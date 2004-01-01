Seth Smith | Outfielder | #12 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (34) / 9/30/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Mississippi Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seth Smith will serve as the Orioles' leadoff hitter on Opening Day against the Blue Jays. Smith doesn't exactly scream leadoff hitter, but he batted .256/.351/.431 against right-handers last season. Hyun Soo Kim, the other primary candidate for the leadoff spot, is hitting sixth. The full lineup for Baltimore against Marco Estrada: Smith RF, Adam Jones CF, Manny Machado 3B, Chris Davis 1B, Mark Trumbo DH, Welington Castillo C, Kim LF, Jonathan Schoop 2B, J.J. Hardy SS. Kevin Gausman will start for the Orioles. Source: Rich Dubroff on Twitter

Seth Smith (hamstring) is scheduled to return to game action on Saturday. It's unclear if it will be in Grapefruit League play or if he'll take at-bats in a minor league game, but the veteran outfielder is clearly making progress toward a return. He has been sidelined since March 8 due to a hamstring injury and has only had 11 at-bats this spring. Source: Eduardo Encina on Twitter

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Seth Smith (hamstring) still has enough time to get ready for the start of the season. Smith hasn't played since March 8 due to a right hamstring injury and has only logged 11 at-bats all spring. He can't afford a setback at this point, but it's possible he'll get some at-bats on the minor league side to catch up. Source: Rich Dubroff on Twitter