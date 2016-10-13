Player Page

Dustin Pedroia | Second Baseman | #15

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/17/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Dustin Pedroia will continue to hit leadoff for the Red Sox.
Mookie Betts started last season as Boston's leadoff hitter but was eventually moved down in the order so the Red Sox could better utilize his power. Pedroia made a smooth transition to the leadoff spot, slashing .362/.394/.457 over 199 at-bats. Second base is fairly deep this season but the 33-year-old remains an excellent fantasy option in all formats. Feb 25 - 5:08 PM
Source: Scott Lauber on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1546332013611574105617374.318.376.449.825
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001520000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 