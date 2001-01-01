Player Page

Matt Albers | Relief Pitcher | #43

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (34) / 1/20/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 264
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: San Jacinto (TX) JC
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 23 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Matt Albers fired a scoreless ninth inning against the Phillies on Friday for his first career save.
Finally. Albers entered Friday’s action with 102 games finished in his career without a save, which ranked second all-time. He hit Cesar Hernandez with a pitch to begin the bottom of the ninth, but he retired the next three batters he faced, notching a pair of strikeouts along the way. The closer job is wide open with Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover on the shelf. Albers, Joe Blanton, Enny Romero, and Blake Treinen could all be in the mix here. May 5 - 11:00 PM
More Matt Albers Player News

In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.00.0000000200000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS80100210.14000700.00.39
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 5@ PHI100011.00000200.00.00
May 4ARZ100001.00000100.00.00
Apr 30NYM101002.01000300.00.50
Apr 27@ COL100001.10000000.00.00
Apr 25@ COL100001.00000000.00.00
Apr 24@ COL100001.00000100.00.00
Apr 19@ ATL100001.01000000.001.00
Apr 15PHI100001.01000000.001.00
Apr 10STL100002.01000200.00.50
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Jacob Turner
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Koda Glover
3Blake Treinen
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
8Matt Albers
9A.J. Cole
 

 