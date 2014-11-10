Manny Ramirez | Outfielder

Manny Ramirez's wife Juliana told TMZ Sports that her husband "is training extremely hard" and has been in talks with a pro team outside the United States.

Manny last appeared in a live baseball game in the 2014 Dominican Winter League, after spending the summer of 2014 as a player/coach for the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate. He is 44 years old, so it's probably safe to say this comeback plan doesn't include a return to Major League Baseball -- Manny hasn't appeared in a game at the sport's highest level since 2011. "He is training extremely hard," Juliana Ramirez told TMZ on Thursday. "Batting, CrossFit, Orange Theory. He never stops. ... Baseball is the love of his life other than his family and I totally support him 100 percent ... 'cause I know how much it means for him."