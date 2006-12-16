Player Page

Jeff Bagwell | First Baseman

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (48) / 5/27/1968
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Hartford
Drafted: 1989 / Rd. 4 (0) / BOS
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the 2017 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.
Bagwell and Raines both just missed out on making the Hall of Fame last season. Better times in 2017, particularly for Raines (who would not have been eligible next year). He joins the hall having hit .294/.385/.425 with 170 homers, 980 RBI and 808 steals across 23 major league seasons. He amassed six seasons of at least 70 steals. For his part, Bagwell played his entire career with the Astros and slugged 449 home runs while driving in 1,529 runs across 15 campaigns in the bigs. He was a career .297/.408/.540 hitter. Pudge Rodriguez is something of a surprise entrant, here, joining Johnny Bench as the only catcher to be inducted on the first ballot. The longtime Rangers backstop finished out his time in the majors holding a career batting line of .296/.334/.464 to go along with 311 homers and 1,332 RBI. Just missing the cut were Trevor Hoffman (74%) and Vladimir Guerrero (71.7%). Jan 18 - 6:09 PM
Source: BBWAA.com
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

