Alex Rodriguez | Designated Hitter | #13 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (41) / 7/27/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1993 / Rd. 1 (1) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Christian Red of the New York Daily News reports that Alex Rodriguez will not attempt a comeback in 2017. It's not a big surprise. Rodriguez, 41, was released by the Yankees last August after batting just .200/.247/.351 with nine homers and 31 RBI in 243 plate appearances. The Yankees are on the hook for $21 million in 2017 regardless of whether he plays again or not, but he's planning to serve as a "special advisor" to owner Hal Steinbrenner. "Alex is enjoying his time off and looking forward to heading to spring training to work with the young guys as he has said all along," A-Rod's spokesman Ron Berkowitz told the New York Daily News. Assuming his career is over, Rodriguez will finish fourth all-time with 696 home runs. In addition to his duties with the Yankees' younger players, he appears to have a promising future as a broadcaster/analyst. Source: New York Daily News

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Monday that the club didn't formally reach out to Alex Rodriguez. Fresh off the Marlins losing Giancarlo Stanton for the season, Hill indicated Sunday that they would consider reaching out to Rodriguez, but there was no formal dialogue after he officially became a free agent on Monday. Rodriguez's spokesman, Ron Berkowitz, released a statement on Monday saying that his client has no intention of playing for another team this season, so we can put the scenario to bed for the time being. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Ron Berkowitz, a spokesman for Alex Rodriguez, told reporters on Monday that his client has no intention of playing for another team this season. ESPN's Jim Bowden reported on the radio Monday morning that A-Rod "will be a Miami Marlin," but it doesn't appear that is going to be the case. "I want to put all this talk to rest about Alex playing for any team this season," said Berkowitz. "It's not happening." Rodriguez was released by the Yankees on Saturday and officially became a free agent Monday, but it sounds like the 41-year-old will go ahead and retire. He would have been asked to play first base in Miami and that's something he shied away from with the Yankees. Source: Sweeny Murti on Twitter