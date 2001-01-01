Matt Albers | Relief Pitcher | #43 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (34) / 1/20/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 264 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: San Jacinto (TX) JC Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 23 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Matt Albers fired a scoreless ninth inning against the Phillies on Friday for his first career save. Finally. Albers entered Friday’s action with 102 games finished in his career without a save, which ranked second all-time. He hit Cesar Hernandez with a pitch to begin the bottom of the ninth, but he retired the next three batters he faced, notching a pair of strikeouts along the way. The closer job is wide open with Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover on the shelf. Albers, Joe Blanton, Enny Romero, and Blake Treinen could all be in the mix here.

Nationals purchased the contract of RHP Matt Albers from Triple-A Syracuse. Albers failed to win an Opening Day roster spot but didn't have to wait long for a promotion. He'll work in middle relief.

Nationals re-signed RHP Matt Albers to a minor league contract. Albers is back with the same team that released him three days ago. He'll earn $1.15 million if he cracks the major league roster with another $600,000 available through incentives. The contract includes opt-outs on May 15 and June 1. The 34-year-old is likely to start off the year with Triple-A Syracuse. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter