Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Addison Russell homers in return from injury
Ricky Nolasco to start Opening Day for Angels
Athletics could open with closer by committee
Cardinals lock up Molina with 3-year pact
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Orioles to send down Alvarez and Giavotella
Cardinals place Rosenthal (lat) on 10-day DL
Cahill will start third game of season for SD
Jon Gray to start Opening Day for Rockies
Blake Treinen named the Nationals' closer
Rangers, Odor finalize 6-yr, $49.5M extension
Cardinals showing interest in Jose Quintana
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Guard Chris Chester retiring after 11 seasons
Ex-Redskins GM: Problems not alcohol-related
Report: 'Skins haven't made new Cousins offer
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Pederson thinks Jeffery will help other WRs
Gruden: 'Offense runs through' Jordan Reed
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
Report: Ravens 'love' Leonard Fournette
McCarthy thinks Montgomery can be No. 1 back
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nikola Mirotic ties season high with 28
LeBron James scores 26 points in loss to CHI
Ricky Rubio scores career-high 33 in win
Larry Nance about to get more minutes?
Marcus Morris scores 28 with 13 boards
Ish Smith scores 21 points in win vs. Nets
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scores 14 in 30 mins
Jimmy Butler starts second half for Bulls
Devin Booker (ankle) will start against Clips
Austin Rivers (hamstring) out for season?
Ivica Zubac (right ankle) will not return
Leandro Barbosa (hamstring) a game-time call
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brendan Gallagher nets 1G, 3A in win over FLA
Brad Marchand picks up 1G, 1A in win over DAL
Simmonds, Weise record Gordie Howe Hat Tricks
Zaitsev, Leafs reportedly working on big deal
Barkov sidelined with upper body injury
Kucherov out sick vs Detroit on Thursday
Senators will miss Erik Karlsson on Thursday
Frederik Andersen (UBI) will start Thursday
Logan Couture (mouth) out at least 3 games
Keith Kinkaid will start for Devils on Friday
Isles get Johnny Boychuk (LBI) back Thursday
Frank Vatrano (undisclosed) is out Thursday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Timmy Hill has two previous M'ville starts
Two steps forward, one back for Paul Menard
Chris Buescher is a hidden Martinsville gem
DiBenedetto had two strong short track runs
Final Four bound Gamecocks on Chastain truck
Bubba Wallace's crew chief fined at Fontana
New sponsor for Allgaier at Fort Worth
Suarez's crew chief takes indefinite leave
Chase Briscoe debuts at Martinsville Speedway
Austin Cindric: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Friesen: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Estes Express Lines teams up with Jeb Burton
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
Ohio State S Hooker won't be attending draft
Brad Kaaya dealing with turf toe since Oct 20
Pauline: CIN 'seriously considering' Mixon
Wilson: Mahomes tops draft in visits/workouts
Trubisky's private workout for NYJ on Thurs
Davis Webb's first round buzz gains steam
Jeremiah hearing heavy Round 2 buzz for Mixon
Tide not pushing Scarbrough (leg) in practice
NFL RB coach: Cook no doubt the best RB
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
James Wilson hopeful he can make a comeback
United's on-loan 'keeper Johnstone in demand
Gabbiadini ruled out of Bournemouth clash
Return from injury nears for Charlie Austin
Puel admits Van Dijk may miss rest of 16/17
Southampton interested in Mama Sakho
Tadic & Puel speak about disrespect comment
McAuley rewarded with new contract
Alexis upsets Arsenal faithful with comments
Everton dealt another injury blow
Surgery to end Lamela's season
Ibrahimovic confirms United contract talks
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dustin Ackley
(1B)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Mike Morin
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Austin Adams
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Huston Street
(R)
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Bud Norris
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Blake Parker
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Jefry Marte
(3B)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Albert Pujols
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ricky Nolasco | Starting Pitcher | #47
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 12/13/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 4 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $12 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $13 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ricky Nolasco has been announced as the Angels' Opening Day starter.
He'll be followed in the rotation by Matt Shoemaker, Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs and Jesse Chavez. Nolasco pitched reasonably well in the Cactus League this spring, producing a 3.52 ERA over four starts. Still, it's never a great sign when Ricky Nolasco is your team's No. 1 starter. At least the Angels have Mike Trout, right?
Mar 30 - 10:31 PM
Source:
Bill Shaikin on Twitter
Ricky Nolasco turned in a solid outing against the Padres on Thursday, yielding two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings of work.
He walked one and fanned four, bringing his ERA to 3.52 in 15 1/3 innings. He began last season with the Twins and ended it with the Angels, notching a combined 8-14 record with a 4.42 ERA in 197 2/3 frames. He is solidly entrenched in the starting rotation and makes a serviceable back-end fantasy starter in mixed leagues.
Mar 23 - 8:07 PM
Ricky Nolasco yielded three runs over four innings Monday in his Cactus League start against the Dodgers.
Nolasco gave up one run over his first three innings before serving up a go-ahead two-run homer to Austin Barnes in the fourth. The veteran right-hander posted a 3.21 ERA and 51/15 K/BB ratio in 73 innings over 11 starts after being acquired from the Twins last year. He finds himself in a great environment, but we’re not expecting it to amount to much of the way of fantasy value.
Mar 13 - 7:20 PM
Ricky Nolasco allowed two hits and one walk over three scoreless innings Wednesday in the Angels’ Cactus League win over the Reds.
Not that he needed it, but Nolasco received plenty of run support as the Angels hung five runs on Reds starter Amir Garrett in the second inning. Things got a little hairy for Nolasco in the second after allowing a single to Ryan Raburn and a two-out walk to Dilson Herrera. Rob Brantly ended the threat by flying out to end the inning. Nolasco struggled with the Twins last season but found success after joining the Halos at the trade deadline. He’s still an innings eater, but that’s about all Nolasco brings to the table in fantasy.
Mar 8 - 7:30 PM
Ricky Nolasco to start Opening Day for Angels
Mar 30 - 10:31 PM
Nolasco gives up two runs in 6 1/3 innings
Mar 23 - 8:07 PM
Nolasco gives up three runs vs. Dodgers
Mar 13 - 7:20 PM
Nolasco goes three scoreless versus Reds
Mar 8 - 7:30 PM
More Ricky Nolasco Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
32
32
8
14
0
0
197.2
202
104
97
44
144
1
1
4.42
1.24
Ricky Nolasco's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ricky Nolasco's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ricky Nolasco's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ricky Nolasco's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
Sidelined
Luis Valbuena will miss 4-6 weeks with a strained right hamstring.
It's a Grade 1 strain, which is considered the least serious. It's still going to keep Valbuena out for at least the first month, which should allow C.J. Cron to settle in as the everyday first baseman. Valbuena's injury also increases Jefry Marte's chances of making the Opening Day roster. When healthy, Valbuena will platoon with Cron at first base.
Mar 23
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Dustin Ackley
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and two runs scored Monday against Arizona.
There were questions about Pujols’ readiness coming into the spring after he required surgery in December for plantar fasciitis, but he has proved his health by hitting .343 (12-for-35) with a .981 OPS during Cactus League action. The 37-year-old might not be the hitter he once was, but he’s still capable of piling up valuable counting stats, especially with Mike Trout hitting in front of him.
Mar 27
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Garrett Richards surrendered three runs on five hits in four innings as the Angels defeated the Rockies 8-7 on Thursday.
All the damage came on a Dustin Garneau three-run blast in the second inning. Richards now owns a 6.48 ERA across 8 1/3 innings of Cactus League action. He missed most of last season with a partially torn elbow ligament that did not require surgery. He makes for a high-upside, risky pick in fantasy drafts this month. He has a career 3.58 ERA in 640 2/3 innings.
Mar 16
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Nick Tropeano (elbow) has been cleared to begin a throwing program.
Tropeano had Tommy John surgery last August. He will miss the 2017 season.
Mar 19
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia confirmed Thursday that there are no plans for Andrew Heaney (elbow) to pitch in 2017.
Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of last season and the Angels aren't going to try to rush him back. The young left-hander should be in Anaheim's Opening Day rotation in 2018.
Feb 16
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
Sidelined
Huston Street (lat) hopes to resume throwing at the end of the month.
Street was diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain nearly three weeks, but he saw Dr. Steve Yoon on Monday and everything is healing as scheduled. Still, he's likely a few weeks away from being a legitimate consideration to join the Angels' bullpen. Cam Bedrosian should have the edge for early save chances.
Mar 21
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
Andrew Bailey
4
J.C. Ramirez
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Mike Morin
7
Austin Adams
8
Yusmeiro Petit
9
Kirby Yates
10
Blake Parker
