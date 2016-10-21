Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brad Ausmus | Catcher

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (48) / 4/14/1969
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Dartmouth
Drafted: 1987 / Rd. 47 (0) / NYY
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Tigers will not offer manager Brad Ausmus a contract for next season.
General manager Al Avila announced the decision on Friday. It comes as no surprise, as Ausmus has seemingly been on the hot seat for a while now. The Tigers have gone 62-91 this season and will miss the postseason for the third straight year. Sep 22 - 4:16 PM
Source: Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter
More Brad Ausmus Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Bryan Holaday
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Jeimer Candelario
LF1Mikie Mahtook
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Alex Presley
3Andrew Romine
RF1Nicholas Castellanos
2Tyler Collins
DH1John Hicks
2Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Michael Fulmer
2Jordan Zimmermann
3Daniel Norris
4Anibal Sanchez
5Matt Boyd
6Buck Farmer
7Chad Bell
8Artie Lewicki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shane Greene
2Alex Wilson
3Joe Jimenez
4Warwick Saupold
5Jeff Ferrell
6Daniel Stumpf
7Drew VerHagen
8Zac Reininger
9Blaine Hardy
10Jairo Labourt
11Myles Jaye
12Victor Alcantara
 

 