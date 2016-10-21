Brad Ausmus | Catcher Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (48) / 4/14/1969 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Dartmouth Drafted: 1987 / Rd. 47 (0) / NYY Share: Tweet

The Tigers will not offer manager Brad Ausmus a contract for next season. General manager Al Avila announced the decision on Friday. It comes as no surprise, as Ausmus has seemingly been on the hot seat for a while now. The Tigers have gone 62-91 this season and will miss the postseason for the third straight year. Source: Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter

Lloyd McClendon has been named the Tigers' new hitting coach. Leon "Bull" Durham will be the club's new assistant hitting coach. McClendon, who is returning to the same job he had from 2007-13, is replacing Wally Joyner. Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter

The Tigers announced Saturday that Wally Joyner will not return as the team's hitting coach next season. Joyner, who has been the club's hitting coach for the past three seasons under manager Brad Ausmus, is pursuing other interests in baseball. The Tigers hit .267 as a team in 2016, the third mark in baseball, and they finished 11th in the majors with 750 runs scored. Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter