Ricky Nolasco | Starting Pitcher | #47 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (34) / 12/13/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 4 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $13 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Ricky Nolasco has been announced as the Angels' Opening Day starter. He'll be followed in the rotation by Matt Shoemaker, Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs and Jesse Chavez. Nolasco pitched reasonably well in the Cactus League this spring, producing a 3.52 ERA over four starts. Still, it's never a great sign when Ricky Nolasco is your team's No. 1 starter. At least the Angels have Mike Trout, right? Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter

Ricky Nolasco turned in a solid outing against the Padres on Thursday, yielding two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings of work. He walked one and fanned four, bringing his ERA to 3.52 in 15 1/3 innings. He began last season with the Twins and ended it with the Angels, notching a combined 8-14 record with a 4.42 ERA in 197 2/3 frames. He is solidly entrenched in the starting rotation and makes a serviceable back-end fantasy starter in mixed leagues.

Ricky Nolasco yielded three runs over four innings Monday in his Cactus League start against the Dodgers. Nolasco gave up one run over his first three innings before serving up a go-ahead two-run homer to Austin Barnes in the fourth. The veteran right-hander posted a 3.21 ERA and 51/15 K/BB ratio in 73 innings over 11 starts after being acquired from the Twins last year. He finds himself in a great environment, but we’re not expecting it to amount to much of the way of fantasy value.