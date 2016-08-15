Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Alex Rodriguez | Designated Hitter | #13
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 7/27/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1993 / Rd. 1 (1) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Christian Red of the New York Daily News reports that Alex Rodriguez will not attempt a comeback in 2017.
It's not a big surprise. Rodriguez, 41, was released by the Yankees last August after batting just .200/.247/.351 with nine homers and 31 RBI in 243 plate appearances. The Yankees are on the hook for $21 million in 2017 regardless of whether he plays again or not, but he's planning to serve as a "special advisor" to owner Hal Steinbrenner. "Alex is enjoying his time off and looking forward to heading to spring training to work with the young guys as he has said all along," A-Rod's spokesman Ron Berkowitz told the New York Daily News. Assuming his career is over, Rodriguez will finish fourth all-time with 696 home runs. In addition to his duties with the Yankees' younger players, he appears to have a promising future as a broadcaster/analyst.
Jan 5 - 6:36 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Monday that the club didn't formally reach out to Alex Rodriguez.
Fresh off the Marlins losing Giancarlo Stanton for the season, Hill indicated Sunday that they would consider reaching out to Rodriguez, but there was no formal dialogue after he officially became a free agent on Monday. Rodriguez's spokesman, Ron Berkowitz, released a statement on Monday saying that his client has no intention of playing for another team this season, so we can put the scenario to bed for the time being.
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 04:19:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Ron Berkowitz, a spokesman for Alex Rodriguez, told reporters on Monday that his client has no intention of playing for another team this season.
ESPN's Jim Bowden reported on the radio Monday morning that A-Rod "will be a Miami Marlin," but it doesn't appear that is going to be the case. "I want to put all this talk to rest about Alex playing for any team this season," said Berkowitz. "It's not happening." Rodriguez was released by the Yankees on Saturday and officially became a free agent Monday, but it sounds like the 41-year-old will go ahead and retire. He would have been asked to play first base in Miami and that's something he shied away from with the Yankees.
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 03:40:00 PM
Source:
Sweeny Murti on Twitter
Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports that the Marlins are considering the addition of free agent slugger Alex Rodriguez.
Many had speculated that if Rodriguez did opt to continue playing after his release from the Yankees on Saturday, that his hometown club in Miami would be the perfect fit. Now, with Giancarlo Stanton set to miss the rest of the season with a groin injury, the Marlins are looking to add power and exploring all available options, including A-Rod. If Rodriguez were to sign with the Marlins, it would presumably be to play first base.
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 06:51:00 PM
Source:
Marlins.mlb.com
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
Jan 5 - 6:36 PM
Marlins didn't reach out to Alex Rodriguez
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 04:19:00 PM
A-Rod spokesman says no Miami Marlins deal
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 03:40:00 PM
Marlins do have interest in Alex Rodriguez
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 06:51:00 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
65
225
45
7
0
9
31
19
14
67
3
0
.200
.247
.351
.598
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
1
0
57
Alex Rodriguez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Alex Rodriguez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Alex Rodriguez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Alex Rodriguez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Trenton(EAST)
AA
2
6
3
0
0
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Tyler Austin
3
Rob Refsnyder
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Richard Bleier
8
Jonathan Holder
9
Giovanny Gallegos
