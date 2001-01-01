Matt Albers | Relief Pitcher | #43

Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Lynn blanks Braves over six IP, ERA at 2.04
Albers notches first career save in Nats' win
Zimmerman homers again in win over Phillies
Zach Britton (forearm) heads for another MRI
Kendrys Morales crushes two homers in win
Mariners option struggling Zunino to Triple-A
Nationals place Shawn Kelley on 10-day DL
Brett Gardner blasts go-ahead homer in ninth
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) two weeks away
Dexter Fowler's (shoulder) MRI is negative
Brandon Crawford (groin) won't return Sat.
MRI on Aaron Nola's back comes back clean
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
Jay Cutler insists retirement is 'permanent'
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
Jamison Crowder likely to get to 1,000 yards?
Jay Cutler hangs up cleats, joins FOX Sports
Christian McCaffrey first 1st-rounder to sign
Hue Jax expects Big Ben comparisons for Kizer
Jaye Howard signs one-year deal with Bears
Report: Vikings interested in Michael Floyd
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James scores 35 as Cavs take 3-0 lead
DeMar DeRozan scores playoff career-high 37
Dejounte Murray starting for Tony Parker
George Hill (toe) questionable for Game 3
Draymond Green (knee) probable for Game 3
Jonas Valanciunas starting over Patterson
Cory Joseph starting at point guard vs. Cavs
Kyle Lowry (ankle) is active for Game 3
Kyle Lowry (ankle) a GTD for Game 3 Friday
Kevin Durant scores 25 points in win vs. Jazz
Draymond Green scores 21, tweaks left knee
Gordon Hayward scores 33 points in loss to GS
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jake Allen helps keep Blues' season alive
Canes sign Scott Darling to 4-yr, $16.6M deal
Alexander Steen (LBI) won't suit up in GM 5
Alexander Steen is questionable for Game 5
Report: Golden Knights pursuing Dadonov
Erik Karlsson (LBI) should play in Game 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) practices Friday
Erik Karlsson could have returned to GM 4
Oscar Lindberg scores twice, NYR tie series
Golden Knights sign KHL star Vadim Shipachyov
Erik Karlsson exits GM 4 with injury
Bobby Ryan (LBI) is good to play on Thursday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bowyer fastest in shortened ‘Dega practice
Brandon Jones tops XFINITY Final Practice
Sean Corr leads lone ARCA practice
Landon Cassill is consistent on plate tracks
Ty Dillon: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Blake Koch paces Talladega XFINITY Practice 1
No plate track DNFs for Brendan Gaughan
DJ Kennington hopes to make second start
Ryan Blaney almost won at Daytona
Sean Corr: General Tire 200 advance
3 straight top-15s for Aric Almirola on type
Timmy Hill has not finished on track type
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Darkness strands PM wave during R2 of WFC
Cejka (back) WDs during R2 of Wells Fargo
Power shares the 36-hole clubhouse lead @ WFC
Hurley III heats up in R2 of the Wells Fargo
Severe weather delays the start of R2 at WFC
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
F. Molinari sets a 6-under target in R1 @ WFC
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson steady in return
Noren catches fire early at the Wells Fargo
Simpson set for home game at Eagle Point GC
Levy looking to push Ryder Cup case in Sixes
Cauley WDs from Wells Fargo Championship
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Insider: Josh Allen could be No. 1 in 2018
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
SC's Samuel, Moore accused of assault
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Coleman rewarded with new Everton contract
Spurs' title dreams hammered by defeat
Valdes in doubt for Stamford Bridge trip
Midfield duo in contention for Chelsea clash
Swans to be without Montero for their run-in
Coutinho 'much better' now, eyes the weekend
Dyche sweats on the fitness of his defense
Ramirez out with pelvic problem
Carroll back in training ahead of Spurs clash
Cherries confident of signing Terry and Defoe
Manchester United have Mbappé bid rejected
Mourinho hints at resting players vs Arsenal
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Matt Albers
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(R)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Wilmer Difo
(SS)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Kris Watts
(C)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Stephen Drew
(3B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Matt Albers | Relief Pitcher | #43
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 1/20/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 264
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
San Jacinto (TX) JC
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 23 (0) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Albers fired a scoreless ninth inning against the Phillies on Friday for his first career save.
Finally. Albers entered Friday’s action with 102 games finished in his career without a save, which ranked second all-time. He hit Cesar Hernandez with a pitch to begin the bottom of the ninth, but he retired the next three batters he faced, notching a pair of strikeouts along the way. The closer job is wide open with Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover on the shelf. Albers, Joe Blanton, Enny Romero, and Blake Treinen could all be in the mix here.
May 5 - 11:00 PM
Nationals purchased the contract of RHP Matt Albers from Triple-A Syracuse.
Albers failed to win an Opening Day roster spot but didn't have to wait long for a promotion. He'll work in middle relief.
Apr 9 - 10:54 AM
Nationals re-signed RHP Matt Albers to a minor league contract.
Albers is back with the same team that released him three days ago. He'll earn $1.15 million if he cracks the major league roster with another $600,000 available through incentives. The contract includes opt-outs on May 15 and June 1. The 34-year-old is likely to start off the year with Triple-A Syracuse.
Mar 30 - 10:59 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal hears that Matt Albers could return to the Nationals on another minor league contract.
Albers was released by the Nationals on Monday morning, but he is apparently going to stay in contact with the club while he looks for a major league opportunity elsewhere. The 34-year-old right-hander tossed 11 2/3 scoreless innings this spring in the Grapefruit League, after posting a 6.31 ERA in 51 1/13 frames last season with the White Sox.
Mar 27 - 2:56 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Albers notches first career save in Nats' win
May 5 - 11:00 PM
Matt Albers added to Nationals' roster
Apr 9 - 10:54 AM
Albers returns to Nats on minor league deal
Mar 30 - 10:59 PM
Albers could return to Nats on minors deal
Mar 27 - 2:56 PM
More Matt Albers Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
8
0
1
0
0
2
10.1
4
0
0
0
7
0
0
.00
.39
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 5
@ PHI
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
May 4
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 30
NYM
1
0
1
0
0
2.0
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.50
Apr 27
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 25
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 24
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 19
@ ATL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 15
PHI
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 10
STL
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
10-Day DL
Stephen Drew (hamstring) took groundballs at third base on Tuesday evening.
Nationals manager Dusty Baker indicated that a minor league rehab assignment could be on the horizon for the veteran infielder. Drew landed on the 10-day disabled list back on April 12 with a strained right hamstring.
May 2
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
10-Day DL
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Sunday that the typical timetable for someone with Adam Eaton's (knee) injuries is 6-9 months.
More will be known after Eaton has surgery, but 6-9 months is the rough expectation right now. Rizzo noted that Eaton had a full thickness tear of his left ACL as well as a meniscus tear and high ankle sprain. The Nationals haven't officially ruled him out for the rest of the season, but that undoubtedly will happen after Eaton goes under the knife. Rizzo added that the club is confident it can fill the center field void internally. It will start with Michael Taylor, but Rafael Bautista also looms as an option. It seems unlikely that top prospect Victor Robles would be pushed to the majors this season given that he's only in High-A and won't turn 20 until next month.
Apr 30
2
Michael Taylor
RF
1
Bryce Harper
Sidelined
Bryce Harper (groin) is not in the Nationals' lineup Friday.
Harper tweaked his groin while diving in the outfield during Thursday's game. The Nats said after he was pulled that it was precautionary, so he should ultimately be fine. However, it's not a surprise that they're giving him at least a day. Chris Heisey is in right field.
May 5
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Jacob Turner
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
10-Day DL
Nationals placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
The Nationals have had some difficulty closing out games this season, and now Kelley goes down not long after taking over as the club's closer. While it doesn't seem like he'll be out long, back injuries have known to be tricky. Koda Glover is nearing a return from the disabled list and is the likely candidate to take over the ninth inning when he returns. Until then, look for some combination of Enny Romero, Joe Blanton and Blake Treinen to cobble together the final three outs.
May 5
2
Koda Glover
10-Day DL
Koda Glover (hip) is on track to return from the disabled list as soon as his 10 days are up.
Glover landed on the 10-day disabled list April 26 with a left hip impingement, but he has already resumed throwing and apparently feels loose and free. The 24-year-old right-hander had a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 6/1 K/BB ratio through 8 2/3 innings this season out of the Nationals bullpen.
May 2
3
Blake Treinen
4
Sammy Solis
10-Day DL
An MRI on Sammy Solis's left elbow revealed nerve inflammation.
Solis was sent for an MRI after feeling tingling in his fingers when he tried to play catch a few days ago. There's no timetable for his return, but the good news is he doesn't have any ligament damage.
Apr 28
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
8
Matt Albers
9
A.J. Cole
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 5
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead and Hisashi Iwakuma's disturbing start to 2017.
