak point. The Yankees' currently have a projected rotation of Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, Michael Pineda and Nathan Eovaldi. While Tanaka and Severino are sure things, Pineda, Eovaldi and Sabathia all have their own sets of question marks. Source: Erik Boland on Twitter