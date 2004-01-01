Player Page

Seth Smith | Outfielder | #12

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/30/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Seth Smith will serve as the Orioles' leadoff hitter on Opening Day against the Blue Jays.
Smith doesn't exactly scream leadoff hitter, but he batted .256/.351/.431 against right-handers last season. Hyun Soo Kim, the other primary candidate for the leadoff spot, is hitting sixth. The full lineup for Baltimore against Marco Estrada: Smith RF, Adam Jones CF, Manny Machado 3B, Chris Davis 1B, Mark Trumbo DH, Welington Castillo C, Kim LF, Jonathan Schoop 2B, J.J. Hardy SS. Kevin Gausman will start for the Orioles. Apr 3 - 10:47 AM
Source: Rich Dubroff on Twitter
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Tyler Wilson
7Richard Bleier
8Vidal Nuno
9Oliver Drake
 

 