Bartolo Colon | Starting Pitcher | #40

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (43) / 5/24/1973
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 283
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 1993 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Bartolo Colon held the Padres to one hit over seven innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Braves' 9-2 victory.
The only hit he allowed was a Ryan Schimpf solo homer in the top of the second inning. Colon struck out six and issued just one walk in the dominant outing, dropping his season ERA from 6.30 to 4.24. He'll carry a 1-1 record into his next start on the road against the Phillies, a very familiar foe. Apr 16 - 5:42 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01001.29.2861111600100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ATL22010010.097738006.301.20
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 16SD111007.011116001.29.29
Apr 11@ MIA110104.0766220013.502.25
Apr 5@ NYM110006.021116001.50.50
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Eric O'Flaherty
10Jason Hursh
11Armando Rivero
12Jacob Lindgren
 

 