Jeff Bagwell | First Baseman

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge inducted into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ladarius Green upgraded to limited Wednesday
Rams hire ex-Jaguars OC Olson as QBs coach
Davante Adams (ankle) also DNP on Wednesday
Jordy Nelson still working with rehab group
Julio Jones (toe) not practicing Wednesday
Report: Texans promoting Mike Vrabel to DC
Kyle Shanahan 'almost certain' to be 49ers HC
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Evan Fournier (heel, foot) out for Wednesday
Woj: Klay Thompson intends to play vs. OKC
Ryan Anderson (illness) out Wednesday vs. MIL
Jon Leuer will not play on Wednesday night
Harrell starting, Clint Capela to the bench
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not play at PHI
Jared Sullinger will make season debut in PHI
Joakim Noah (ankle) will not play Wednesday
Joel Embiid (illness) will start on Wednesday
Noel will play; Embiid still questionable
T.J. McConnell will play against the Raptors
Jokic, Gallinari probable Thursday vs. SA
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
P.K. Subban (UBI) nears return to lineup
Wings will stick with Jared Coreau vs. Boston
Logan Couture (illness) won't play Wednesday
Varlamov (groin) shut down until after ASG
John Carlson (LBI) doubtful for Thursday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) ruled out for Thursday
Patrik Laine skates, no timetable for return
Marian Hossa passes 600 assists
Ryan Miller gets 2nd shutout of season
John Gibson blocks 27 in OT win over Bolts
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 1G, 1A in loss to OTT
Mike Hoffman scores two in win over Blues
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
QB Browning undergoes right shoulder surgery
NCAA grants medical RS to Rutgers WR Grant
Hurricanes losing RB Edwards to transfer
OU CB Cobb arrested for aggravated robbery
Deshaun Watson won't attend the Senior Bowl
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Will Leonardo Ulloa leave Leicester City?
Bamford returns to Boro on a permanent deal
Middlesbrough's Nsue joins Birmingham City
Will Tom Cleverley thrive at Watford
Matip misses match and will train at Melwood
Long and JRods' woes emanate from Puel
Max Gradel on Watford's transfer shortist
Cherries' Mings' big day besmirched by defeat
Defence causing Bournemouth major concerns
Pressure piling on picky Saints's boss
Allan McGregor set to move away on loan
Jakupovic asserts himself as number one
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Jon Singleton
(1B)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Derek Fisher
(OF)
Brian Holmes
(S)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Charles Basford
(R)
Doug Fister
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Cy Sneed
(S)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Edison Frias
(S)
Jordan Jankowski
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Alejandro Garcia
(OF)
Jon Kemmer
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Max Stassi
(C)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(DH)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Garrett Stubbs
(C)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Cionel Perez
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Ramon Laureano
(OF)
Tyson Perez
(R)
Preston Tucker
(DH)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
J.D. Davis
(3B)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Francis Martes
(S)
A.J. Reed
(1B)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Brian McCann
(C)
C.J. Riefenhauser
(R)
Aaron West
(R)
Darin Downs
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Brady Rodgers
(S)
Tyler White
(1B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Tyler Heineman
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jeff Bagwell | First Baseman
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 5/27/1968
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Hartford
Drafted:
1989 / Rd. 4 (0) / BOS
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the 2017 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.
Bagwell and Raines both just missed out on making the Hall of Fame last season. Better times in 2017, particularly for Raines (who would not have been eligible next year). He joins the hall having hit .294/.385/.425 with 170 homers, 980 RBI and 808 steals across 23 major league seasons. He amassed six seasons of at least 70 steals. For his part, Bagwell played his entire career with the Astros and slugged 449 home runs while driving in 1,529 runs across 15 campaigns in the bigs. He was a career .297/.408/.540 hitter. Pudge Rodriguez is something of a surprise entrant, here, joining Johnny Bench as the only catcher to be inducted on the first ballot. The longtime Rangers backstop finished out his time in the majors holding a career batting line of .296/.334/.464 to go along with 311 homers and 1,332 RBI. Just missing the cut were Trevor Hoffman (74%) and Vladimir Guerrero (71.7%).
Jan 18 - 6:09 PM
Source:
BBWAA.com
The Astros reached a settlement Thursday with the insurance company it filed a lawsuit against after it denied the club's claim to recoup a portion of Jeff Bagwell's salary from 2006.
The details of the settlement are confidential. The Astros asked Connecticut General Life Insurance to pay $15.6 million of the $17 million that Bagwell is owed last season. If they recovered a lot of that money, it could give them the cash to either re-sign Aubrey Huff or go after Jeff Suppan.
Sat, Dec 16, 2006 11:44:00 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Astros announced the retirement of first baseman Jeff Bagwell.
Bagwell didn't finish with 500 homers or a .300 average, but he needs to go into the Hall of Fame, probably on the first ballot. In 15 seasons, he hit .297/.408/.540 with 449 homers, 1.529 RBI and 1,517 runs scored. His OPS ranks 24th all-time, and much of his production came in the Astrodome, a pitcher's park. Over a two-season span in 1999-2000, he hit 89 homers, scored 295 runs and drove in 262. His 152 runs in 2000 is the highest total anyone's managed since Lou Gehrig in 1936. However, he was at his absolute best in 1994, hitting .368/.451/.750 with 116 RBI in 110 games before a broken hand ended his season even before the strike could. He was the unanimous MVP that year anyway, and he also finished second in 1999 and third in 1997.
Fri, Dec 15, 2006 12:05:00 PM
According to MLB.com, Jeff Bagwell is a little over a week away from making his retirement official.
It seems Bagwell wants to time his retirement announcement with the finalization of his personal services contract with the Astros. An announcement will likely come Dec. 15, upon club owner Drayton McLane's return from a business trip.
Wed, Dec 6, 2006 08:25:00 PM
Source:
Astros.mlb.com
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge inducted into HOF
Jan 18 - 6:09 PM
Astros, insurance company settle Bagwell suit
Sat, Dec 16, 2006 11:44:00 AM
Bagwell announces retirement
Fri, Dec 15, 2006 12:05:00 PM
Bagwell could announce retirement Dec. 15
Wed, Dec 6, 2006 08:25:00 PM
More Jeff Bagwell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3796)
2
M. Saunders
TOR
(3027)
3
T. Ross
SD
(2397)
4
J. Arrieta
CHC
(2358)
5
W. Myers
SD
(2175)
6
C. Iannetta
ARZ
(1929)
7
N. Feliz
PIT
(1828)
8
C. Crawford
LA
(1799)
9
I. Kinsler
DET
(1721)
10
F. Freeman
ATL
(1708)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jeff Bagwell's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jeff Bagwell's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jeff Bagwell's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jeff Bagwell's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers' agent, Scott Boras, said that there has been no medical indication that his client's elbow injury will have an effect on the 2017 season.
"There's nothing from the doctors that we've heard that would suggest that there's going to be any problem for '17," Boras said. McCullers was forced out of action in early August due to a mild elbow sprain, one which kept him on the shelf for the remainder of the regular season. He did progress to throwing a bullpen session in late September, but the Astros ultimately decided it would be best for his long-term prospects not to push the issue. GM Jeff Luhnow has said that he expects McCullers to be fully recovered by spring training.
Nov 9
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
Headlines
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
The Houston Astros are casting a wide net in their search for a top starter on the trade market. Catch up on those rumors and more.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
MLB Headlines
»
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge inducted into HOF
»
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
»
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
»
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
»
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
»
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
»
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
»
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
»
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
»
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
»
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
»
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved