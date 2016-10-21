Welcome,
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brad Ausmus | Catcher
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 4/14/1969
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Dartmouth
Drafted:
1987 / Rd. 47 (0) / NYY
Latest News
Recent News
The Tigers will not offer manager Brad Ausmus a contract for next season.
General manager Al Avila announced the decision on Friday. It comes as no surprise, as Ausmus has seemingly been on the hot seat for a while now. The Tigers have gone 62-91 this season and will miss the postseason for the third straight year.
Sep 22 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter
Lloyd McClendon has been named the Tigers' new hitting coach.
Leon "Bull" Durham will be the club's new assistant hitting coach. McClendon, who is returning to the same job he had from 2007-13, is replacing Wally Joyner.
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 05:11:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Fenech on Twitter
The Tigers announced Saturday that Wally Joyner will not return as the team's hitting coach next season.
Joyner, who has been the club's hitting coach for the past three seasons under manager Brad Ausmus, is pursuing other interests in baseball. The Tigers hit .267 as a team in 2016, the third mark in baseball, and they finished 11th in the majors with 750 runs scored.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 12:11:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Fenech on Twitter
Tigers exercised their 2017 option on the contract of manager Brad Ausmus.
This confirms a report by Chris McCosky of the Detroit News. The Tigers have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years, but they managed to hang around in the AL Wild Card race until the very last day this year and ultimately finished at 86-75. Ausmus expressed some frustration about his status after Sunday's game, but he'll be back for at least one more year. Ausmus owns a 250-234 record through three seasons as Detroit's skipper.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Source:
Detroit Tigers on Twitter
Tigers won't retain manager Brad Ausmus
Sep 22 - 4:16 PM
Lloyd McClendon named Tigers hitting coach
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 05:11:00 PM
Wally Joyner will not return as hitting coach
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 12:11:00 PM
Tigers exercise option on manager Brad Ausmus
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 01:20:00 PM
More Brad Ausmus Player News
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Bryan Holaday
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Jeimer Candelario
LF
1
Mikie Mahtook
CF
1
JaCoby Jones
2
Alex Presley
3
Andrew Romine
RF
1
Nicholas Castellanos
2
Tyler Collins
DH
1
John Hicks
2
Victor Martinez
60-Day DL
Victor Martinez underwent a heart ablation procedure Monday in Detroit.
V-Mart was officially shut down for the season on September 2 due to ongoing heart problems. The veteran designated hitter is owed $18 million from the Tigers in 2018.
Sep 12
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Michael Fulmer
Sidelined
Michael Fulmer underwent ulnar transposition surgery on his right elbow Tuesday.
It was a successful procedure, per beat writer Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Fulmer is obviously done for the season, but the rehab for this type of surgery is only 3-4 months so he should be fine for the beginning of spring training next February. The 24-year-old right-hander posted a cool 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 114/40 K/BB ratio across 164 2/3 innings in 2017.
Sep 12
2
Jordan Zimmermann
3
Daniel Norris
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Matt Boyd
6
Buck Farmer
Sidelined
Buck Farmer dealt with tightness in his right trapezius muscle during Monday's start against the Athletics.
He was checked on by the trainer during the outing, but the injury didn't force him from the game. However, it's possible it might keep Farmer from making his next start. The right-hander allowed five runs -- four earned -- over 2 2/3 frames Monday.
Sep 18
7
Chad Bell
8
Artie Lewicki
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shane Greene
2
Alex Wilson
3
Joe Jimenez
4
Warwick Saupold
5
Jeff Ferrell
Sidelined
A CT scan on Jeff Ferrell's head turned up negative.
Ferrell is being put through MLB's concussion protocol, but the goods news is he avoided any skull fractures when he got struck in the head by a line drive during a relief appearance Monday night against the Athletics. Still, he could very well be done for the season with under two weeks remaining.
Sep 19
6
Daniel Stumpf
7
Drew VerHagen
8
Zac Reininger
9
Blaine Hardy
10
Jairo Labourt
11
Myles Jaye
12
Victor Alcantara
