Ricky Nolasco | Starting Pitcher | #47

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (34) / 12/13/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 4 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Ricky Nolasco has been announced as the Angels' Opening Day starter.
He'll be followed in the rotation by Matt Shoemaker, Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs and Jesse Chavez. Nolasco pitched reasonably well in the Cactus League this spring, producing a 3.52 ERA over four starts. Still, it's never a great sign when Ricky Nolasco is your team's No. 1 starter. At least the Angels have Mike Trout, right? Mar 30 - 10:31 PM
Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA323281400197.22021049744144114.421.24
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Dustin Ackley
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Mike Morin
7Austin Adams
8Yusmeiro Petit
9Kirby Yates
10Blake Parker
 

 