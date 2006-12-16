Jeff Bagwell | First Baseman Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (48) / 5/27/1968 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Hartford Drafted: 1989 / Rd. 4 (0) / BOS Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the 2017 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. Bagwell and Raines both just missed out on making the Hall of Fame last season. Better times in 2017, particularly for Raines (who would not have been eligible next year). He joins the hall having hit .294/.385/.425 with 170 homers, 980 RBI and 808 steals across 23 major league seasons. He amassed six seasons of at least 70 steals. For his part, Bagwell played his entire career with the Astros and slugged 449 home runs while driving in 1,529 runs across 15 campaigns in the bigs. He was a career .297/.408/.540 hitter. Pudge Rodriguez is something of a surprise entrant, here, joining Johnny Bench as the only catcher to be inducted on the first ballot. The longtime Rangers backstop finished out his time in the majors holding a career batting line of .296/.334/.464 to go along with 311 homers and 1,332 RBI. Just missing the cut were Trevor Hoffman (74%) and Vladimir Guerrero (71.7%). Source: BBWAA.com

The Astros reached a settlement Thursday with the insurance company it filed a lawsuit against after it denied the club's claim to recoup a portion of Jeff Bagwell's salary from 2006. The details of the settlement are confidential. The Astros asked Connecticut General Life Insurance to pay $15.6 million of the $17 million that Bagwell is owed last season. If they recovered a lot of that money, it could give them the cash to either re-sign Aubrey Huff or go after Jeff Suppan. Source: Houston Chronicle

Astros announced the retirement of first baseman Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell didn't finish with 500 homers or a .300 average, but he needs to go into the Hall of Fame, probably on the first ballot. In 15 seasons, he hit .297/.408/.540 with 449 homers, 1.529 RBI and 1,517 runs scored. His OPS ranks 24th all-time, and much of his production came in the Astrodome, a pitcher's park. Over a two-season span in 1999-2000, he hit 89 homers, scored 295 runs and drove in 262. His 152 runs in 2000 is the highest total anyone's managed since Lou Gehrig in 1936. However, he was at his absolute best in 1994, hitting .368/.451/.750 with 116 RBI in 110 games before a broken hand ended his season even before the strike could. He was the unanimous MVP that year anyway, and he also finished second in 1999 and third in 1997.