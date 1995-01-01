Bartolo Colon | Starting Pitcher | #40 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (43) / 5/24/1973 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 283 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 1993 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $12.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Bartolo Colon held the Padres to one hit over seven innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Braves' 9-2 victory. The only hit he allowed was a Ryan Schimpf solo homer in the top of the second inning. Colon struck out six and issued just one walk in the dominant outing, dropping his season ERA from 6.30 to 4.24. He'll carry a 1-1 record into his next start on the road against the Phillies, a very familiar foe.

Bartolo Colon was tagged for six runs in four innings by the Marlins on Tuesday. Colon had a nice first start against the Mets, but he gave up three in the first and three in the third tonight. While he's displayed good velocity thus far, he's just a fringy NL-only starter, in our minds.

Bartolo Colon limited his old team to one run over six innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Mets. Colon struck out six and allowed just two hits. He didn't impress this spring, but it's not like he has anything to prove in March these days. We don't expect that he'll maintain early season mixed-league value like he did last year.