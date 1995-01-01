Bartolo Colon | Starting Pitcher | #40

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rich Hill leaves start with blister issue
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
Eric Thames homers in fourth straight game
Wily Peralta beats Reds to improve to 3-0
Miguel Cabrera pulled with injury on Sunday
Flowers leaves game with apparent leg injury
Happ removed from start with apparent injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos concerned with Lynch's work habits?
Jags WR Robinson eyeing contract extension
Door closing on Blount to re-sign with Pats?
Martavis Bryant met with management council
Bills undecided on Watkins' 5th-year option?
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Gobert Goes Down
Apr 16
NBA DFS Podcast for Sunday
Apr 16
Stew: Antetokounmpo's Ascent
Apr 15
Mailbag: Playoffs & Offseason
Apr 15
Dose: Finally, Playoffs
Apr 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 15
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 5
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 4
Apr 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tony Allen (right leg) ruled out for Game 2
Rudy Gobert (knee) questionable for Game 2
Rondo, Wade won't have minutes limits Sunday
Isaiah Thomas (personal) intends to play Sun
Jason Smith dealing with bruised left knee
Markieff Morris shines in postseason debut
John Wall double-doubles in Game 1 win
Allen Crabbe (foot) will play Sunday vs. GSW
Draymond Green (rest) will play on Sunday
C.J. McCollum (hand) will play Sunday vs. GSW
Jason Smith (knee) headed to the locker room
Damian Lillard (foot) good to go for Game 1
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
FanDuel Fades: April 12
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Good chance Joe Thornton will play in Game 3
J. Toews playoff scoring drought continues
Galchenyuk moving up depth chart
Ryan Getzlaf enjoys another multi-point night
Roman Polak (LBI) will miss rest of playoffs
Kasperi Kapanen unlikely hero in 2OT victory
Pekka Rinne posts second straight SO over CHI
Ducks don't have Sami Vatanen for Game 2
Matt Calvert suspended 1 game for cross-check
Dion Phaneuf scores OT winner vs. Bruins
Sens announce Mark Borowiecki won't return
Bruins announce Miller out for Game 2
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
One top-30 for Reed Sorenson in 2017
Johnson stills struggles despite 1 strong run
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
Erik Jones has 9th-best six-week average
Was Texas predictive for Matt Kenseth?
Kyle Busch starts 2nd in Easter Bunny 150
Gray Gaulding: 1 top-30 in six starts
Tommy Joe Martins moving to XFINITY Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
Dunne eyes up maiden Euro Tour win in Rabat
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reuben Foster checks out Motor City Kitties
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
Kansas State hires Iowa's Taylor as AD
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
Jones leaves hospital following concussion
Rashford and Herrera impressive as United win
Reds grind out win at WBA with Firmino goal
Uninspired performance leads to Baggies loss
Begovic ready to replace injured Courtois
Foxes unable to hold off Crystal Palace
Benteke earns precious point for Palace
Jones carried off at the Stadium of Light
Kompany scores, City top S'hampton 3-0
Gabbiadini returns in home defeat
West Ham blows hold leads against Sunderland
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Jace Peterson
(OF)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Johan Camargo
(SS)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Anthony Recker
(C)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(R)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(OF)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
John Danks
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Bartolo Colon | Starting Pitcher | #40
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
43
) / 5/24/1973
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 283
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
1993 / UDFA / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $12.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bartolo Colon held the Padres to one hit over seven innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Braves' 9-2 victory.
The only hit he allowed was a Ryan Schimpf solo homer in the top of the second inning. Colon struck out six and issued just one walk in the dominant outing, dropping his season ERA from 6.30 to 4.24. He'll carry a 1-1 record into his next start on the road against the Phillies, a very familiar foe.
Apr 16 - 5:42 PM
Bartolo Colon was tagged for six runs in four innings by the Marlins on Tuesday.
Colon had a nice first start against the Mets, but he gave up three in the first and three in the third tonight. While he's displayed good velocity thus far, he's just a fringy NL-only starter, in our minds.
Apr 11 - 11:33 PM
Bartolo Colon limited his old team to one run over six innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Mets.
Colon struck out six and allowed just two hits. He didn't impress this spring, but it's not like he has anything to prove in March these days. We don't expect that he'll maintain early season mixed-league value like he did last year.
Apr 5 - 11:16 PM
Bartolo Colon turned in another clunker, getting ripped for six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Tigers on Saturday.
This comes after he gave up five runs in three innings his last time out. The 43-year-old is saddled with a 9.20 ERA after 14 2/3 innings of work. This will be his first year with the Braves after spending the last three with the Mets. He went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 191 2/3 innings in 2016.
Mar 18 - 6:27 PM
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
Apr 16 - 5:42 PM
Bartolo Colon gives up six runs
Apr 11 - 11:33 PM
Bartolo Colon goes six strong against Mets
Apr 5 - 11:16 PM
Colon gets smoked again, gives up six runs
Mar 18 - 6:27 PM
More Bartolo Colon Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3124)
2
B. Posey
SF
(2581)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(2525)
4
M. Bush
TEX
(2431)
5
J. Segura
SEA
(2088)
6
G. Bird
NYY
(1995)
7
T. Turner
WAS
(1956)
8
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(1949)
9
J. Bradley
BOS
(1932)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(1927)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
1.29
.286
1
1
1
1
6
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ATL
2
2
0
1
0
0
10.0
9
7
7
3
8
0
0
6.30
1.20
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 16
SD
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
1
1
1
1
6
0
0
1.29
.29
Apr 11
@ MIA
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
7
6
6
2
2
0
0
13.50
2.25
Apr 5
@ NYM
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
2
1
1
1
6
0
0
1.50
.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
Sidelined
Tyler Flowers was pulled from Sunday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury.
Flowers appeared to tweak something while retreating back to second base on Jace Peterson's flyout in the bottom of the seventh. Flowers was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI before getting replaced by Anthony Recker.
Apr 16
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Anthony Recker
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
10-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Micah Johnson on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with a fractured left wrist.
Johnson had surgery on the wrist last month and he will be on the shelf for a while. He figures to get moved to the 60-day DL eventually.
Apr 2
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
LF
1
Matt Kemp
10-Day DL
The Braves expect to have Matt Kemp (hamstring) back from the disabled list the first day he's eligible next week.
That'd be Wednesday. Kemp isn't planning on going on a rehab assignment.
Apr 14
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
10-Day DL
Mauricio Cabrera (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Monday.
Cabrera came down with discomfort in his right elbow near the end of spring training and was subsequently shuttled off to the 10-day disabled list to start the season. He has played catch twice without issue and will now ramp matters up with Monday's impending bullpen session. Should that go off without a hitch, he could begin a minor league rehab assignment shortly thereafter. The flamethrowing 23-year-old is expected to serve as a set-up man to closer Jim Johnson once healthy.
Apr 5
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Daniel Winkler on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Winkler required surgery last April for a right elbow fracture and is still working through the rehab process. The 26-year-old could be an option for the major league bullpen at some point in the first half if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 8
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain.
Jason Hursh has been called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move to fill the vacant bullpen spot. Roe had allowed four runs -- two earned -- in two innings of relief for Atlanta.
Apr 12
9
Eric O'Flaherty
10
Jason Hursh
11
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
12
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
Headlines
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Brad Johnson covers his fantasy MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, April 17.
More MLB Columns
»
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
»
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
»
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
»
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
»
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
»
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
»
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Apr 13
MLB Headlines
»
Rich Hill leaves start with blister issue
»
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
»
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
»
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
»
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
»
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
»
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
»
Eric Thames homers in fourth straight game
»
Wily Peralta beats Reds to improve to 3-0
»
Miguel Cabrera pulled with injury on Sunday
»
Flowers leaves game with apparent leg injury
»
Happ removed from start with apparent injury
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved