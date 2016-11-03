Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Mike Matheny | Catcher
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
47
) / 9/22/1970
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 227
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Derek Lilliquist will not return as Cardinals' pitching coach.
Lilliquist just finished his sixth season as pitching coach. The club ranked 10th in the majors with a 4.01 ERA in 2017, but the team wants a new voice and opted to not renew his contract. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes that Triple-A pitching coach Bryan Eversgerd should get serious consideration for the job.
Oct 3 - 11:15 AM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
The Cardinals have promoted former general manager John Mozeliak to president baseball operations.
Also, former assistant general manager Mike Girsh has been elevated to general manager and vice president and both received contract extensions through 2020. The Cardinals have had their issues the last two seasons, but they've gone to the playoffs six times, won two pennants and one World Series in Mo's 10 years as GM.
Jun 30 - 3:16 PM
Source:
Jenifer Langosch on Twitter
Cardinals announced a three-year contract extension with manager Mike Matheny.
St. Louis missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2010, when Tony La Russa was still manager. It's fair to question Matheny's in-game strategy and unnecessary tinkering, but he holds a 461-349 record in five years on the job. Even the saltiest Cardinals fans had to accept some type of contract extension was coming this offseason. The new deal runs through 2020.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 11:14:00 AM
Source:
Rob Rains on Twitter
Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that manager Mike Matheny is safe.
There is near-constant clamoring from fans (and some in the media) about Matheny's lineups, bullpen management, and in-game strategy, but the Cardinals' higher-ups seem content with the fifth-year manager. "Mike’s done a really good job for us," DeWitt said. "There’s no thought that we’re going to go in any different direction." Matheny has guided the Cardinals to the postseason every year on the job, and they're in Wild Card contention here in late September. Matheny's overall managerial record since taking over for Hall of Fame skipper Tony La Russa is 457-348.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 08:12:00 PM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Lilliquist out as Cardinals pitching coach
Oct 3 - 11:15 AM
Cardinals promote Mozeliak, Girsch
Jun 30 - 3:16 PM
Cardinals, Matheny do three-year extension
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 11:14:00 AM
Cardinals owner insists Matheny's job is safe
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 08:12:00 PM
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
Sidelined
Yadier Molina (concussion) will not play again this season.
With the Cardinals officially eliminated from the playoff hunt Thursday, there's no reason for Molina to play again this season following a concussion on Monday. Carson Kelly is handling the catching duties.
Sep 29
2
Carson Kelly
3
Alberto Rosario
1B
1
Jose Martinez
2
Luke Voit
2B
1
Kolten Wong
Sidelined
Kolten Wong is out of the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday due to renewed back tightness.
Wong said his back locked up on him in his final at-bat of Monday's series opener against the Cubs. He's been dealing with this back injury for a while and could be limited the rest of the way. Greg Garcia is starting at second base and batting seventh Tuesday versus Chicago.
Sep 26
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
SS
1
Paul DeJong
2
Alex Mejia
3
Aledmys Diaz
Sidelined
Aledmys Diaz was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain.
The injury caused him to make an early exit from Sunday's season finale against the Brewers. Diaz will have a full offseason to rest up and get healthy heading into 2018, though he won't be guaranteed a spot on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster after slashing just .259/.290/.392 in 79 games this year.
Oct 1
3B
1
Matt Carpenter
Sidelined
Matt Carpenter will not require surgery on his right shoulder.
Carpenter was shut down last week due to lingering discomfort in his shoulder, but the good news is that an MRI only revealed inflammation. The feeling is that he should be fine with an offseason of rest. Carpenter, 31, batted .241/.384/.451 with 23 homers and 69 RBI over 145 games this season.
Oct 2
2
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Tommy Pham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Harrison Bader
3
Magneuris Sierra
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
2
Randal Grichuk
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
Sidelined
Adam Wainwright will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Tuesday.
The procedure will involve the trimming of some cartilage. As far as elbow surgeries go, this one is relatively minor, as Wainwright will need six weeks of rehab and will have no restrictions come spring training. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny also added Sunday that he "absolutely" plans for Wainwright to be part of the rotation in 2018. The veteran righty holds a disappointing 4.81 ERA over the last two seasons. Wainwright is set to make $19.5 million next season in the final year of his contract.
Oct 1
3
Lance Lynn
4
Michael Wacha
5
Luke Weaver
6
John Gant
7
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Alex Reyes (elbow) is set to throw his first bullpen session on Friday since undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The 23-year-old hurler missed the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. He's expected to be ready near the start of the 2018 season and is someone that fantasy owners need to remember when creating early draft boards for next season.
Sep 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Juan Nicasio
2
Tyler Lyons
3
Seung Hwan Oh
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
John Brebbia
7
Zach Duke
8
Sam Tuivailala
9
Ryan Sherriff
10
Jack Flaherty
11
Sandy Alcantara
12
Joshua Lucas
13
Trevor Rosenthal
60-Day DL
Trevor Rosenthal will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Rosenthal injured his right elbow last week. After Dr. George Paletta and Dr. Neal ElAttrache examined medical scans of his arm, Tommy John was determined as the needed course of action. Dr. ElAttrache will perform the procedure. The 27-year-old right-hander is now looking at a long, long road of recovery and will not be ready to return to action until late next summer, at the earliest. Seung Hwan Oh looks like the best bet for saves down the stretch in St. Louis, though Tyler Lyons and John Brebbia could also factor in.
Aug 23
Daily Dose: Going Wild
Oct 3
Ryan Boyer previews the two Wild Card Games in Tuesday's Daily Dose.
