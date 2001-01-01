Player Page

Chris Young | Outfielder | #30

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/5/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 16 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Chris Young blasted his first two home runs of the season on Saturday as the Red Sox crushed the Twins 11-1.
Young got the scoring started with a solo homer off of Nick Tepesch in what turned out to be an eight-run second inning. He added an additional solo blast in the fifth to increase the Red Sox' advantage to 9-1. Young finished the afternoon 2-for-5 and is now hitting .270/.370/.413 with two homers and seven RBI on the season. May 6 - 6:33 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
20581530059101112.259.368.310.678
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000161
201600000692
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 6@ MIN15200222010000.400.4001.600
May 5@ MIN111000200000001.0001.0001.000
May 3BAL12110011200100.500.7501.000
May 1BAL11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 26NYY11000010000000.000.000.000
Apr 22@ BAL13100000111000.333.500.333
Apr 21@ BAL10000000100000.0001.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Marco Hernandez
3Josh Rutledge
4Deven Marrero
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Brock Holt
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
8Kyle Kendrick
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robby Scott
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Ben Taylor
 

 