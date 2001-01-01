Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Jedd Gyorko (hand) scratched Saturday
Chris Owings (illness) scratched Saturday
Chris Young blasts two homers in win Saturday
Brian Dozier (ankle) hoping to return Tuesday
Jose Altuve getting the day off Saturday
Braun (forearm) hoping to be back Tuesday
Hamstring injury sidelines Christian Yelich
Jason Heyward (finger) not starting Saturday
Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) not starting Saturday
Bryce Harper (groin) sitting again Saturday
Syndergaard (lat) won't throw for six weeks
Zach Britton to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(3B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Carson Smith
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Deven Marrero
(3B)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Ben Taylor
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Chase d'Arnaud
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Chris Young | Outfielder | #30
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/5/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 16 (0) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Young blasted his first two home runs of the season on Saturday as the Red Sox crushed the Twins 11-1.
Young got the scoring started with a solo homer off of Nick Tepesch in what turned out to be an eight-run second inning. He added an additional solo blast in the fifth to increase the Red Sox' advantage to 9-1. Young finished the afternoon 2-for-5 and is now hitting .270/.370/.413 with two homers and seven RBI on the season.
May 6 - 6:33 PM
Chris Young had an RBI double and two walks Wednesday against the Orioles.
Young didn't do much while Jackie Bradley Jr. was out and he's seeing less time now, but he capitalized on what will probably be a rare start against a right-hander with his performance tonight. He's hitting .246 with no homers and three RBI in 57 at-bats.
May 3 - 10:55 PM
Chris Young singled twice and scored three runs in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.
Young has come into more playing time with Jackie Bradley (knee) going on the disabled list. The production from the outfielder has been sporadic, as he's been hitless in three games and picked up two hits in each of his other three contests. He has just one extra-base hit (a double) and one RBI.
Apr 11 - 11:34 PM
Chris Young had a single and an RBI double in Friday's loss to the Tigers.
Young got the start in right field with Mookie Betts (flu) still under the weather. He started the Red Sox' five-run rally in the eighth inning with an RBI double and came around to score, but Boston ultimately came up short.
Apr 7 - 5:47 PM
Chris Young blasts two homers in win Saturday
May 6 - 6:33 PM
Chris Young reaches three times
May 3 - 10:55 PM
Chris Young gets two hits, scores three runs
Apr 11 - 11:34 PM
Chris Young notches a pair of hits Friday
Apr 7 - 5:47 PM
More Chris Young Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
2
.400
2
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
4
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
20
58
15
3
0
0
5
9
10
11
1
2
.259
.368
.310
.678
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
16
1
2016
0
0
0
0
0
69
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 6
@ MIN
1
5
2
0
0
2
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.600
May 5
@ MIN
1
1
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
May 3
BAL
1
2
1
1
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
.500
.750
1.000
May 1
BAL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 26
NYY
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 22
@ BAL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Apr 21
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
10-Day DL
There is no plan yet for Pablo Sandoval (knee) to resume baseball activities.
Sandoval remains limited to range of motion and strengthening exercises as he works his way back from a right knee sprain. There's no timetable for his return.
Apr 30
2
Marco Hernandez
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed 3B Marco Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder subluxation.
Hernandez suffered the shoulder injury Wednesday while trying to field a ball in the first inning. He joins fellow third basemen Pablo Sandoval and Brock Holt on Boston's disabled list.
May 4
3
Josh Rutledge
4
Deven Marrero
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Brock Holt
10-Day DL
Brock Holt (vertigo) will resume his minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Portland.
Holt had a slight setback in his recovery from vertigo but it looks like he's ready to roll. He should be back with the Red Sox sometime next week and figures to be the everyday third baseman with Pablo Sandoval (knee) and Marco Hernandez (shoulder) both injured.
May 4
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
David Price (elbow) is scheduled to throw four innings in a simulated game on May 9.
If all goes well with that outing, he could be cleared for a minor league rehab assignment. The Red Sox are obviously taking things cautiously in his rehab, but Price has been making steady progress. Barring any setbacks, he should rejoin the Red Sox rotation before the end of the month.
May 6
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
10-Day DL
Steven Wright will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee.
Wright has been bothered by knee discomfort since spring training and a cartilage restoration procedure was the recommendation after his visit with multiple specialists this week. The veteran knuckleballer allowed 22 earned runs in 24 innings (five starts) this season for Boston.
May 4
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.
Apr 1
8
Kyle Kendrick
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
10-Day DL
Red Sox transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Kyle Kendrick, who has been called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to start Thursday night against the Orioles. Thornburg recently extended his long toss sessions out to 150 feet, but he's still at least a month away from his Red Sox debut.
May 4
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robby Scott
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
60-Day DL
Carson Smith (elbow) resumed throwing off a mound Tuesday.
Smith hit a snag in his recovery from Tommy John surgery late last month, but it appears the 27-year-old reliever is back on the right track. If all goes well from here, he could be an option for the Boston bullpen around late May or early June. Smith has not appeared in a game for the Red Sox since they acquired him from the Mariners in December 2015.
May 2
8
Heath Hembree
9
Ben Taylor
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
A major setback for the Mets and their ace righty was the top story in fantasy baseball this past week.
