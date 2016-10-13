Dustin Pedroia | Second Baseman | #15 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (33) / 8/17/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 175 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arizona State Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $13 million, 2017: $15 million, 2018: $16 million, 2019: $15 million, 2020: $13 million, 2021: $12 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Dustin Pedroia will continue to hit leadoff for the Red Sox. Mookie Betts started last season as Boston's leadoff hitter but was eventually moved down in the order so the Red Sox could better utilize his power. Pedroia made a smooth transition to the leadoff spot, slashing .362/.394/.457 over 199 at-bats. Second base is fairly deep this season but the 33-year-old remains an excellent fantasy option in all formats. Source: Scott Lauber on Twitter

Dustin Pedroia said Monday that he's fully recovered from last October's left knee surgery. Pedroia had his meniscus operated on and said he "did rehab stuff most of the offseason," but he added that he now feels "great, normal, just like previous years." It's obviously not ideal that Pedroia had to spend his winter rehabbing rather than going through his normal training routine, but this ultimately shouldn't be a big deal. Source: WEEI.com

Dustin Pedroia underwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday on his left knee. It's a relatively minor procedure and Pedroia should have a normal offseason. The veteran second baseman produced one of his best batting lines in years in 2016, slashing .318/.376/.449 with 15 home runs and 74 RBI in 154 games for the American League East-champion Red Sox. Pedroia, 33, is owed $15 million in 2017 on a contract that runs through 2021. Source: Tim Britton on Twitter