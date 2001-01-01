Chris Young | Outfielder | #30 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (33) / 9/5/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 16 (0) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Chris Young blasted his first two home runs of the season on Saturday as the Red Sox crushed the Twins 11-1. Young got the scoring started with a solo homer off of Nick Tepesch in what turned out to be an eight-run second inning. He added an additional solo blast in the fifth to increase the Red Sox' advantage to 9-1. Young finished the afternoon 2-for-5 and is now hitting .270/.370/.413 with two homers and seven RBI on the season.

Chris Young had an RBI double and two walks Wednesday against the Orioles. Young didn't do much while Jackie Bradley Jr. was out and he's seeing less time now, but he capitalized on what will probably be a rare start against a right-hander with his performance tonight. He's hitting .246 with no homers and three RBI in 57 at-bats.

Chris Young singled twice and scored three runs in Tuesday's win over the Orioles. Young has come into more playing time with Jackie Bradley (knee) going on the disabled list. The production from the outfielder has been sporadic, as he's been hitless in three games and picked up two hits in each of his other three contests. He has just one extra-base hit (a double) and one RBI.