Alex Rodriguez | Designated Hitter | #13

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (41) / 7/27/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1993 / Rd. 1 (1) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Christian Red of the New York Daily News reports that Alex Rodriguez will not attempt a comeback in 2017.
It's not a big surprise. Rodriguez, 41, was released by the Yankees last August after batting just .200/.247/.351 with nine homers and 31 RBI in 243 plate appearances. The Yankees are on the hook for $21 million in 2017 regardless of whether he plays again or not, but he's planning to serve as a "special advisor" to owner Hal Steinbrenner. "Alex is enjoying his time off and looking forward to heading to spring training to work with the young guys as he has said all along," A-Rod's spokesman Ron Berkowitz told the New York Daily News. Assuming his career is over, Rodriguez will finish fourth all-time with 696 home runs. In addition to his duties with the Yankees' younger players, he appears to have a promising future as a broadcaster/analyst. Jan 5 - 6:36 PM
Source: New York Daily News
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
65225457093119146730.200.247.351.598
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600001057
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Trenton(EAST)AA263001310000.500.5001.000
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
3Rob Refsnyder
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Richard Bleier
8Jonathan Holder
9Giovanny Gallegos
 

 